Xavier Esports win Free Fire Pros All-Stars Asia 2020

Xavier Esports have won the Free Fire Pros All-Stars 2020 today. The team put up a dominant performance to come in first place and have bagged $12,000 of the $50,000 prize pool.

Xavier Esports displayed tremendous consistency today. The team came in third place in all of their games with one “Booyah!” in the fourth match. They accumulated 197 points from the six matches, 63 ahead of the second-placed squad of Wisdom Esports.

Both Xavier Esports and Wisdom Esports are from Thailand and showed today why the region is one of the best in Free Fire esports. The third Thai roster of ILLUMINATE came in sixth place.

Even in the Influencer All-Stars, which was held yesterday, the top two teams were composed of Thai influencers.

Here are the overall rankings of the Free Fire Pros-All Stars:

Twelve professional teams from Indonesia, Vietnam, India, and Thailand competed in the All-Stars today. The teams played six matches across three maps of Free Fire: Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari.

The Free Fire All-Stars was a two-day event with top professional teams and influencers competing from Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and India. The tournament had a total prize pool of $80,000.