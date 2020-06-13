Scores and standings for the Free Fire Pros All-Stars Asia 2020

The Free Fire Pros All Stars (FFAS) 2020 event will be played on June 13. Twelve of the best professional teams from Indonesia, India, Vietnam, and Thailand are competing for a share of the $50,000 prize pool.

The FFAS is a two-day event. The Influencer All-Stars portion of the tournament already took place, while the Pros All-Stars event will be on the second day. Team Savage won the Influencer All-Stars held yesterday.

The teams will play six matches across three maps of Garena Free Fire—Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari—to decide the final rankings.

Overall standings

These are the overall standings after six matches. Xavier Esports has won the tournament.

Screengrab via Tencent

Winners per match

Match six: SCVG

Match five: WD

Match four: XV

Screengrab via Tencent

Match three: Team Flash

Screengrab via Tencent

Match two: Aerowolf

Screengrab via Tencent

Match one: SCVG