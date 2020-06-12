Scores and standings for Free Fire Influencer All-Stars

Top influencers from India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam are competing.

The Free Fire All-Stars 2020 tournament features an $80,000 prize pool divided between the Influencer All-Stars and Pros All-Stars.

The Influencer All-Stars event is being played on June 12 with a $30,000 prize pool up for grabs. Twelve influencers each from India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam will compete in the competition. These influencers have been split into 12 teams of four players each. The teams will play six matches to decide the final rankings.

Related: How to watch the Free Fire All-Stars 2020

Here are the winners for each match of the Influencer All-Stars event and the overall standings.

Overall standings

These are the overall standings after three matches.

Screengrab via Garena

Winners per match

Match three: Desi Boys

Screengrab via Garena

Match two: WIPWUP

Screengrab via Garena

Match one: FFVN Esports

Screengrab via Garena

The scores are being updated live.