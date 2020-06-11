How to watch the Free Fire All-Stars 2020

The Free Fire All-Stars (FFAS) 2020 will be held on June 12 and 13 with an $80,000 total prize pool. The tournament will be held online between top professional teams and influencers from India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The tournament has two divisions: Influencer All-Stars and the Pros All-Stars. The Influencer All-Stars will be held on June 12 with a $30,000 prize pool while the Pro All-Stars will be played on June 13 with $50,000 on the line.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FFAS 2020.

Format

The tournament format for the Influencer All-Stars and the Pros All-Stars will remain the same.

There will be 12 pro teams in the Pros All-Stars and 12 teams comprised of influencers in the Influencer All-Stars.

The teams will play six matches across three maps: Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari.

The team with the most points at the end of the day will be crowned the winner.

Teams

Pros All-Stars

Indonesia

Onic Olympus

Aerowolf Pro Team

Evos Esports

India

8Bit

ATP Kings

The Mafia’s

Vietnam

V – Gaming

Team Flash

SCVG

Thailand

Illuminate

Xavier Esports

Wisdom Esports

Influencer All-Stars

Indonesia

Kumis Hyper

Sugar Daddy

Iri Bilang Bos

India

Team Pegasus

Desi Boys

Team Falco

Vietnam

Team Angel

Team NonLa

FFVN Esports

Thailand

Team WIPWUP

Team Savage

GuyNa (also from Delta X)

SACOOL CH (also from DLONG MG)

JASMINNIIIZ

CAKEXI

Team Chill

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official Free Fire Esports India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand YouTube channel in local languages. The tournament will begin at 2am CT on both days.