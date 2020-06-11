How to watch the Free Fire All-Stars 2020

The Free Fire All-Stars (FFAS) 2020 will be held on June 12 and 13 with an $80,000 total prize pool. The tournament will be held online between top professional teams and influencers from India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.
The tournament has two divisions: Influencer All-Stars and the Pros All-Stars. The Influencer All-Stars will be held on June 12 with a $30,000 prize pool while the Pro All-Stars will be played on June 13 with $50,000 on the line.
Here’s everything you need to know about the FFAS 2020.
Format
- The tournament format for the Influencer All-Stars and the Pros All-Stars will remain the same.
- There will be 12 pro teams in the Pros All-Stars and 12 teams comprised of influencers in the Influencer All-Stars.
- The teams will play six matches across three maps: Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari.
- The team with the most points at the end of the day will be crowned the winner.
Teams
Pros All-Stars
Indonesia
- Onic Olympus
- Aerowolf Pro Team
- Evos Esports
India
- 8Bit
- ATP Kings
- The Mafia’s
Vietnam
- V – Gaming
- Team Flash
- SCVG
Thailand
- Illuminate
- Xavier Esports
- Wisdom Esports
Influencer All-Stars
Indonesia
Kumis Hyper
Sugar Daddy
Iri Bilang Bos
India
Team Pegasus
Desi Boys
Team Falco
Vietnam
Team Angel
Team NonLa
FFVN Esports
Thailand
Team WIPWUP
Team Savage
- GuyNa (also from Delta X)
- SACOOL CH (also from DLONG MG)
- JASMINNIIIZ
- CAKEXI
Team Chill
- CGGG ดรีมบู๊ (also from CGGG)
- Joenaeiei (also from Illuminate)
- Chichi Channel
- OJOEGaming
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed on the official Free Fire Esports India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand YouTube channel in local languages. The tournament will begin at 2am CT on both days.