Savage win Free Fire Influencer All-Stars Asia 2020

Savage won the Free Fire Influencer All-Stars (FFAS) 2020 event earlier today. The Thai roster featuring popular YouTubers Cake XI, JASMINNIIIZ, SACOOL CH, and GuyNa will take home $8,000 of the $30,000 prize pool.

The team picked up two victories in the six matches they played. They also played well in their other matches with just one finish below the top five in the second game.

WIPWUP from Thailand came in second place. The team, featuring popular influencers Sandee Ch, Rambo FF, TONKLA, and SoCyber earned one “Booyah!” along with 10 kills in the second match. Sandee Ch and Rambo FF are also professional players from Evos Esports.

Here are the overall standings of the Free Fire Influencer All-Stars 2020:

Screengrab via Garena



The Free Fire All-Stars will continue tomorrow with the Pros All-Stars event. A $50,000 prize pool will be up for grabs in this division. Twelve professional teams from India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand will be competing.