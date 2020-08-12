Free Fire’s third-anniversary event will give away free characters

Five thousand Elite Pass codes will also be given to players during the celebration.

Free Fire will celebrate its third anniversary in August with an event that starts on Aug. 13 and goes all the way to the end of the month. Before the event details were revealed, the OB23 update that dropped on July 29 was named 3volution in anticipation of the anniversary.

The battle royale went through server maintenance today to receive new features for the celebration. Garena promises numerous giveaways, a new look for the Bermuda map, and more than 5,000 Elite Pass codes will be shared on the game’s social media throughout the event.

Related: The 5 best characters in Free Fire

The most highly-anticipated day of the event is Aug. 22, when all players that log in will be able to choose one free character from 12 options: Kelly, Paloma, Kapella, Wukong, Jota, Notora, Steffie, A124, Alvaro, Shani, Rafael, and Maxim. Players will also receive Magic Cube fragments at the end of every match on Aug. 22. When they reach 100 fragments, they’ll be able to exchange them for a free skin.

Garena also advises players to invite friends to join them in the game on Aug. 22, promising prizes up to 30,000 diamonds.

From Aug. 15 to 27, players will receive four anniversary missions. Completing them will give players tokens that can be used in an exclusive event store that will also give away free characters such as Wolfrahh, Hayato, Moco, and Laura.

The Bermuda map in the Clash Squad mode was remastered to celebrate the third anniversary of the battle royale. Four new areas will be unveiled during the event: Fisherman’s Creek and Academy on Aug. 13, Hydropower on Aug. 19, and Yagami Garden on Aug. 22.

Free Fire players will get to test all characters for free during the event. A group of nine characters will be available for testing for seven days.