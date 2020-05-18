Upcoming Free Fire character Wolfrahh and his ability unveiled

He reduces damage taken to the head, but it comes at a price.

Wolfrahh, a new character coming to Free Fire, was confirmed yesterday. His ability will reduce the damage dealt to his head but will improve the damage dealt to his arms and legs.

This announcement comes two days before the launch of the Advance server, where players will be able to test out the features of the next update before its release. It’s possible to subscribe and get access here, but it’s closed right now. It’s still useful to sign up, however, because it’ll reopen on May 21.

O Wolfrahh está chegando para telar no FF!

Sua habilidade Centro das Atenções reduz o dano de tiros na cabeça, ao mesmo tempo em que o dano aos braços e pernas do inimigo aumenta.



Somente no Servidor Avançado: https://t.co/WWZMnhndjG pic.twitter.com/XFouHpDW1v — [Free Fire] – Brasil (@FreeFireBR) May 17, 2020

Related: Gun King mode live in Garena Free Fire for one week

This character will be a risky pick since one category of damage is reduced while others are improved. Kapella, who was released last month, was more focused on protection.

Other characters already have the ability to reduce damage in certain situations, like Ford, who lowers the damage taken outside of the safe zone.

Wolfrahh will be part of the highly-anticipated OB22 update. It’s set to add new major features, such as a weapon, lobby, and this character, according to several leaks.

All of the changes scheduled to join the game will be unveiled with the opening of the Advance server, though. The date of the update’s release has yet to be announced.