Free Fire reaches 80 million daily users in 2020

Free Fire has reached a peak of 80 million daily active users in 2020, according to Sea Limited’s first-quarter report, which was released today. The last record for Garena’s battle royale was 60 million daily active users in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Free Fire continues to be the highest-grossing mobile game in Latin America and Southeast Asia in the first quarter of 2020, according to App Annie. The company that owns Garena also said the battle royale was the third most-downloaded mobile game on Google Play in the same period.

Related: Upcoming Free Fire character Wolfrahh and his ability unveiled

Another record achieved this year was the number of monthly paying users in April 2020, which doubled year-on-year. In India, one of the biggest markets of the battle royale, monthly paying users are already 10 percent of all active users.

This increase in the daily user number for Free Fire is certainly due to the company’s efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. This year was already set to be big for the game that reached one million peak viewers during the Free Fire World Series in November 2019. But with the pandemic, esports tournaments shifted to an online format and international competitions were canceled.

Garena clearly saw the situation as an opportunity and is successfully trying to keep its fan base active in the game. The official cancellation of the Free Fire Champions Cup 2020, which was expected to happen in April in Indonesia, made the company change its plans. Since then, numerous regional solo and squad tournaments for casual players, as well as online competitions with local teams, were organized.

Sea Limited said the number of Free Fire tournaments in the first quarter of 2020 is double compared to the same period in 2019. These competitions have also already accumulated 90 million views around the world.