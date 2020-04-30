Free Fire Champions Cup 2020 officially canceled by Garena

Garena canceled the Free Fire Champions Cup 2020 today. The announcement, which was initially made in Portuguese and Spanish, explained that the decision was made due to the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic. The event was initially postponed on March 6, but no further information was released until now.

The Free Fire Champions Cup 2020 was supposed to start on April 9 in Jakarta, Indonesia, and gather the best teams from around the world. Announced in January, the event was set to be the first tournament on Free Fire’s international calendar for 2020. Two other global events that were supposed to happen in June and July were also announced at that time, as well as the return of the Free Fire World Series to Brazil in November 2020. The status of these other events hasn’t been updated, however.

Garena said its primary reason for the cancellation was its concern for the health of players, staff, and fans. The company explained that all options were considered before announcing the cancellation of the competition. But since this is an unprecedented time for offline and online sports, Garena said it was impossible to host an international event in any way.

Aside from the Free Fire Champions Cup 2020, other regional competitions for the battle royale in the first semester of the year were also canceled.

Garena also emphasized its efforts to continue coming up with new content for Free Fire fans. The company said squad and solo online competitions are being organized in every region.