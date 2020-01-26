Garena unveils more details about Free Fire esports in 2020

After a tremendous 2019, which saw tournaments like the Free Fire World Series 2019 peak at over two million viewers, Garena has given fans a glimpse of what to expect from the mobile esport in 2020.

The first international event for the battle royale will be the Free Fire Champions Cup. It’ll take place in Jakarta, Indonesia in April 2020. The Free Fire World Series will also be returning in 2020 and will be held in Brazil in November. In addition to these events, two more international tournaments will be held in June and July 2020. The format for these events will be different from the previous championships, though more details have yet to be revealed.

Lucas from the Free Fire development team also said that Garena is going to ramp up their efforts into esports this year. Fans can expect leagues all around the world with some even having a live-studio structure.

Free Fire is currently one of the biggest mobile esports titles. The game has a huge fan base, which is evident by the huge viewership of its esports tournaments. The game also beat PUBG Mobile in 2019 to become the most-downloaded mobile game of the year, according to a report by App Annie.