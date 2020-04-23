Second season of Brazilian Free Fire League canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The second season of the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) was canceled today due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This season, which would’ve started in May, won’t take place for the first, second, and third divisions.

The first division wasn’t affected by the pandemic in the first season since it ended on April 15 with Team Liquid as the winner. The second and third divisions are being played online. Garena strongly recommends that players don’t leave their houses to get together.

Garena also said it intends to bring the competition back during the second semester of 2020 when the third season was supposed to happen. Garena also reminded the Brazilian Free Fire community that it will use this time to focus on developing new online competitions for solo players, squads, and different modes. Players should stay tuned to the Free Fire Brazil Facebook and Twitter pages for more information.

Many other Free Fire competitions and events have been postponed or canceled around the world. The most important one, the Free Fire Champions Cup, was supposed to happen on April 19 in Jakarta, Indonesia. It was postponed on March 6 and no further information has been released about it.

The cancellation of the Brazilian Free Fire League is necessary since the country has over 40,000 cases of the coronavirus and almost 3,000 deaths before the expected peak of the disease in the region.