Free Fire Champions Cup 2020 postponed due to coronavirus

The Free Fire Champions Cup 2020, originally slated for April 19 in Jakarta, Indonesia, will be postponed due to evolving concerns about COVID-19. Garena, developers of Free Fire and organizer of the tournaments, released a statement regarding the developing situation.

With the president of Indonesia confirming the coronavirus intrusion into the country, Garena has decided to postpone the event instead of outright canceling it. The developer cited a “commitment to prioritizing the health and well-being of our athletes, fans, partners, and staff.”

The decision comes in the wake of Indonesia confirming its first COVID-19 cases in the country on Monday, March 2. A 64-year-old and her 31-year-old daughter tested positive for the coronavirus and are currently being treated at a hospital in Jakarta. The two patients are residents of Depok, West Java, located within the Jakarta metropolitan area.

“We are exploring all possibilities to proceed with the event once conditions allow,” according to Garena. In the meantime, the finals for the Free Fire India Championship, held March 28, will continue but have been changed to a closed-door event without an audience.

Jakarta remains the site for several esports events in the upcoming months. ESL’s Clash of Nations for Arena of Valor is slated for March 29 to 31, while ONE Esports’ Dota 2 World Invitational will be held at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition from April 18 to 19. These organizers have yet to release a statement regarding their events.