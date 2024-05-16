How are people playing Marvel Rivals?

Marvel Rivals has everyone donning their capes and trying to get bit by radioactive creatures to play the shooter’s first build, but getting superpowers might be easier than getting to play Marvel Rivals.

We finally have an answer to the question, what happens if you take 12 heroes, throw them into an absolute dogfight and let them battle it out to see who’s victorious—you get Marvel Rivals. NetEase’s 6v6 shooter clearly takes inspiration from Overwatch, but imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

It means Marvel Rivals gets to exist, although, it only seems to be playable in the smallest circles.

How to play Marvel Rivals right now

Iron Man in Marvel Rivals test. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can play Marvel Rivals through one of two avenues: Either sign up for the Marvel Rivals closed alpha and hope you get picked for one of the limited spots, or know someone in the alpha who has reached Level 6 and can give you a code.

That’s literally it. Of the two methods, the second one is much easier to guarantee access to the Marvel Rivals closed alpha test. If you sign up for the alpha, you are one of many hopefuls, and there is limited space in the servers for this test. Meaning, your odds are very slim of being invited to play.

On the other hand, for the more secure way of how to access the Marvel Rivals closed alpha test, if you know someone who got into the alpha, all they need to do is play until they reach player Level 6, and be online when the “Invite Code,” promotion goes live each day. If successful, it gives them a code which they can pass on to you to redeem—and NetEase has made this easier, too.

These are the only two ways players are playing Marvel Rivals right now. If neither option works out for you, you might have to wait until the already announced Marvel Rivals beta.

If you are able to play the free-to-play shooter, use your exclusive time learning how to play Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, and Groot.

