Punisher shown in a Hero Profile screen in Marvel Rivals.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Marvel

Marvel Rivals just made it easier to get into the closed alpha test due to popular demand

Get your squad together before it ends.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: May 15, 2024 10:31 am

Marvel Rivals’ closed alpha has been very limited in terms of who’s allowed to access the game, but now it sounds like it’s easier than ever to get in.

Recommended Videos

Due to end on May 20, the closed alpha test was invite-only, but some players have been able to gift access to friends via a special promotion in-game. When reaching level six in the alpha, players can unlock an invite code for a friend.

Marvel Rivals Discord news screenshot announcing friend invitation extension
I hope you have friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

That promotion was due to end soon, but NetEase Games announced on the Marvel Rivals Discord server that the friend invitation event has been extended. It will now end in two days on May 17 at 7pm CT, offering two extra days for players to give access to a pal.

Technically, you don’t really even have to be friends with someone to get a code. Many players are selling access codes on sites like eBay, but the ethics and legality are murky, and it’s also quite easy to get scammed.

Theoretically, players can hook up their entire group of friends by just having one person gain access. That person needs to hit level six and give a code to a friend, then that friend does the same, and so on. It’s what my friend group has been doing, actually.

The closed alpha test peaked at just under 11,000 players just last night, according to SteamDB, so it could definitely use an influx of players. More players means more feedback, so it’s a win-win for everybody involved.

The closed alpha test ends at 2am CT on May 21, or midnight PT on May 20, so players have less than a week to enjoy the game’s offerings before it goes away for an unknown amount of time. Reaching level 10 in the closed alpha also grants access to an upcoming closed beta, so demand will remain high until then.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Marvel Rivals Dawn of Legends tournament dates, prize pool and more
Marvel Rivals Dawn of Legends tournament is the game's first ever tournament.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Marvel Rivals Dawn of Legends tournament dates, prize pool and more
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 15, 2024
Read Article How to play Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals
Luna Snow is one of the most effective healers in Marvel Rivals.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
How to play Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 15, 2024
Read Article How to play Magik in Marvel Rivals
Magik in the Hero Profile screen in Marvel Rivals.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
How to play Magik in Marvel Rivals
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Marvel Rivals Dawn of Legends tournament dates, prize pool and more
Marvel Rivals Dawn of Legends tournament is the game's first ever tournament.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Marvel Rivals Dawn of Legends tournament dates, prize pool and more
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 15, 2024
Read Article How to play Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals
Luna Snow is one of the most effective healers in Marvel Rivals.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
How to play Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 15, 2024
Read Article How to play Magik in Marvel Rivals
Magik in the Hero Profile screen in Marvel Rivals.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
How to play Magik in Marvel Rivals
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 15, 2024
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.