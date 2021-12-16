Here’s the patch schedule for League of Legends in 2022

From Patch 12.1 to Patch 12.23, here's the full schedule for 2022.

Riot periodically releases League of Legends patches that include a myriad of fixes, improvements, and new content for the game. 

Patches, which are typically scheduled to release on a bi-weekly basis, cater to both competitive play and solo queue, targeting champions, items, runes, and summoner spells.

They also frequently include new skins, along with new champions on a less regular basis. In 2021, over 140 skins and a handful of champions (Viego, Gwen, Akshan, and Vex) made their way to League. Many more are expected to come to the game in 2022.

Here’s the full patch schedule for 2022, from Patch 12.1 on Jan. 5 to Patch 12.23 on Dec. 7.

PatchDate
12.1Wednesday, Jan. 5
12.2Thursday, Jan. 20
12.3Wednesday, Feb. 2
12.4Wednesday, Feb. 18
12.5Wednesday, March 2
12.6Wednesday, March 30
12.7Wednesday, April 13
12.8Wednesday, April 27
12.9Wednesday, May 11
12.10Wednesday, May 25
12.11Wednesday, June 8
12.12Thursday, June 23
12.13Wednesday, July 13
12.14Wednesday, July 27
12.15Wednesday, Aug. 10
12.16Wednesday, Aug. 24
12.17Thursday, Sept. 8
12.18Wednesday, Sept. 21
12.19Wednesday. Oct. 5
12.20Wednesday, Oct. 19
12.21Wednesday, Nov. 2
12.22Wednesday, Nov. 16
12.23Thursday, Nov. 7