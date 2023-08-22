Top killers, powerful jungle characters, and Immortal Shieldbow users are all top-billed in League of Legends Patch 13.17, though it’s not good news for some.

This League update (which, for those counting, marks two until the Worlds patch) includes 19 champion changes⁠—nine buffs, five nerfs, and five big adjustments⁠—as well as four item tweaks and one rune change.

The biggest focus for the Riot Games developers this time around is taking some top champions off “pure killing powers builds” and moving them toward durability, according to League balance boss Matt Leung-Harrison. This includes heaped changes Aatrox, Xin Zhao, Vi, and Hecarim.

There will also be some help (in the form of buffs, of course) for any champions affected by the Immortal Shieldbow changes from previous patches.

More jungler picks will also be shuffled around through changes. Riot was planning to buff several weaker junglers up slightly, but Leung-Harrison says plans have changed to “nerfing the top junglers down” in a bid to better level out the impact the role is having on games this season.

Finally, the one all the collectors have been waiting for: five champions will be getting new Cosmic-style skins in August’s last update.

When will League Patch 13.17 go live?

The last patch of this month will go live on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Though not every single one of the predicted 24 changes is actually guaranteed to make their way onto live servers come launch date, the lion’s share most certainly will, as well as new skin releases, cosmetics, icons, and plenty more.

The first update in August will start staging in Australia⁠—where I’m playing from⁠—around 10am AEST before rolling out on major League servers throughout the day.

Here are all the key patching times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

Here’s a timer for if you want to watch the ticking:

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 0 : 1 8 : 2 3 : 1 1

Expect several hours of server downtime once the patch begins staging. Matchmaking will be disabled across all League queues three hours before the update is officially set live.

What’s in League Patch 13.17?

‘Killing machines’ lose power

Riot is pulling Aatrox, Vi, Blitzcrank, Hercarim, and Xin Zhao away from their “pure killing power builds” this update and instead trying to push them closer to more durability-focused strengths. In particular, the devs want to cut off how well they can snowball if the early game goes well for them.

What is interesting about this is that none of the five characters (Blitzcrank aside) have overwhelming win rates⁠. Xin Zhao comes closest by winning 49.69 percent of games. Vi’s win percent is lowest at 48.83 this cycle.

You could argue Vi is being a little hard done by this patch. Image via Riot Games

Top junglers whacked again, Blitzcrank plan dropped

In the jungle, the king gets nerfed constantly. The League devs are blasting a handful of top junglers again after weeks of changes, and this time around it’s Kayn, Kindred, Kha’Zix, and new champion Naafiri on the block.

“In line with our strategy from previous patches, we’re continuing to nerf some of the top Junglers down, rather than buffing weak junglers up,” Leung-Harrison explained.

Blitzcrank is also being yoinked out of his jungle pivot after Riot decided they were simply “adding too much complexity to an otherwise elegant champion” by trying to force him into a different role. For the time being, the League team will instead focus on bringing him back into the meta as a support pick.

League’s iconic robot is finishing up his tour in the jungle. Image via Riot Games

Space skins stir up League controversy

Strap those rocket boosters on because League’s next store addition is taking players back into space⁠—or should we say, onto a Cosmic journey.

Nautilus, Nunu and Willump, Sion, and reigning Void queen Bel’Veth are the lucky champions getting new variants this week. Jhin is also set to be included in the new skin release run, though his Dark Cosmic Erasure design won’t be available to buy⁠. Instead, in a disappointing move for all of us Jhin players, Riot has introduced a controversial “gacha” system as the way to earn the skin.

Here are all the skins coming this patch:

These skins will go live during the Patch 13.17 cycle.

This is just the third official skin Bel’Veth has been given. Image via Riot Games

I’ve put together all the early League patch notes for the August 30 update below. Remember, until Riot releases the official notes, any of these buffs, nerfs, and changes are still very much tentative and we could see them pulled at any time.

League Patch 13.17 patch notes

Champions

Buffs

Elise

Gnar

Lux

Oriana

Samira

Twisted Fate

Tryndamere

Vex

Zoe

Nerfs

Kayn

Kha’Zix

Kindred

Naafiri

Xerath

Adjustments

Aatrox

Blitzcrank

Hecarim

Vi

Xin Zhao

Items

Immortal Shieldbow

Bloodthirster

Evenshroud

Stattik Shiv

Runes

Future’s Market

Systems

Coming soon…

General

Coming soon…

Bugfixes

Coming soon…

Skins

Coming soon…

About the author