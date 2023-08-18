LoL’s new gacha Jhin skin will cost a ton, and players are furious

The League of Legends devs have set their minds on releasing a new Mythic chroma for Dark Cosmic Jhin, but they’re dubbing it a “skin” and it will only be available through loot boxes. Concerned players have done the math and it turns out it will cost you a pretty penny.

One player calculated the odds of getting the chroma and shared their findings in an Aug. 17 Reddit post. According to their findings, the odds are not on your side and there’s only a 25 percent chance to get the skin without spending at least $200.

If you decide to only spend $100 on this one-of-a-kind skin, the odds are actually way lower and you have a 10 percent chance to get it.

This is all provided that the skin has at least a one percent chance to drop, but judging by the drop rate of Mythic skins from loot boxes, I’d say it will be lower. These skins actually have a 0.04 percent chance to drop from chests and it would be safe to assume the same will go for the Jhin skin.

The League community is naturally beyond furious and is now mocking Riot Games for copying Genshin Impact and Honkai’s gacha systems.

“Riot saw Genshin and Honkai booming, decides to copy the gacha with pity,” one player said.

Others, however, had stronger words of criticism directed toward the devs, saying this skin is a scam and calling them sellouts.

League community manager Caden House responded to the drama on Twitter, claiming the devs are discussing this issue. But there’s no new information they can share right now.

All good! Obviously we’re seeing the feedback about Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin and talking about it.



I can’t say yet what we’re doing or saying if anything(obviously), just wanted to at least confirm that we see it and are talking about it. https://t.co/wuCrEjCVju — Caden House (@CadenHouse) August 17, 2023

For the time being, it looks like the Jhin chroma is coming despite protests from players. But we still have to wait for Riot’s final decision. Hopefully, the devs will walk back on this and it will end up in Mythic shop, exactly where it belongs.

