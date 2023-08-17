How to get LoL’s exclusive Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin chroma

The League of Legends community is no stranger to extravagant prices for in-game skins, with a handful of skins reaching upwards of 3,250 RP for some of the best-looking cosmetics you can find on Summoner’s Rift.

With Jhin’s exclusive Dark Cosmic Erasure skin, for example, players will have to break open their bank accounts by a significant amount with the game’s new capsule system. This new system is the only way any AD carry mains will be able to acquire this unique variant, which features the classic Dark Cosmic Jhin skin in an ominous red colorway.

The skin also has a new splash art, icon, and border but will maintain relatively the same animations and design as before. Riot Games said it aims to create more exclusive content for League moving forward, and this Jhin skin will be the first of many.

Here’s how to acquire Jhin’s new Dark Cosmic Erasure skin.

How to unlock Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin in League

To unlock Jhin’s Dark Cosmic Erasure skin, players must tread through the game’s milestone system. This means players must purchase Cosmic 2023 Capsules during Patch 13.17 and 13.18 for 750 RP, for a chance to grab the skin. There is, however, only a one-percent chance you’ll find the Jhin skin in these capsules.

Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin will be available as the 30th capsule milestone reward, though, which means if you’re looking for a guaranteed way to get the skin, you’ll have to spend 22,500 RP on these capsules.

If you aren’t willing to part with that much RP for this skin, you can wait until Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin hits the open reroll pool so you can exchange skin shards in your loot tab for a chance to reroll it in your inventory. The skin will only join the reroll pool next year, though.

