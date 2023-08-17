LoL players outraged by ridiculous skin prices, claim Riot has ‘crossed the line’

The increasingly high prices of League of Legends skins are concerning players, with some going as far as saying Riot Games has finally “crossed the line.”

In an Aug. 17 Reddit post, one player claimed the developers of the popular MOBA are “going crazy.” They were outraged after they learned new chromas would apparently cost around $200.

Five new chroma bundles for the Immortal Journey skin line, introduced in Patch 13.16, cost 14,462 Riot Points in total. To purchase them all, players need to buy two packages of 8,750 RP, costing around $170.

Soul Fighter Samira costs 3,250 RP. Image via Riot Games

Many players agree the prizes are through the roof. “Even former garena players already think Rioters have lost their mind, the current estimate of the price based on PBE is too high,” one player said on Reddit.

Some players don’t think the skins cost too much, but others were quick to shut them down, explaining $170 is actually a lot of money in many countries, showing “greed peak and ignorance [from Riot].”

“$200 is a plane ticket to visit another country in Europe. No way I am paying that just for some colors that I won’t even care about 1 week after getting it,” one player said.

Nevertheless, players said that as long as people keep buying these skins, Riot won’t do anything about the prices. So, if you’re one of the players who would love seeing the prices drop, restraining yourself from buying some in the future might be one way of protesting.

