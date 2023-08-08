It’s all about adjustments in the Riot Games offices, with the flavor of League of Legends Patch 13.16 trending toward that topic: more Caitlyn buffs, a shock Naafiri backflip, and a move to strike down Duskblade of Draktharr after its power slowly began bleeding into unexpected places.

This League update⁠, which marks three until the Worlds patch, includes 10 buffs and five nerfs for characters, as well as another half-dozen item changes.

As I mentioned before, there’s one distinct flavor I’m keeping my eye on: reversions. Riot balance boss Matt Leung-Harrison admitted the team “overnerfed” a few specific champions in the last patches and several of those mis-hit picks will now be getting a doling of strength back. Alongside those reversals, the devs are heaping more nerfs on new champ Naafiri after saying otherwise.

Outside balance changes, Riot is also bringing back the famed Immortal Journey universe with six more skins, but that isn’t all roses either⁠—I, among many, have been shocked by their choice to drop the unique titles there.

Before those details though, we have to date our calendars.

When will League Patch 13.16 go live?

The countdown to the next August update is on, with less than two weeks until we get our hands on the next round of changes. Complete with nearly two dozen changes across League’s champion roster and item catalog, League Patch 13.16 will be deployed live on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The first update in August will start staging in Australia⁠—where I’m playing from⁠—around 10am AEST before rolling out on major League servers throughout the day.

Here are all the key patching times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

And here’s a ticking countdown for all you visual learners:

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 0 : 1 1 : 4 4 : 1 7

Expect several hours of server downtime once the patch begins staging. Matchmaking will be disabled across all League queues three hours before the update is officially set live.

What’s in League Patch 13.16?

More Naafiri nerfs despite Riot promise

Last cycle the Riot developers suggested Naafiri had suffered enough nerfs for the time being after being whacked a fair few times post-release. That turned out to be not quite true, however, with League’s newest hound getting blasted with more reductions in this August update, at least in the PBE testing phase.

League’s new pup is going to have to suffer at least one more round of nerfs. Image via Riot Games

Duskblade makes power picks way too strong

Riot will also be ripping some strength out of the Duskblade of Draktharr to indirectly nerf non-assassins like Illaoi, Aatrox, and Yorick, all of whom have been helping themselves to the AD item’s power recently.

“We’re bringing down its power,” Leung-Harrison explained, “and bringing up some of the other weaker items in the assassin system [to make up for it].”

Related: League Arena tier list: Best champs for 2v2v2v2 mode

The items getting buffed because of Duskblade’s nerfs include Axiom Arc, Serpent’s Fang, Prowler’s Claw, and Umbral Glaive.

Cheeky top laners like Illaoi had been helping themselves to the strength Duskblade was giving AD champions. Image via Riot Games

Immortal Journey skins become uniform

Riot has returned to another of League’s parallel universes this update, adding another seven skins to the old Immortal Journey skin line, including variants for Kayle, Shyvana, Sona (who is also getting a fancy Prestige skin version in the Mythic Shop this update), Soraka, Zeri, and Zed.

I bet you remember that, before these skins, the Immortal line had unique titles like God Fist, Majestic Empress, and Valiant Sword, though the devs haven’t done that this time⁠—a pretty disappointing choice, I think.

Here are all the skins coming this patch:

These skins will go live during the Patch 13.16 cycle.

Soraka will be getting two skins this update, including one Prestige variant. Image via Riot Games

I’ve put together all the early League patch notes for the August 16 update below. Remember, until Riot releases the official notes, any of these buffs, nerfs, and changes are still very much tentative and we could see them pulled at any time.

League Patch 13.16 patch notes

Champions

Buffs

Milio

Lucian

Lulu

Karma

Caitlyn

Wukong

Brand

Akali

Ekko

Sylas

Nerfs

Rek’Sai

Shaco

Naafiri

Shyvana

Tristana

Items

Buffs

Axiom Arc

Serpent’s Fang

Prowler’s Claw

Umbral Glaive

Nerfs

Duskblade of Draktharr

Runes

No changes this update.

Systems

No changes this update.

General

Coming soon…

Skins

Immortal Journey Kayle

Immortal Journey Shyvana

Immortal Journey Sona

Immortal Journey Soraka

Immortal Journey Zed

Immortal Journey Zeri

Prestige Immortal Journey Sona

About the author