With MSI on the way, all eyes turn to the metagame.

With playoffs looming on the horizon or already in full flight around the League of Legends world, Riot Games is looking ahead to the next major event, the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational, and making a host of champion changes in League Patch 13.7 as the run-in begins.

That includes a raft of buffs for popular characters⁠—ranked and pro play darlings alike⁠—including Katarina, Kalista, Graves, Alistar, and even Yasuo.

Headed the other way in 13.7’s change list, which was first revealed by head dev Phroxzon on March 27, are a host of strong picks from Veigar and Annie to Wukong, Lee Sin, and Zeri, the reigning ADC queen.

And, while Milio’s arrival last update means there won’t be any major champion debuts stuffed into April’s first patch, that doesn’t mean League players are going to go wanting by the time it rolls around; a small bundle of dog-themed skins is expected to land in the shopfront midway through the cycle.

Here’s everything you need to know about League Patch 13.7.

League Patch 13.7 release date

The next update of 2023 will roll out on Wednesday, April 5, according to Riot’s patch schedule. As per usual, the patch will roll out worldwide across the day, starting in Australia at around 10am (AEDT). Here are the key patch rollout times for some of the major League servers:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

There will be several hours of downtime once the patch begins. Matchmaking and competitive queues will be disabled across all League servers three hours before the update is officially deployed and set live.

What’s coming in League Patch 13.7?

Buffs and nerfs galore as MSI looms

With the first premier League event of the year just around the corner, it’s all hands on deck to get the Season 13 metagame heading in the right direction.

“We’re two patches away from MSI,” top dev Phroxzon said on March 27, before adding League’s dev team is liking how the meta is shaping. Despite that, they’ve still got some tweaks they want to make.

That includes changes for playmaking mage Katarina, another lift for Azir, and careful boosts for several fringe champions. Jungle’s S-tier picks⁠—Olaf, Sejuani, Vi, Lee Sin, and Kha’Zix⁠—are all in the firing line, as are several bot lane powerhouses like AD carry monster Zeri and hook-happy Thresh.

Rammus and Veigar will also have their win rates fiddled with.

Here are all the early patch notes for the April 5 update. Remember, until Riot releases the official notes, any of these buffs, nerfs, and changes are still tentative and could be pulled for a later League update at any time.

League Patch 13.7 early patch notes

Champions

Buffs

Azir

Katarina

Kalista

Graves

Alistar

Yasuo

Nerfs

Rammus

Veigar

Olaf

Sejuani

Vi

Wukong

Lee Sin

Zeri

Annie

Adjustments

Kha’Zix

Thresh

Items

Death’s Dance

Rod of Ages

Cosmic Drive

Runes

Systems

General

Skins

