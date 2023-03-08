How to build League’s new support champion, Milio

With a healing flame by his side, League of Legends‘ new enchanter Milio has entered the fray as the game’s next support champion. The young boy from Ixtal is cheery, goofy, and brings a ton of utility to Summoner’s Rift for himself and his teammates.

Whether he’s kicking out a flaming ball that knocks back and slows his enemies, boosting their attack range, healing them, or cleansing them of all crowd control, Milio’s ability set should be relatively easy to learn for newer players, while also becoming a popular choice for enchanter connoisseurs in any rank from Bronze to Challenger.

Since he is played like a traditional enchanter support, his build is relatively straightforward if you want to bring the most healing and shielding for your team. Here is the best build for the Gentle Flame in League season 13.

Best Milio build in League of Legends

Runes

Sorcery

Summon Aery: Since Milio will be dishing out plenty of poke along with his healing and shielding, Aery is a great middle-ground rune that will help enhance his general kit. His early game will be very strong since he can heal and shield his AD carry while still boosting their trading potential by increasing their attack range at the same time.

Manaflow Band: To keep up with his late-game casting, Manaflow Band should help provide enough extra mana and mana regeneration so that Milio will never have to worry about running out during a game-deciding teamfight.

Transcendance: During a skirmish, Milio needs to continuously provide his team with shields and heals while the battle rages on around them. With Transcendance’s ability haste, the champion should have decently low cooldowns to keep his allies healthy during a fight.

Scorch: Early in the game, Milio should look to poke away at his enemy laners whenever he is given a chance, or whenever he can spot an opportunity for a good trade. Scorch gives him that much more laning strength since the more damage he can apply, the faster his enemies will need to recall to base and potentially miss farm.

Inspiration

Biscuit Delivery: Simply put, these handy biscuits can be a lifesaver if you take a bad trade in the early game since you can chomp on these instead of having to recall to base and waste precious time and experience.

Cosmic Insight: The bonus item and summoner spell haste should be useful for any champion, but especially for Milio since Flash and Exhaust are the only escape tools at his disposal.

Bonuses: +9 adaptive force, +9 adaptive force, +6 armor

Items

Starting items: Spellthief’s Edge, two health potions

As an enchanter, Spellthief’s Edge and two health potions are essential items for a good start. That extra AP and gold from the Tribute passive will encourage any Milio players to keep the pressure up as they maneuver through the early game.

Core build: Moonstone Renewer, Staff of Flowing Water, Ardent Censer

With a ton of healing and shielding, it only makes sense to elevate and maximize that effectiveness with Moonstone Renewer and Staff of Flowing Water. Both items will boost Milio’s healing by a ton, especially in the later stages of a match, while Ardent Censer is a great choice for a support that boosts the attack range of his own AD carry.

Final items: Redemption, Chemtech Putrifier, Mikael’s Blessing

You can never get enough healing, and not only does Redemption provide an almost-instant area-of-effect heal, but it also boosts Milio’s healing and shielding power by 10 percent.

Although he does have his Breath of Life ultimate to cleanse his teammates of crowd control, the ability has a rather long cooldown once used. As a result, Mikael’s Blessing is a good choice for when a teammate gets caught out, but it might not be a good idea to use Milio’s ultimate for a single person.

Lastly, Chemtech Putrifier can be a great choice against any team composition with a ton of healing as well, since Milio can poke them down from afar with his Ultra Mega Fire Kick.