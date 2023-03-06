Here are all the abilities for Milio, LoL’s new support champion

Ixtal might be one of the most mysterious regions from the League of Legends universe, especially with only one champion hailing from its illusive borders. But in Patch 13.6, players will finally get another glimpse into this magical land with the game’s newest support champion, Milio.

As one of the first male enchanters, the young champion uses his mastery of healing fire to supplement his allies in the heat of battle. With the help of his cute little “fuemigo,” Milio will take his first steps away from his humble village outside Ixtal and stroll right onto Summoner’s Rift to help players take over teamfights with the warmth of his eternal flame.

Milio brings a useful slow, a shield, a wide-ranged healing zone that also increases attack range, and finally, a large area-of-effect ultimate ability that heals all allies in its range, along with cleansing all crowd control effects from those affected.

Here are all of Milio’s abilities in League of Legends.

All Milio abilities

Passive – Fired Up!

Milio’s abilities enchant allies on touch, making their next damage deal a burst of extra damage and burn the target.

Q – Ultra Mega Fire Kick

Milio kicks a ball that knocks back an enemy. The ball launches upward on hit and falls toward the enemy, damaging and slowing enemies in the area upon impact.

W – Cozy Campfire

Milio creates an empowering zone that heals allies and increases attack range to those inside. The zone follows the ally nearest to the cast point.

E – Warm Hugs

Milio tosses a shield to an ally, temporarily increasing their movement speed.

R – Breath of Life

Milio unleashes a wave of soothing flames that heal and remove crowd control effects from allies in range.