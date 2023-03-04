Which League of Legends champions hail from Ixtal?

Far from the icy lands of the Freljord and away from the shores of Ionia, the magical jungles of Ixtal hold some of the most wondrous secrets in all of Runeterra.

Ixtal is still a mysterious place for lore enthusiasts and solo queue adventurers alike, especially with so little information given about its people and its lush surroundings. The region’s capital city Ixaocan is hidden away from the world and is far older than many people believe. Within its walls lies the Vidalion, an ancient artifact that can create objects out of pure magic.

The region also features very different ideologies and cultures compared to the other regions in the universe, using a caste system that is based on how much time one has spent studying and mastering their own magical prowess.

In League of Legends, the region is also home to a handful of iconic champions, from giant rock creatures to the Empress of the Elements. As Riot Games explores this region further, we could end up seeing many more faces joining their ranks on the Summoner’s Rift.

The latest champion to join the Ixtali ranks is Milio, the Gentle Flame. This young boy comes from a humble village outside of the region, where he has mastered his control over the Fire Axiom as a soothing flame that can heal living creatures with his warmth and magical capabilities. His new goal is to travel to Ixaocan to prove himself as a capable magic user, and help his family earn their place in the kingdom again after they were exiled generations ago.

Here are the League champions that hail from Ixtal.

Malphite

Image via Riot Games

Milio

Image via Riot Games

Neeko

Image via Riot Games

Nidalee

Image via Riot Games

Qiyana

Image via Riot Games

Rengar

Image via Riot Games

Zyra