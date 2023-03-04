Get ready to meet a new champion, League of Legends fans.

Riot Games unveiled League‘s newest character—Milio, the Gentle Flame—today, releasing a collection of letters and a short biography on the character. Based on both works of fiction, Milio is a goofy 12-year-old boy with a special affinity for spiritual fire.

New friends make everything brighter! Say hello to Milio, on Universe now.



(There's still some mail on the way… check back later for more of his adventures!)

“Milio is a warmhearted boy from Ixtal who has, despite his young age, mastered the fire axiom and discovered something new: soothing fire,” his biography reads. “With this newfound power, Milio plans to help his family escape their exile by joining the Yun Tal—just like his grandmother once did.”

Based on this information, Milio seems like he’ll be a mage and even possibly a support champion. League fans won’t know for sure until Riot releases more information regarding the character’s in-game abilities.

Milio’s biography tells of how his grandmother—Lupé, an elemental master—was separated from her twin sister Luné after she plotted against the Yun Tal. Years after Milio was born, Lupé attempted to pass her teachings of how to control the elements to her grandson, but it was to no avail. Milio kept learning on his own, however, abandoning any restrictions Lupé had placed on him.

Eventually, one day he followed fireflies to an injured hunter. After laying his hands on the hunter’s stomach, Milio felt a “flicker of warmth,” the hunter’s inner flame. From there, this flicker of warmth ignited a hidden power within Milio; he had discovered a new axiom, one he called a “soothing flame.”

Now that League fans have their first glimpse at the character, it’s likely Riot will be releasing more information regarding his in-game abilities soon. Those intrigued should keep their eyes on League’s official Twitter account for more details as it’s released.

In the meantime, League fans can check out both stories on the game’s Universe page.