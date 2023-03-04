Exploring Ixtal | Breaking down one of League’s most mysterious regions

League of Legends has one of the most diverse worlds in gaming, with a plethora of regions, characters, and cultures to explore. Far south of Piltover and past the kingdom of Shurima, a beautiful land and its people lie hidden deep in the wilderness and jungles of Runeterra.

Ixtal was the first independent region to join the kingdom of Shurima, and is home to some of the best users of elemental magic, along with a whole collection of fantastical creatures. The Ixtali also have a rich and storied past, having had a part in the creation of multiple other civilizations, like the mighty Buhru, the mystical Targon, and even the birth of the first Ascended.

Within Ixtal’s borders lies the region’s capital, Ixaocan, where many different magic practitioners train and live. There are also Arcologies that connect across the land by intersecting lines of power, which each represent a specific form of elemental magic. From water, earth, and air to more abstract studies like time, people can tap into their powers if they have the affinity.

Ixtali culture

Image via Riot Games

For the people of Ixtal, the material world comprises forces that only they can control. There are over 100 different types of elemental magic, each given and governed by an Axiom, which are learned by the region’s talented mages. Anyone looking to become a mage must also recite The Pledge, a chant translated from the oldest language in Ixtal.

The region runs on a caste system called the Mage Autocracy, which sets roles for every person, family, and group. People are rarely able to change their caste, and it usually lasts until the end of their life.

The social hierarchy within a role is based on how long one has studied their respective element. The ruling caste of Ixtal is currently the Yun Tal, who have helped keep Ixtal hidden from outsiders by using their perfect control over multiple different elements.

If one wishes to join the Yun Tal, they will be tested to their limits. After all, there aren’t any true requirements for admission to the caste, but applicants must be approved by every person present. The current high seat of the Yun Tal also has ten daughters, who are referred to as the Yunalai by many people in Ixtal. Qiyana is one of the daughters, and she wishes to overrule the current hierarchy and become empress.

Ixtali champions in League of Legends

Image via Riot Games

There are a total of seven champions originating from Ixtal in League of Legends. They are: