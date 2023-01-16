League of Legends Season 13 is well and truly in swing now, and the Riot Games developers are already making sweeping changes to the League meta through a pile of buffs, nerfs, and changes as the year’s best and worst champions begin to make themselves known across Summoner’s Rift.

Next up in League’s fortnightly updates is Patch 13.2, which is just as weighty—if not even more so⁠—than Season 13’s first patch. Annie and Ahri lead the usual raft of champion changes, while 23 items (and counting) are under the microscope.

On top of the bountiful changelist, the Riot devs have, as always, locked in more skin and cosmetic releases for the month’s second patch cycle.

Here’s everything you need to know about League Patch 13.2.

League Patch 13.2 release date

The first update of 2023 will roll out on Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to Riot’s patch schedule. As per usual, the patch will roll out worldwide across the day, starting in Australia at around 10am (AEDT). Here are the key patch rollout times for some of the major League servers:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

There will be several hours of downtime once the patch begins. Matchmaking and competitive queues will be disabled across all League servers three hours before the update is officially deployed and set live.

Image via Riot Games

What’s coming in League Patch 13.2?

Riot fire up Annie win rate with buffs

Annie is at the forefront of 13.2 changes after going nearly a year without any tweaks to her abilities (the last time she got changes was Patch 12.12). The Dark Child has slipped into “niche pick” range early in Season 13 and Riot is trying to fix that this update.

To boost her play rate and win rate alike, the League devs are hiking up numbers for her stun-heavy passive (Pyromania), W (Incinerate), E (Molten Shield), and her famous Tibbers ultimate.

Read: All tentative Annie changes shipping in League Patch 13.2

Image via Riot Games

More mana (and buffs) for a dozen ADCs

Bot laners⁠—or more specifically, AD carry mains⁠—are getting a fair bit of love in League Patch 13.2, with a dozen marksmen getting mana buffs and ability changes.

The sweeping ADC buffs, revealed by LCS commentator-turned-Riot developer David “Phreak” Turley on Jan. 14, are expected to hit Ashe, Caitlyn, Ezreal, Jhin, Jinx, Kai’Sa, Lucian, Miss Fortune, Senna, Sivir, Twitch, and Xayah. They will focus on mana, including base starting pools, growth, regen, and more.

Read: Marksmen getting big mana buffs in League Patch 13.2

Image via Riot Games

Here are all the early patch notes for the upcoming Jan. 24 update. Remember, until Riot releases the official notes, any of these changes are still tentative and could be pulled for a later League update at any time.

Early League Patch 13.2 patch notes

Champions

Ahri

Changes from 12.9, 12.17, and 12.21 returned to live: Q mana cost decreased from 60-100 to 55-95, ability power ratio reduced from 45 percent to 40 percent. E cooldown reduced from 14 seconds to 12 seconds, Charm duration increased from 1.2-2 seconds to 1.4-2 seconds. R cooldown reduced from 140-90 seconds to 130-80 seconds.



Annie

Passive now set to full stacks on game start and respawn.

W mana cost reduced from 90-110 to 70-110.

New E ability: Now deals damage when taking any damage, but only once per enemy per cast. Increased value of reflected E damage from 20-60 (+20 percent AP) to 20-60 (+40 percent AP). Base shield increased from 40-220 to 60-220. Decay of haste decreased from 50 percent to 15-35 percent.

Ultimate (Tibbers) health increased from 1300-3100 to 1300-3100 (+75 percent AP), resists increased from 30-90 to 30-90 (+5 percent AP).

Ashe

Mana scaling increased from 32 to 35.

Mana regen scaling increased from 4 to 6.5

Azir

R missiles are now castable while dead.

Caitlyn

Mana scaling increased from 35 to 40.

Mana regen scaling increased from 5.5 to 7.

Ezreal

Mana regen scaling increased from 0.65 to 1.

Jhin

W mana cost reduced from 50-90 to 50-70.

Jinx

Base mana increased from 245 to 260.

Mana growth increased from 45 to 50.

W mana cost reduced from 50-90 to 50-70.

Kai’Sa

Base mana increased from 344.88 to 345.

Mana scaling increased from 38 to 40.

Mana regen scaling increased from 0.45 to 0.7.

Lucian

Base mana reduced from 349 to 340.

Mana growth increased from 38 to 45.

Base mana regen reduced from 8.18 to 8.

Mana regen growth increased from 0.7 to 0.85.

Miss Fortune

Mana growth increased from 35 to 40.

Mana regen reduced from 8.05 to 8.

Mana regen growth increased from 0.65 to 0.8.

Mordekaiser

W damage to shielding conversion reduced from 15 percent to 7.5.

Senna

Mana regen growth increased from 0.4 to 0.7.

Sivir

Mana scaling increased from 40 to 45.

W mana cost reduced from 60-80 to 60 at all levels.

Syndra

W cast wind-down time removed.

Twitch

Base mana increased from 287.2 to 300.

Mana regen scaling increased from 0.45 to 0.7.

Xayah

Mana regen scaling increased from 0.75 to 0.8.

Zoe

E now shreds 20-30 percent MR when target falls asleep (until they wake up).

Items

Archangel’s Staff

Tooltip now notes it as being unique with other “Lifeline” items.

Black Cleaver

Health increased from 350 to 400.

Attack damage increased from 45 to 50.

Blade of the Ruined King

Proc cooldown increased from 20 seconds to 30 seconds.

Proc damage decreased from 40-150 to 40-103.

Bloodthirster

Lifesteal reduced from 18 percent to 15 percent.

Shield changed from 50-320 scaling from level one to 180-450 scaling from level nine.

Total cost reduced from 3,400 to 3,200.

Bramble Vest

Reflect damage increased from 4 to 6.

Passive GW on being hit increased from 25 percent to 40 percent.

Chempunk Chainsword

Passive GW applied on physical damage increased from 25 percent to 40 percent, no longer applies further 40 percent while below 50 percent health.

Chemtech Putrifier

Recipe changed to Oblivion Orb and Forbidden Idol (was previously Oblivion Orb and Bandleglass Mirror).

Combined cost decreased from 500 to 375.

Passive GW on any damage increased from 25 percent to 40 percent, no longer applies 40 percent GW on next damage via heals and shields.

Ability haste reduced from 20 to 15.

Ability power reduced from 60 to 40.

Now grants 8 percent HSP.

Death’s Dance

Recipe changed to Pickaxe, Chain Vest, and Pickaxe (was previously Pickaxe, Chain Vest, and Caulfield’s Warhammer).

Combined cost increased from 525 to 750.

Takedown healing reduced from 120 percent bAD to 50 percent bAD.

No longer grants 15 ability haste.

Armor increased from 45 to 50.

Attack damage increased from 55 to 65.

Eclipse

Recipe changed to Serrated Dirk and Caulfield’s Warhammer (was previously Serrated Dirk, Long Sword, and Vampiric Scepter).

Combined cost increased from 750 to 900.

Melee proc cooldown reduced from 8 seconds to 6 seconds.

Ranged proc cooldown reduced from 16 seconds to 12 seconds.

No longer grants 7 percent omnivamp.

Now grants 15 ability haste.

Essence Reaver

Attack damage increased from 45 to 55.

Combine cost increased from 400 (2,800 total) to 500 (2,900 total).

Executioner’s Calling

Passive GW on physical damage increased from 25 percent to 40 percent.

Attack damage reduced from 20 to 15.

Fimbulwinter

Health increased from 350 to 400.

Goredrinker

Mythic passive per legendary now gives 3 ability haste, down from 7.

Now grants plus 50 health per item.

Infinity Edge

Required crit change reduced from 60 percent to 40 percent.

Lord Dominik’s Regards

Attack damage increased from 30 to 35.

Maw of Malmortius

Recipe changed to Hexdrinker, Pickaxe, and Long Sword (was previously Hexdrinker and Caulfield’s Warhammer).

Combined cost reduced to 375, down from 500.

Lifeline passive no longer grants 10 percent over-vamp, now grants 12 percent lifesteal.

Ability haste reduced from 20 to zero.

Attack damage increased from 55 to 65.

Morellonomicon

Recipe changed to Oblivion Orb, Hextech Alternator, and Amplyfing Tome (was previously Oblivion Orb, Blasting Wand, and Ruby Crystal.

Combined cost increased from 450 to 715.

Total cost increased from 2,500 to 3,000.

Passive now applies 40 percent GW on magic damage (previously applied 25 percent GW on magic damage, and damage below 50 percent health applied 40 percent damage.)

Health reduced from 300 to 200.

Now grants 10 magic pen.

Mortal Reminder

Recipe changed to Executioner’s Calling, Last Whisper, and Cloak of Agility (was previously Executioner’s Calling and Zeal).

Combined cost decreased from 750 to 150.

Total cost increased from 2,600 to 3,000.

Passive now applies 40 percent GW on physical damage, up from 25 percent GW on physical damage. No longer applies 40 percent after repeat attacks on the same target.

No longer grants 7 percent speed.

No longer grants 20 percent attack speed.

Now grants 30 percent armor pen.

Is now “unique” with other Last Whisper items.

Navori Quickblades

Required crit change reduced from 60 percent to 40 percent.

Oblivion Orb

Passive GW on magic damage increased from 25 percent to 40 percent.

Ability power reduced from 35 to 25.

Ravenous Hydra

Ability haste increased from 20 to 25.

No longer grants 10 percent omnivamp, instead grants 10 percent lifesteal.

In-game tooltip now notes “Cleave” will benefit from lifesteal.

Seraph’s Embrace

Tooltip now notes it as being unique with other “Lifeline” items.

Thornmail

Reflect damage bAR scaling increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Passive now applies 40 percent GW on being hit, applies nothing on immobilizes (previously applied 25 percent GW on behind hit and immobilizes applied a further 40 percent Grievous Wounds.)

Armor increased from 60 to 70.

Runes

Overheal

Base shield increased to 20−300 (based on level) from 10 at all levels.

Shield no longer scales with 9 percent maximum health.

Systems

Chemtech Dragon Soul

Low-health damage reduction increased from 10 percent to 11 percent.

Low-health damage ap increased from 10 percent to 11 percent.

Chemtech Blight

Tenacity per Chemtech stack increased from 5 percent to 6.

Heal and shield power per stack increased from 5 percent to 6.

Mosstomper

Shield tooltip values for Smite now updated to reflect 12.23b hotfix.

General

New “casual surrender” rules enabled for Normal lobbies.

After 15 minutes, a surrender with 4 votes for and 1 against will pass.

Skins

To Be Announced