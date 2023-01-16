League of Legends Ahri ASU: When it releases, new splash art, and more

Some significant changes are coming to Ahri in League of Legends Patch 13.2.

The developers have been hinting at a possible visual update for one of players’ favorite champions, Ahri, and she will finally see it shipped in the upcoming update. The Nine-Tailed Fox will have an art and sustainability update added in League’s Patch 13.2, and it will rework most of her skins’ splash arts and in-game visuals.

Just a little more tempting… Ahri's new look is now on PBE. 🔮 pic.twitter.com/W7CO2HsbU9 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 7, 2023

The champion will also see some balance tweaks. The developers decided to revert some of the changes made to her in the previous patches. You can learn more about them in the patch notes.

When does the Ahri art and visual update release in League of Legends?

As expected, Ahri will see a new lease on life with League of Legends Patch 13.2. The update is scheduled to go live on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Which Ahri skins will be updated?

A total of 13 Ahri skins are seeing a revamp of their splash art in the upcoming League update. Midnight, Foxfire, Popstar, and Challenger Ahri are expected to see new splash artwork. Nine other skins—Original, Dynasty, Academy, Arcade, K/DA, Prestige K/DA, Elderwood, Coven, and Arcana Ahri are said to get an adjusted splash artwork, which likely means they will only see a few tweaks here and there.

Additionally, ability icons and the skins in-game themselves will also be updated. This will come along with updated sound effects, voice-overs, and lore.

All Ahri updated splash arts in League of Legends

Base Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Dynasty Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Midnight Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Foxfire Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Popstar Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Academy Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Arcade Ahri

Image via Riot Games

K/DA Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Prestige K/DA Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Coven Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Arcana Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Challenger Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Elderwood Ahri