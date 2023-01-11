All tentative Annie changes coming to League Patch 13.2

With League of Legends Patch 13.1 going live on Jan. 10, the PBE servers were updated as well. The changes on these servers should go live with Patch 13.2.

The champion that received the most tweaks on the PBE servers is Annie, who is already set to receive a number of balance changes. The Dark Child hasn’t gotten any major changes since Patch 12.12, where her Disintegrate and Summon: Tibbers were slightly buffed.

Still, those tweaks weren’t enough to bring Annie back to the mid lane. She’s rarely picked and is considered an off-meta pick, rather than one of the strongest champions for the position in the meta.

It’s no surprise that Riot Games is trying to make her more of a regular pick. The upcoming changes to Annie will once again buff her abilities here and there. Whether they will make her return to the Summoner’s Rift on a more regular basis or not remains to be seen.

Here is all the tentative Annie changes coming to League Patch 13.2.

Pyromania (Passive)

Now set to full stacks on game start and respawn

Incinerate (W)

Mana cost reduced from 90-110 to 70-110

Molten Shield (E)

New: deals damage when taking any damage, but only once per enemy per cast

Increased value of reflected damage from 20-60 (+20 percent AP) to 20-60 (+40 percent AP)

Base shield increased from 40-220 to 60-220

Decay of haste decreased from 50 percent to 15-35 percent

Summon: Tibbers (R)

Tibbers health increased from 1300-3100 to 1300-3100 (+75 percent AP)

Tibbers resists increased from 30-90 to 30-90 (+5 percent AP)

Patch 13.2 is expected to hit the live servers on Wednesday, Jan. 25.