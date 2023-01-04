Finally, League of Legends season 13 is here. After a short break for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the Riot Games developers are back at work tweaking and massaging the ever-changing League meta with fortnightly patches.

First up is Patch 13.1, which will get the 2023 League season started in earnest. As usual, there’s champion changes, item adjustments, and veteran Summoner’s Rift combatant Jax is getting a mid-scope update to modernise his ability kit and put him right back in the metagame.

On top of the gameplay changes, Riot Games is expected to release all-new variant skins across the first January patch cycle.

Here’s everything you need to know about League Patch 13.1.

League patch 13.1 release date

The first update of 2023 will roll out on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Riot’s patch schedule. As per usual, the patch will rollout worldwide across the day, starting in Australia at around 10am (AEDT).

Here’s the patch rollout times for the major League servers:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

There will be several hours of downtime once the patch begins. Matchmaking and competitive queues will be disabled across all League servers three hours before the update is officially deployed and set live.

What’s coming in League patch 13.1?

New ranked season begins

Image via Riot Games

Buckle up for another year of grinding, Summoners: the next League ranked season is officially slated to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 10. This will go live at the same time that Patch 13.1 hits servers.

This time around, the ranked season will be sliced right down the middle, with players contesting two splits instead of one long-running ladder. There will be new ranks and rewards for both these splits throughout the year.

Read: Riot gives League Season 13 ranked season (and new splits) greenlight

Jax mid-scope coming in January

Image via Riot Games

After initially teasing a mid-scope update for Jax (and, at the time, Rell), the Riot Games dev team have finally given players a due date for the Grandmaster at Arms’ changes.

According to Riot Phlox, the new-look Jax update will arrive on Summoner’s Rift on Tuesday, Jan. 10, all packaged up with the 13.1 champion changes.

Read: Imagine if he had a real weapon: Jax’s mid-scope update revealed

Four champions, four items up for buffs

Image via Riot Games

The Riot Games dev team are hoping to expand itemization for mages in 2023, and this new project is getting started in the very first update of the new year. Riot Phlox has confirmed on Twitter that Axiom Arc, Horizon Focus, Rod of Ages, and Winter’s Approach are all due for varying buffs.

Those boosted items will be joined by four champions in the green column, including Shaco, who is getting some attack damage love.

Read: Mage items, underperforming champions get League Patch 13.1 buffs

Yuumi, Aatrox lead planned nerfs

Image via Riot Games

League players may be ringing in celebrations when the first update of the 2023 season hits servers—according to Riot Phlox, who shared the 13.1 patch preview on Twitter, infamous floating cat Yuumi is in line for Season 13 nerfs.

She will be joined on the chopping block by pro play power pick Aatrox, as well as Dr. Mundo, Fiora, new champion K’Sante, and plenty more.

Read: Top laners, Yuumi fans get bad news in League’s first 2023 update

League Patch 13.1 early patch notes

Champions

Aatrox (nerfs)

Dr. Mundo (nerfs)

Fiora (nerfs)

Jayce (buffs)

K’Sante (nerfs)

Lissandra (buffs)

Mordekaiser (nerfs)

Rammus (nerfs)

Shaco (buffs to AD builds)

Sion (buffs)

Yummi (nerfs)

Zeri (nerfs)

Mid-Scope Updates

Jax

Q — AP ratio removed (was 60 percent).

E — Damage reduced from 55-155 physical damage (with +50 percent bonus AD) to 55-175 + 4 percent max health (with +100 percent AP) magic damage. E ability damage bonus per attack dodged changed from 20 percent of total damage to 20 percent of base damage.

R (Passive) — Reduced from 100/140/180 (+70 percent AP) to 100-150 (+60 percent AP). New VFX and SFX relating to this passive ability added.

R (Active) — NEW: Now deals magic damage, 150-350 (100 percent AP), in a sweeping arc. If a champion is hit, Jax gains 10-40 (+0.1 bonus AD) armor and magic resist. He also gains 14-22 (+0.1 Bonus AD) armor and magic resist per champion hit for eight seconds. During those eight seconds, passive damage applies every second attack instead of every third attack.

Items

Axiom Arc (buffs)

Horizon Focus (buffs)

Jak’Sho, The Protean (nerfs)

Rod of Ages (buffs)

Seraph’s Embrace (nerfs)

Winter’s Approach (buffs)

Runes

Legend: Tenacity (nerfs)

Skins