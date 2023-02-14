With the January cyber attack well in the rear-view mirror, the League of Legends update cycle is finally back on track, and next up is League Patch 13.4. This time, Riot is looking to really take a bite out of the developing Season 13 meta.

Now that the Riot balance team is back on schedule⁠—following accidentally breaking the entire patch system last week⁠—the developers’ eyes are turning to balance plans, including ranged vs. melee supports in the bottom lane, locking in optimal jungle paths, and healing.

According to League dev boss Matt “Phroxon” Leung-Harrison, who unveiled his 13.4 plans on Twitter on Feb. 13, the Riot team wanted to get “lots of changes for champions” into this patch to make up for the rocky last few weeks. One focus there is snowballing⁠—several champions are enjoying a little too much power if they win early, and Riot wants to curb that in February.

On top of the League gameplay changes, the design teams have been hard at work brewing up more Astronaut cosmetics and chromas.

Here’s everything you need to know about League Patch 13.4.

League Patch 13.4 release date

The next update of 2023 will roll out on Thursday, Feb. 23, according to Riot’s patch schedule. As per usual, the patch will roll out worldwide across the day, starting in Australia at around 10am (AEDT). Here’s the key patch rollout times for some of the major League servers:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

There will be several hours of downtime once the patch begins. Matchmaking and competitive queues will be disabled across all League servers three hours before the update is officially deployed and set live.

Image via Riot Games

What’s coming in League Patch 13.4?

21 League champs hit with buffs and nerfs

The last few weeks may have been a bit all over the shop as the League team dealt with the fallout from the cyber attack, but no one can accuse them of keeping it slow once the problems were all resolved.

This time, in Patch 13.4, the Riot balance squad is hitting nearly two dozen champions, ranging from Veigar, Cho’Gath, and Viego (all getting buffed) to Riven, Samira, Jax, and Amumu. There’s a healthy split too, with nine nerfs and eleven buffs planned for the February change list.

Thresh stands out for special treatment this cycle too, with Riot wanting to shuffle around how Chain Warden players pick his abilities each game.

Image via Riot Games

Riot wants better melee vs. ranged support balance

The long Riot gaze has descended on bot lane this week, though after several rounds of balancing changes for AD carries, it’s actually the other half of the duo that is getting tweaked in late February.

Per Leung-Harrison, the League team wants to figure out a healthier way to have both ranged and melee characters coexisting in the supporting role.

To try and bring parity in the southern lane, essential support items like Relic Shield, Steel Shoulderguards, Spellthief’s Edge, Spectral Sickle, and Targon’s Buckler are all getting several changes. These are mostly themed around mana, tribute charge times, and how powerful the item stats are in the early game.

Image via Riot Games

Here are all the early patch notes for the upcoming Feb. 23 update. Remember, until Riot releases the official notes, any of these buffs, nerfs, and changes are still tentative and could be pulled for a later League update at any time.

League Patch 13.4 early patch notes

Champions

Ahri

TBA

Alistair

TBA

Amumu

TBA

Anivia

TBA

Aphelios

TBA

Aurelion Sol

New effect added to Q: Canceling this ability within 0.25 seconds of casting it will lock the ability for 1 seconds.

Azir

TBA

Cho’Gath

TBA

Elise

TBA

Gragas

Q no longer reveals caster if enemies were in target radius on cast.

Jarvan IV

TBA

Jax

Health increased from 685 plus 99 to 665 plus 100.

E minimum damage ability power scaling reduced from 100 percent to 70, max total damage increased from 110-350 (plus 100 percent ability power plus four percent of target’s health) to 110-350 (plus 140 percent ability power plus eight percent of target’s total health).

R passive base damage reduced from 80-160 to 60-160, active base armor reduced from 25-65 to 15-65 (active base magic resist always 60 percent of armor).

Kennen

TBA

Malphite

TBA

Maokai

TBA

Orianna

TBA

Riven

TBA

Samira

Passive haste per stack changed from 3.5 percent flat to 1/2/3/4 percent at levels one, six, 11, and 16 respectively. Max haste changed from 21 percent flat to six, 12, 18, and 24 percent.

R lifesteal effectiveness reduced from 66.6 percent to 50.

Senna

TBA

Thresh

Q damage increased from 100-280 (plus 80 percent ability power) to 100-30 (plus 90 percent ability power), cooldown reduced from 19-11 seconds to 19-9 seconds.

W base shield reduced from 50-150 to 50-130, cooldown changed from 22-16 seconds to 21-17 seconds.

E damage increased from 75-215 (plus 60 percent ability power) to 75-235 (plus 70 percent ability power).

Udyr

TBA

Veigar

Q missile range increased from 950 to 1,050, cast indicator increased from 900 to 1,000.

W cast range increased from 900 to 950.

Veigo

TBA

Items

Bandleglass Mirror

Item tier changed to Mythic from Epic.

Demonic Embrace

New effect: Azakana Gaze’s damage is now capped at 40 damage per second against monsters.

Doran’s Shield

TBA

Relic Shield

Health regeneration increased from 25 percent to 50.

Frostfang

Mana regeneration reduced from 75 percent to 50.

Tribute recharge timer increased from 10 to 12 seconds.

Harrowing Crescent

Tribute recharge timer increased to 12 seconds from 10.

Runesteel Spaulders

Health regeneration increased from 50 to 75 percent.

Shard of True Ice

Mana regen reduced from 115 to 100 percent.

Slightly Magical Boots

Sellback value reduced from 210 gold to 90.

Spellthief’s Edge

Mana regeneration reduced from 50 percent to 25.

Tribute recharge timer increased from 10 seconds to 12 seconds.

Spectral Sickle

Tribute recharge timer increased from 10 to 12 seconds.

Steel Shoulderguards

Health regeneration increased from 25 percent to 50.

Targon’s Buckler

Health regeneration increased from 50 to 75 percent.

Runes

Grasp of the Undying

TBA

Treasure Hunter

Base gold reduced from 70 to 50.

Total gold reduced from 550 to 450.

Triumph

TBA

Systems

Jungle sustain/clear speed

TBA

General

Several fixes to missing buff icons.

New character preloaded: “FireBuddyTeaserMinion.”

“Global Wall Push” (used by player-created terrain) now has a tooltip: “Knocked Aside: This unit is being knocked aside. Weeee!”

Experience for champion kills has been reduced at levels 3-8.

Skins

Coming soon!

Update Feb. 14, 12.17am CT: Added several League PBE leaks.