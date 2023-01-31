Despite a cyber attack, ransom notes, and hackers reportedly putting up Riot Games’ source code for auction, League of Legends Patch 13.1b rolled out on Jan. 26. Now, focus has turned to League Patch 13.3, which will hopefully get the fortnightly change schedule back on track for the flagship Riot title.

At the center of Patch 13.3, we have generous buffs to Alistar, Thresh, and Rakan that may get rid of the explosive trend of ADCs in support roles. The patch will also introduce long-awaited nerfs to Radiant Virtue and final tweaks to reworked Jax skins.

Planned Annie changes, expected to help her dazzle the mid lane once again, could also be bundled into the first February update after delays.

In the skins department, Heartache and Heartthrob skins celebrating Valentine’s Day from the scrapped 13.2 update should finally arrive too, if they don’t ship in a possible Patch 13.1c hotfix before then.

Here’s everything you need to know about League Patch 13.3.

League Patch 13.3 release date

The third update of 2023 will roll out on Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to Riot’s patch schedule. As per usual, the patch will roll out worldwide across the day, starting in Australia at around 10am (AEDT). Here are the key patch rollout times for some of the major League servers:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

It’s worth noting there’s every chance this schedule is thrown out of whack, however; the January cyber attack at Riot studios has disrupted plans something fierce. Recently, the release of Patch 12.2 was divided into micropatches. This change-up led to the update missing its deadline entirely and arriving a few days late.

If Riot does get back on track, there will be several hours of downtime once the patch begins. Matchmaking and competitive queues will be disabled across all League servers three hours before the update is deployed and set live.

What’s coming in League Patch 13.3?

Traditional supports return to bot lane

When Senna and Imperial Mandate Ashe in the support role first appeared on the streets of Summoner’s Rift, no one would have guessed we’d later witness the rise of AD carry supports like Jhin and Caitlyn. To restore balance in the bot lane, Riot is heavily buffing traditional support picks like Braum, Alistar, Rakan, Thresh, and Nautilus.

Promised Annie buffs are fired up, ready to load

Originally, Annie buffs that aimed to give the mid-queen the changes she deserves were supposed to go live with Patch 13.2. After the cyber attack, the changes were pushed back until further notice.

These could still arrive early in a League Patch 13.1c release, though at this stage there’s every chance they don’t actually ship until Feb. 8.

In the current League PBE build, the promised Annie changes, which include buffs to her passive, Incinerate, and Molten Shield, are fired up and ready to load. Bearing in mind the recent Rod of Ages buffs and the mid lane meta with Ryze and Kassadin dominating, Annie might actually see some action after these changes.

Read: All tentative Annie buffs & changes shipping in next League patch

Here are all the early patch notes for the upcoming Feb. 8 update. Remember, until Riot releases the official notes, any of these buffs, nerfs, and changes are tentative and may be pulled for a later League update at any time.

League Patch 13.3 early patch notes

Champions

Alistar

Passive self heal changed from 23-142 (based on level) to five percent maximum health.

Ally heal changed from 46 − 284 (based on level) to six percent of Alistar’s maximum health

Q mana cost reduced from 55 / 60 / 65 / 70 / 75 to 50 / 55 / 60 / 65 / 70.

Q AP ratio increased from 50 percent AP and to 70 percent AP.

W mana cost reduced from 65 / 70 / 75 / 80 / 85 to 50 / 55 / 60 / 65 / 70.

W AP ratio increased from 70 percent AP to 90 percent AP.

E mana cost reduced from 50 / 60 / 70 / 80 / 90 to 50 / 55 / 60 / 65 / 70.

E AP ratio per tick increased from four percent AP to seven percent AP. Maximum AP ratio increased to 70 percent AP from 40 percent AP.



Amumu

To be confirmed…

Annie

Mana regeneration growth increased from 0.8 to one.

Passive now gains maximum stacks upon game start and respawn.

E now damages targets once per shield. Tibbers’ shield is counted separately.

E now damages targets from all damage sources, instead of only basic attacks.

E shield AP ratio increased from 35 percent AP to 55 percent AP.

E base damage increased from 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 / 60 to 25 / 35 / 45 / 55 / 65.

E damage AP ratio increased from 25 percent AP to 40 percent AP.

Tibbers’ health now scales with 75 percent AP.

Tibbers’ resistances now scale with five percent AP.

Tibbers’ movement speed increased from 350 at all ranks to 350 / 375 / 400.

Azir

R soldiers will now properly collide with enemies even if Azir dies during the ability’s cast time.

Braum

Base health regeneration increased from 8.5 to 10.

Base health increased from 610 to 640.

Passive cooldown interval reduced from levels 1 / 7 / 13 to 1 / 6 / 11.

Q cooldown reduced from 10 / 9 / 8 / 7 / 6 to 8 / 7.5 / 7 / 6.5 / 6 seconds.

Jarvan IV

To be confirmed…

Jax

Default skin R has shield visual effect restored and improved hit sound effect Now will properly play all sound effects.

Nemesis Jax now has lightning visual effects added to R.

God Staff Jax now has sparkle and spike visual effects added to R. Adjusted cape animation has reduced stiffness. Jax will no longer return to his idle animation between attacks.

Mecha Kingdoms Jax now has ember explosion visual effects added to R. Adjusted visual effects for on-hit attacks. R sound effects will now properly play.

Conqueror Jax will now have spike visual effects added to R.

Prestige Conqueror Jax will now have spike visual effects added to R.

Kayne

To be confirmed…

Kayle

To be confirmed…

K’Sante

To be confirmed…

LeBlanc

To be confirmed…

Lee Sin

To be confirmed…

Nautilus

Q base damage increased from eight−110 (based on level) to four-116 (based on level).

W mana cost reduced from 80 to 60.

W base shield increased from 40 / 50 / 60 / 70 / 80 to 50 / 60 / 70 / 80 / 90.

E base damage increased from 55 / 85 / 115 / 145 / 175 to 55 / 90 / 125 / 160 / 195.

E AP ration increased from 30 percent AP to 50 percent AP.

Pantheon

Base attack speed increased from 0.644 to 0.658.

Q mana cost decreased from 30 to 25.

Q cooldown reduced from 13 / 11.75 / 10.5 / 9.25 / 8 to 11 / 10 / 9 / 8 / 7.

Pyke

Q bonus AD ratio increased from 60 percent to 100 percent bonus AD.

E base damage increased from 105 / 135 / 165 / 195 / 225 to 105 / 145 / 185 / 225 / 265.

Rakan

Q base damage increased from 70 / 115 / 160 / 205 / 250 to 70 / 125 / 180 / 235 / 290.

Q base damage AP ratio increased from 70 percent AP to 90 percent AP.

Base heal increased from 30-115 (based on level) to 40-210 (based on level).

R AP ratio increased from 70 percent AP to 80 percent AP.

Thresh

Passive AP per soul increased from one to 1.25.

Passive armor per soul increased from one to 1.25.

Q base damage increased from 100 / 140 / 180 / 220 / 260 to 100 / 145 / 190 / 235 / 280.

Q AP ratio increased from 50 percent AP to 75 percent AP.

W cooldown increased from 22 / 20.5 / 19 / 17.5 / 16 to 21 / 20 / 19 / 18 / 17.

E cooldown reduced from 13 / 12.25 / 11.5 / 10.75 / 10 to 12 / 11.5 / 11 / 10.5 / 10.

E AP ratio increased from 40 percent AP to 60 percent AP.

Trundle

To be confirmed…

Zac

To be confirmed…

Items

Archangel’s Staff

Now limited to one Lifeline item.

Radiant Virtue

Cooldown increased from 60 to 90 seconds.

New effect-Upon casting your ultimate you Transcend for eight seconds, increasing your maximum health by 15 percent. While Transcended, you and allies within 1200 units heal for five percent of your maximum health upon Transcending and every four seconds thereafter.

Removed- Upon casting your ultimate you Transcend for 9 seconds, increasing your maximum health by 10 percent. While Transcended, you and allies within 1200 units gain 20 basic ability haste and heal for two percent of your maximum health upon Transcending and every three seconds thereafter. Ally healing is increased by up to 100 percent based on their missing health.

Runes

Overheal

Base shield increased from 10 at all levels to 20-300 (based on level).

Removed: Shield no longer scales with maximum health.

Tenacity

To be confirmed…

Systems

Early jungle ganking

Changes to be confirmed…

Skins

Update Jan. 30, 9.04pm CT: Added Patch 13.3 preview from Riot Phroxzon.