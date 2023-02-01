Riot is making big changes to how jungle ganking works in League Patch 13.3

You’re minding your own business in the mid lane, killing minions and harassing that Zed who will inevitably roam and dive your bot, when all of a sudden a big bad wolf jumps from the brushes and tries to kill you. Well, no more, because League of Legends Patch 13.3 is set to trim down the power of early ganks and dives.

Starting Patch 13.3, which will roll out on Feb. 8, junglers will have to choose more wisely if they want to invest time in a gank that has high odds of failing miserably. Treat Gold is getting reduced from 30 seconds cooldown to a 20-second cooldown and large monsters, like blue and red buffs, will now give 85 XP instead of the original 75.

Pulled back Pantheon, Thresh & Pyke in order to not creep too much damage and being careful not to over-swing after 13.2 GW and Enchanter changes.



Jungle changes aim to nerf ganking (treats benefit ganking, making dives a bit riskier) & trading gold for XP (junglers pref XP). pic.twitter.com/h0GxYoToOw — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) February 1, 2023

If enemy junglers want to invade you, Patch 13.3 will have you insured as you’ll have even more wards across the map with them getting their cooldown decreased from 240-120 seconds to 210-120 seconds.

The devs are also heavily buffing turret damage in the early game. From the moment you step onto Summoner’s Rift until minute 14, turrets will deal 182-350 damage instead of 162-344 like they used to do.

As for junglers that have been abusing Umbral Glaive as a first item, they will have a more interesting time in jungle now because the cooldown will increase from 40 to 50 seconds, renegade champions will now only do two damage to wards instead of three, and Umbral Glaive will no longer one-shot traps.

All these changes might just mean the reduced frequency of ganks, or they might be the herald for a bigger change in League, paving the way for the return of power-farming and scaling junglers like Lilia and Nidalee who will finally be able to farm in peace.