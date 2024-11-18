Which LoL champion says ‘Think I’m bluffin’?

Today’s LoLdle quote doesn’t give away much, but if League of Legends fans focus on one word, they should be able to get the Nov. 18 answer.

Who says “Think I’m bluffin’” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for Nov. 18 is “Think I’m bluffin‘.” The League champion who says this voice line is Graves. You know, the guy who waves around a massive double-barreled shotgun.

Graves has that typical Wild Western accent. He sounds like he came straight out of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. While I didn’t immediately guess the answer to this LoLdle quote, the apostrophe at the end gave it away for me. When removing the G, I instinctively read it in his cowboy voice. In hindsight, the quote sounds like something he’d say. The renowned mercenary, gambler, and thief doesn’t mince his words.

Forgetting LoLdle for a second, Graves has been popping off in solo queue. According to stats site U.GG, the champion has a 51 percent win rate in Patch 14.22. That makes him S-tier and possibly one of the best champs in the meta. He also has a 12 percent pick rate and a 12 percent ban rate, meaning he’s highly contested. In other words, now’s the time to play Graves before he inevitably gets nerfed. The devs are leaving him alone in Patch 14.23, but you never know with Riot.

Today’s LoLdle was an easy one. Return to Dot Esports for tomorrow’s answer.

