League thrown into chaos after Riot accidentally reverts every Patch 13.1b change

League of Legends has been temporarily thrown into chaos after Riot Games developers apparently reverted every Patch 13.1B change originally shipped onto live servers on Jan. 26, possibly accidentally. While no official word has come out of Riot yet, Dot Esports expects it will be hotfixed very quickly.

Almost immediately following the Patch 13.1B removal today, League ranked queues across the globe were disabled, suggesting Riot techs are already on the job.

This quick action was soon confirmed by mod for PBE-tracking site [email protected] Spideraxe, who alerted League fans: “Riot is aware of 13.1b being reverted and are working on a fix.” While the devs are hard at work resolving the issue, they have added loss prevention to ranked games that were played recently. Dot has reached out to Riot for an update on the situation.

Riot is aware of 13.1b being reverted and are working on a fix, loss prevented in ranked games should be enabled. — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) February 6, 2023

The reversion has also impacted Teamfight Tactics, according to League dataminer FrankTheBoxMonster, who regularly leaks PBE changes early.

Several Season 13 changes that were shipped between Patches 13.1 and 13.1B, including a Fimbulwinter health upgrade and a handful of Rammus buffs, are still available on live League servers.

This story is being updated…