Riot disables TFT Set 8 Ranked over bug

Riot Games has disabled all Ranked queues for Teamfight Tactics Set Eight after a bug reverted balance changes back to the 13.1 B-patch.

Players attempting to climb the ladder today were unable to play Ranked once a bug was discovered. All Ranked TFT Set Eight games were disabled by Riot around 5pm CT on Feb. 6 after a glitch reverted the 13.1 C-patch back to the 13.1 B-patch. The same bug also reverted the patch in League of Legends Ranked queues.

Both the Normal mode and Fortune’s Favor are still live while the team investigates why the reversion took place and seeks to find a solution.

Hey folks, we're aware of a bug that reverted TFT to patch 13.1B. While we investigate, we've disabled all TFT queues except for Normals & Fortune's Favor. Expect more updates throughout the day. — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) February 6, 2023

At the time of writing, it’s unknown why the bug reverted the patches. This isn’t the first time Riot has had problems either, as the devs experienced a social engineering attack, which forced the TFT team to skip Patch 13.2. The balance team instead released a 13.1 C-patch that focused on trait and champion changes.

Tacticians who want to play can still log into the Normal queues, along with the temporary Fortune’s Favor game mode. All players who compete in those modes will experience the 13.1 B-patch meta all over again.

Despite the bug having an impact on the TFT Set Eight Ranked mode, players have plenty to look forward to through Patch 13.1 which is scheduled to drop into live servers on Feb. 8. A huge system change was applied to Hero Augments, where players will now have a total of four roll down options.

And, while the options presented to players at Stage 2-1 is still somewhat random, Hero Augments that drop at stages 3-2 or 4-2 are completely tailored for the player.