TFT Patch 13.3 targets Hero Augment balance for full tailored options

Riot Games is changing the way Hero Augment Armories work in Teamfight Tactics Monsters’ Attack!, providing players with tailored reroll options that could destroy the Set Eight meta if left unchecked.

Scheduled to drop into live servers on Feb. 8, Patch 13.3 will fundamentally change how Tacticains play TFT Set Eight. The update contains a massive change to Hero Augments, giving players up to four rerolls. Stage 2-1 options will remain mostly random, as players can easily transition toward a Hero Augment build that early in the game. And for Hero Augments that drop at Stages 3-2 or 4-2, the options presented to players are tailored, essentially giving Tacticians exactly what they want as a Hero Augment heading into the late-game stages.

The system change to Hero Augments can open the door for balance issues, which is why game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and the TFT balance team are focusing heavily on Hero Augment balance for Patch 13.3.

“We’re going to have a big emphasis on Augment balance moving forward,” Mortdog said. “And it’s going to be our responsibility to make sure there are a lot of viable choices.”

Patch 13.3 won’t contain a bunch of champion changes, according to Mortdog, but players may get dizzy reading all the Augment balance changes. Players can test out the new Hero Augment reroll changes on PBE servers leading up to the official release of TFT Set Eight Patch 13.3 on Feb. 8.