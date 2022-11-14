All TFT Set 8 Champions: Stats, Hero Augments, and cost

A full guide to every TFT Set Eight champion, their Hero Augments, abilities, and stats.

Heroes that come in all forms are the focus of Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack!, showcasing a total of 59 new and returning champions.

Dragons have moved on, and there are no longer any champions that take up two slots on the board. Scheduled to officially release on Dec. 7, TFT Set Eight features 59 champions that all have the potential to become a hero. Whether appearing like a villain or hero, all champions in Monsters Attack! have a Hero Augment. Some like to work alone, depending on their trait, while others just want to be the star of the show.

Here’s every TFT Set Eight champion and their Hero Augments according to their cost, along with spell abilities and stats.

One-cost TFT Set Eight champions

Image via Riot Games

Re-roll options exist within Set Eight, featuring a total of 12 one-cost TFT champions.

Ashe

Ashe gains 40/44/50 percent attack damage from her spell Ranger’s Focus after four seconds.

Ashe Hero Augments

Laser Focus (Carry) : Gain an Ashe. Ashe gains 30 percent attack speed which is doubled while her ability is active.

: Gain an Ashe. Ashe gains 30 percent attack speed which is doubled while her ability is active. Corps Focus (Support): Gain an Ashe. Upon fielding Ashe, your team gains 15 percent attack speed which is doubled when her ability is active.

Blitzcrank

Blitzcrank creates a field around him with his spell Static Defenses that reduces all damage taken over the course of four seconds.

Blitzcrank Hero Augments

Dynamic Defenses (Carry) : Gain a Gargoyle Stoneplate and a Blitzcrank. Upon Blitzcrank casting his ability, its duration increases by one second per enemy targeting him.

: Gain a Gargoyle Stoneplate and a Blitzcrank. Upon Blitzcrank casting his ability, its duration increases by one second per enemy targeting him. Rocket Grab (Support): Gain a Blitzcrank. At the start of combat, Blitzcrank pulls the farthest enemy and stuns them for 1.5 seconds.

Galio

Galio steps back and dashes toward the nearest enemy with Outta My Way!, dealing magic damage. He then grants himself and the closest ally a health shield for a total of four seconds.

Galio Hero Augments

Justice Punch (Carry) : Gain a Galio. His ability deals 50 percent more damage and knocks up its target for 1.5 seconds.

: Gain a Galio. His ability deals 50 percent more damage and knocks up its target for 1.5 seconds. Safety First (Support): Gain a Galio. When you field Galio, your team gains 20 armor and magic resistance, doubling for a total of four seconds after being shielded.

Gangplank

Gangplank casts his spell Trial by Fire, removing all crowd control from himself. He then fires a flaming bullet at his target, dealing magic damage and reducing healing by 30 percent for eight seconds.

Gangplank Hero Augments

Flaming Ricochet (Carry) : Gain a Gangplank. Gangplank’s ability to a second target, dealing 80 percent damage.

: Gain a Gangplank. Gangplank’s ability to a second target, dealing 80 percent damage. Get Paid (Support): Gain a Gangplank. Upon fielding Gangplank, your team has a 25 percent chance to gain two gold on kill.

Kayle

Upon casting Starfire Spellblade, Kayle’s next three attacks hit her target for a percentage of attack damage as physical damage and magic damage to enemies within one Hex of her target.

Kayle Hero Augments

Divine Ascent (Carry) : Gain a Kayle. Kayle gains bonuses at each star level. One-star—30 percent attack speed. Two-star—Plus-two attack range. Three-star—Attacks fire two additional bolts that deal 50 percent damage

: Gain a Kayle. Kayle gains bonuses at each star level. One-star—30 percent attack speed. Two-star—Plus-two attack range. Three-star—Attacks fire two additional bolts that deal 50 percent damage Righteous Range (Support): Gain a Kayle, Kayle and her two nearest allies gain plus-two attack range and 15 percent attack speed.

Lulu

Lulu fires magic energy at her target through her spell Glitterlance. It deals magic damage to the first enemy and additional damage to subsequent enemies.

Lulu Hero Augments

Growth Spurt (Carry) : Gain a Lulu. When Lulu casts her ability, she gains 100 bonus health and 20 ability power. Both increased stats can stack.

: Gain a Lulu. When Lulu casts her ability, she gains 100 bonus health and 20 ability power. Both increased stats can stack. Foster Growth (Support): Gain a Lulu. Upon fielding Lulu, she and her allies gain 35 ability power when equipped with an item.

Lux

Lux sends a singularity through her spell Lucent Singularity at a random enemy’s location that detonates upon arrival. It deals damage to nearby enemies and reduces the attack damage of the enemy in the center by 40 percent for a total of four seconds.

Lux Hero Augments

Illuminating Singularity (Carry) : Gain a Lux. Every second cast from Lux has her ability deal 100 percent increased damage.

: Gain a Lux. Every second cast from Lux has her ability deal 100 percent increased damage. Lucent Barrier (Support): Gain a Lux. At the start of combat, Lux grants her two nearest allies a 40-health shield and 20-ability power.

Nasus

Nasus slams his staff on his target with Bonk!, dealing a percentage of attack damage as physical damage. His spell also slows the target’s attack speed by 40 percent for three seconds.

Nasus Hero Augments

Stacks on Stacks (Carry) : Gain a Nasus. Nasus gains 20 percent attack damage, increased by three percent permanently each time he casts his ability.

: Gain a Nasus. Nasus gains 20 percent attack damage, increased by three percent permanently each time he casts his ability. Soul Eater (Support): Gain a Nasus. When you field Nasus, he and allies heal 150 health upon takedowns.

Poppy

Buckler Toss has Poppy chuck her buckler at the farthest enemy, dealing 175/250/375 percent of her armor as magic damage. The buckler then bounces back, granting Poppy a shield that blocks damage.

Poppy Hero Augments

Bigger, Better Buckler (Carry) : Gain a Poppy. Poppy gains 150 armor.

: Gain a Poppy. Poppy gains 150 armor. Steadfast Presence (Support): Gain a Poppy. At the start of combat, your strongest Poppy grants all allies a 275 health shield.

Sylas

Sylas swings his chains with Battle Blast, healing himself for 150/200/250 health and dealing magic damage to nearby enemies.

Sylas Hero Augments

Kingslayer (Carry) : Gain a Sylas. Sylas’ ability deals 50 percent more damage and restores 15 percent of his missing health.

: Gain a Sylas. Sylas’ ability deals 50 percent more damage and restores 15 percent of his missing health. Petricite Chains (Support): Gain a Sylas. When you field Sylas, your team gains 15 starting mana and his ability increases enemies’ maximum mana by 35 percent.

Talon

Talon jumps to the furthest unit from the center of the board with OX-ian Diplomacy, dealing magic damage. If the strike takes out the enemy unit, Talon heals for 150/200/250 health.

Talon Hero Augments

Edgelord (Carry) : Gain a Talon. Talon gains 40 ability power. After killing an enemy, Talong restores 40 mana.

: Gain a Talon. Talon gains 40 ability power. After killing an enemy, Talong restores 40 mana. OX-ian Rage (Support): Gain a Talon. Upon fielding Talon, your team gains 10 percent attack damage and 15 ability power. These bonus stats are tripled upon falling below 50 percent health.

Wukong

Wukong spins his staff with Stone Skin, dealing damage to nearby enemies while gaining 50/75/100 armor and magic resistance for each enemy hit for three seconds.

Wukong Hero Augments

Cyclone (Carry) : Gain a Wukong. Wukong gains 40 ability power and increases his ability range by one Hex.

: Gain a Wukong. Wukong gains 40 ability power and increases his ability range by one Hex. Re-Energize (Support): Gain a Wukong. Upon fielding Wukong, your team restores 50 percent of their mana after their first cast each combat.

Two-cost TFT Set Eight champions

Image via Riot Game

Showcasing more champions in the tier-two slot, there are a total of 14 two-cost TFT Set Eight champions.

Annie

Annie blasts a cone of fire with Burst Shield, dealing magic damage to enemies in front of her. She then creates a health shield on herself for a total of four seconds.

Annie Hero Augments

Reflector Shield (Carry) : Gain an Annie. While Annie’s shield is active, enemies that attack her take 150 magic damage (once every 0.5 seconds).

: Gain an Annie. While Annie’s shield is active, enemies that attack her take 150 magic damage (once every 0.5 seconds). Burning Spirit (Support): Gain an Annie. Upon fielding Annie, your team gains 20 ability power that is tripled while they are below 50 percent health.

Camille

Camille sweeps her leg with Tactical Sweep, dealing a percentage of attack damage as physical damage while disarming enemies hit for 1.5/1.8/2 seconds.

Camille Hero Augments

Adaptive Defensives (Carry) : Gain a Camille. Camille gains 20 percent attack damage. When she casts her ability, Camille gains a shield equal to 500 percent of her attack damage for three seconds.

: Gain a Camille. Camille gains 20 percent attack damage. When she casts her ability, Camille gains a shield equal to 500 percent of her attack damage for three seconds. Hextech Retribution (Support): Gain a Camille. Upon fielding Camille, your team gains 15 percent bonus damage, increasing by an additional five percent whenever an ally dies.

Draven

Draven hurls two axes toward his target’s direction with Whirling Death. The axes deal a percentage of attack damage as physical damage to all enemies in his path, reduced by 25 percent for each enemy the axes pass through. The axes reverse direction at the end of their path, dealing damage to enemies hit along the way back.

Draven Hero Augments

League of Draven (Carry) : Gain a Draven. Draven gains 25 percent of attack damage. When he eliminates an enemy, there is a 40 percent chance to gain one gold.

: Gain a Draven. Draven gains 25 percent of attack damage. When he eliminates an enemy, there is a 40 percent chance to gain one gold. Ruthless Blades (Support): Gain a Draven. Upon fielding Draven, your team gains 25 percent critical strike chance.

Ezreal

Ezreal fires an orb with Sabotage at his target, reducing their attack speed by 30/40/50 percent for a total of four seconds. He then fires a shot at the target dealing magic damage to them and all nearby enemies.

Ezreal Hero Augments

Rising Spell Force (Carry) : Gain an Ezreal. When Ezreal casts his ability, he gains 15 percent attack damage and 15 ability power for the rest of combat. These stats can stack.

: Gain an Ezreal. When Ezreal casts his ability, he gains 15 percent attack damage and 15 ability power for the rest of combat. These stats can stack. Raider’s Spoils (Support): Gain an Ezreal. At the start of combat, your strongest Ezreal grants his nearest ally a temporary Artifact for the rest of combat and gains one gold.

Fiora

Fiora uses her spell En Garde! to lunge at her enemy, dealing a percentage of attack damage as physical damage to all enemies hit and activates her Duelist’s Soul for eight seconds. While Duelist’s Soul is active, she takes 20 percent less damage and her attacks restore health.

Fiora Hero Augments

Frontline Fencing (Carry) : Gain a Fiora. While Fiora’s ability is active, she gains 60 armor and magic resistance.

: Gain a Fiora. While Fiora’s ability is active, she gains 60 armor and magic resistance. Vitality of the Ox (Support): Gain a Fiora. Upon fielding Fiora, your team heals two percent of their maximum health when they attack.

Jinx

Jinx fires a rocket with Fishbones at her target that explodes on impact, damaging all nearby enemies for magic damage and stunning them for 1/1.2/1.5 seconds.

Jinx Hero Augments

Get Excited! (Carry) : Gain a Jinx. When Jinx scores a takedown, she gains 100 percent attack speed and movement speed for five seconds.

: Gain a Jinx. When Jinx scores a takedown, she gains 100 percent attack speed and movement speed for five seconds. Everyone Goes Boom (Support): Gain a Jinx. Upon fielding Jinx, your team gains 10 percent attack speed which is tripled after the first enemy dies each combat.

Lee Sin

Lee Sin uses Safeguard to dash toward a nearby ally, shielding both them and himself for health over the course of four seconds. If there are no nearby allies, Lee Sin gains a health shield instead. He then dashes back and deals a percentage of attack damage as physical damage to his target.

Lee Sin Hero Augments

Flurry (Carry) : Gain a Lee Sin. Lee Sin gains 30 percent attack speed which is tripled for three seconds after casting his ability.

: Gain a Lee Sin. Lee Sin gains 30 percent attack speed which is tripled for three seconds after casting his ability. Invigorate (Support): Gain a Lee Sin. Upon fielding Lee Sin, your team gains 15 percent attack speed which is doubled for a total of four seconds after being shielded.

Malphite

Malphite slams the ground with Ground Slam, dealing magic damage to nearby enemies and granting himself 80/100/125 armor for a total of four seconds.

Malphite Hero Augments

Rock Solid (Carry) : Gain a Malphite. Malphite gains ability power equal to 50 percent of his armor and his ability’s armor duration is increased by four seconds.

: Gain a Malphite. Malphite gains ability power equal to 50 percent of his armor and his ability’s armor duration is increased by four seconds. Guardian Spirit (Support): Gain a Malphite. Upon fielding Malphite, your team restores 15 percent of their missing health on cast.

Rell

Rell casts Iron Bond to form a tether between herself and her lowest percent health ally, dealing magic damage to all enemies between herself and her bound ally. She also grants herself and her bound ally 50/60/70 percent of Rell’s current armor and magic resistance for a total of four seconds.

Rell Hero Augments

Hold the Line (Carry) : Gain a Rell. Rell gains 50 ability power and 20 percent damage reduction.

: Gain a Rell. Rell gains 50 ability power and 20 percent damage reduction. Channeled Ferromancy (Support): Gain a Rell. Upon fielding Rell, your team gains 20 armor and magic resistance. Each ally gains an additional five when they cast. This can stack.

Renekton

Renekton empowers himself for eight seconds with Dominus. It has him gain maximum health and causes his attacks to deal five percent of his maximum health as bonus magic damage.

Renekton Hero Augments

Reign of Anger (Carry) : Gain a Renekton. Renekton gains 30 percent attack speed and an additional two percent per 100 missing health.

: Gain a Renekton. Renekton gains 30 percent attack speed and an additional two percent per 100 missing health. Cull the Meek (Support): Gain a Renekton. Upon fielding Renekton, your team deals 10 percent bonus damage. The damage is tripled against enemies below 50 percent health.

Sivir

Sivir uses her spell Pizza Delivery to throw a pizza at her target, dealing a percentage of attack damage as physical damage. The pizza then splits into slices and gets delivered to the three nearest allies, healing them for health.

Sivir Hero Augments

Delivery Tips (Carry) : Gain a Sivir. With every second ability cast, Sivir gains one gold with a 20 percent chance to gain three additional gold.

: Gain a Sivir. With every second ability cast, Sivir gains one gold with a 20 percent chance to gain three additional gold. Endless Pizza (Support): Gain a Sivir. Upon fielding Sivir, your team heals 15 percent of their missing health every five seconds.

Vi

Vi slams the ground with Blast Shield directly in front of her and releases stored energy that grants her a health shield for a total of four seconds. The shield reduces the armor of nearby enemies by 450/50/69 percent for a total of four seconds and deals a percentage of attack damage as physical damage.

Vi Hero Augments

Unrelenting Force (Carry) : Gain a Vi. When Vi takes damage, she gains two percent attack damage, two armor, and two magic resistance that can stack up to 25 times.

: Gain a Vi. When Vi takes damage, she gains two percent attack damage, two armor, and two magic resistance that can stack up to 25 times. Boxing Lessons (Support): Gain a Vi. Upon fielding Vi, your team gains 250 bonus health.

Yasuo

Yasuo uses Steel Tempest to dash to the best position and fire a whirlwind at his target, dealing magic damage and knocking up units for 1.2/1.5/1.8 seconds.

Yasuo Hero Augments

Siphoning Winds (Carry) : Gain a Yasuo. Yasuo gains 40 percent Omnivamp.

: Gain a Yasuo. Yasuo gains 40 percent Omnivamp. Spirit of the Exile (Support): Gain a Yasuo. Upon fielding Yasuo, allies who start combat with no adjacent allies gain 25 percent attack speed.

Yuumi

Yuumi fires a missile through Prowling Projectile at the furthest target in her attack range, dealing magic damage to the first unit hit.

Yuumi Hero Augments

Predatory Precision (Carry) : Gain a Yuumi. Yuumi gains a 25 percent critical strike chance and her ability can critically strike.

: Gain a Yuumi. Yuumi gains a 25 percent critical strike chance and her ability can critically strike. Zoomies! (Support): Gain a Yuumi. Yuumi grants your team 18 percent attack speed and movement speed.

Three-cost Set Eight champions

Image via Riot Games

Don’t sleep on the mid-game units as there are a total of 13 TFT champions at tier three in Set Eight.

Alistar

Alistar uses Pulverize to slam the ground underneath his target, dealing magic damage and knocking them up for 1.5 seconds. He then roars, healing himself and the lowest health ally champion for 15 percent of his maximum health.

Alistar Hero Augments

Behemoth (Carry) : Gain an Alistar. Alistar gains 450 health and his ability deals bonus damage equal to 12 percent of his maximum health.

: Gain an Alistar. Alistar gains 450 health and his ability deals bonus damage equal to 12 percent of his maximum health. Smash! (Flex): Gain an Alistar. Alistar restores five mana per second and his ability hits all enemies within one Hex.

Cho’Gath

Cho’Gath has a passive that increases his magic resistance to 75/100/150. Their Cosmic Bellow spell shoots a beam in a forward arc that deals a percentage of their magic resistance as magic damage while increasing their maximum mana by 35/50/65 percent until they cast.

Cho’Gath Hero Augments

Energy Void (Carry) . Gain a Cho’Gath. Each time Cho’Gath’s ability hits an enemy, he steals 20 percent of their magic resistance.

. Gain a Cho’Gath. Each time Cho’Gath’s ability hits an enemy, he steals 20 percent of their magic resistance. Cosmic Barrier (Flex): Gain a Cho’Gath. Upon fielding Cho’Gath, your team gains 50 magic resistance which is doubled for Cho’Gath.

Jax

Jax has a passive that has him leap to his target after every third attack. He deals 110/170/300 bonus magic damage. The bonus damage increases every third attack up to 10 times. Jax’s Adaptive Strike spell does bonus damage on hit.

Jax Hero Augments

Relentless Assault (Carry) : Gain a Jax. After every third attack, Jax gains 20 percent attack speed for the rest of combat. The attack speed can stack.

: Gain a Jax. After every third attack, Jax gains 20 percent attack speed for the rest of combat. The attack speed can stack. Evasion (Support): Gain a Jax. Upon fielding Jax, your team gains 100 percent dodge chance for 2.5 seconds the first time they fall below 50 percent health each combat.

Kai’Sa

Kai’Sa has a passive where her attacks apply plasma. Her next attack against a target with two stacks of plasma deals magic damage. Kai’Sa’s spell Starcharged has her gain 40/50/64 percent attack speed for six seconds. The attack speed bonus can stack.

Kai’Sa Hero Augments

Multi-Shot (Carry) : Gain a Kai’Sa. Every two attacks, Kai’Sa fires a bonus attack at a nearby enemy.

: Gain a Kai’Sa. Every two attacks, Kai’Sa fires a bonus attack at a nearby enemy. Star-Crossed (Support): Gain a Kai’Sa. Kai’Sa grants 100 percent of her ability’s attack speed bonus to her nearest ally.

LeBlanc

LeBlanc fires 5/6/8 sigils with Sigil of Malice at her target with each dealing magic damage. If the target perishes, she continues casting at the nearest target and casts one more sigil.

LeBlanc Hero Augments

Aim Assist (Carry) : Gain a LeBlanc. For every two sigils fired by LeBlanc’s ability, she fires an additional sigil at the lowest health enemy.

: Gain a LeBlanc. For every two sigils fired by LeBlanc’s ability, she fires an additional sigil at the lowest health enemy. Mirror Image (Support): Gain a LeBlanc. At the start of combat, LeBlanc creates a 60 percent health, item-less clone of her nearest ally.

Nilah

Nilah whirls her whip with Apotheosis, dealing magic damage to nearby enemies while healing herself and her allies over the course of one second. She finishes with a burst that deals magic damage.

Nilah Hero Augments

Gifted (Carry) : Gain a Nilah. Nilah gains 50 ability power. At the start of combat, your strongest Nilah grants her nearest ally a temporary copy of one of her normal items.

: Gain a Nilah. Nilah gains 50 ability power. At the start of combat, your strongest Nilah grants her nearest ally a temporary copy of one of her normal items. Jubilant Veil (Support): Gain a Nilah. At the start of combat, Nilah and her two nearest allies gain immunity to crowd control for 20 seconds.

Rammus

Rammus has a passive that gives them 50/75/125 increased armor. Their spell, Sand Slam, has Rammus leap toward the largest group of nearby enemies, dealing a percentage of their armor as magic damage. The spell also knocks up enemies for 1.2 seconds and reduces their attack speed by 40 percent for a total of four seconds.

Rammus Hero Augments

Spiked Shell (Carry) : Gain a Rammus. When struck by an attack, Rammus deals magic damage equal to 100 percent of his armor to all nearby enemies (once every 2.5 seconds).

: Gain a Rammus. When struck by an attack, Rammus deals magic damage equal to 100 percent of his armor to all nearby enemies (once every 2.5 seconds). Armored-dillo (Flex): Gain a Rammus. Upon fielding Rammus, your team gains 40 armor which is doubled for himself.

Riven

Bunny Blade gives Riven a shield for a total of four seconds and empowered her next three basic attacks with bonus magic damage. If her attack target currently has less health than her, Riven’s bonus damage is increased by 100 percent.

Riven Hero Augment

Reverberation (Carry) : Gain a Riven. Riven gains 40 ability power and her ability is additionally cast on her lowest health ally.

: Gain a Riven. Riven gains 40 ability power and her ability is additionally cast on her lowest health ally. Triumphant Return (Support): Gain a Riven. At the start of combat, Riven grants herself and adjacent allies a shield for 10 seconds, equal to 35 percent of their maximum health.

Senna

Senna fires a laser with Piercing Darkness in the direction of a nearby enemy, dealing attack damage as physical damage to all enemies in a line.

Senna Hero Augments

Absolution (Carry) : Gain a Senna. Senna gains 30 percent attack speed and an additional 10 percent every five seconds.

: Gain a Senna. Senna gains 30 percent attack speed and an additional 10 percent every five seconds. Corps Formation (Flex): Gain a Senna. At the start of combat, Senna grants herself and adjacent allies 30 percent attack damage.

Sona

Sona uses Crescendo Sequence to cycle between three phases that fire two beams.

Phase one : Beam deals magic damage to the closest enemies

: Beam deals magic damage to the closest enemies Phase two : Heals the lowest health allies

: Heals the lowest health allies Phase three: Deals magic damage and stuns the closest enemies for 1.5 seconds.

Sona Hero Augments

Power Grid (Carry) : Gain a Sona. Sona gains 20 ability power and ability fires one additional beam.

: Gain a Sona. Sona gains 20 ability power and ability fires one additional beam. Undercurrent (Support): Gain a Sona. At the start of combat, your strongest Sona grants her two nearest allies 50 mana.

Vayne

Vayne fires a bolt with Silver Bolt at her target, dealing attack damage as true damage.

Vayne Hero Augments

Spread Shot (Carry) : Gain a Vayne. Vayne’s ability additionally fires at two nearby enemies dealing 50 percent damage.

: Gain a Vayne. Vayne’s ability additionally fires at two nearby enemies dealing 50 percent damage. Into the Night (Support): Gain and Edge of Night and a Vayne. Upon fielding Vayne, allies equipped with Edge of Night gain 40 percent attack speed.

Vel’Koz

Vel’Koz freezes the enemy champion that has dealt the most damage this round for 1.5/2/2.5 seconds with Frozen Tomb while also dealing magic damage.

Vel’Koz Hero Augments

Frostburn (Carry) : Gain a Vel’Koz. Vel’Koz’s ability deals an additional 200 percent of its damage over the next 30 seconds. This can stack.

: Gain a Vel’Koz. Vel’Koz’s ability deals an additional 200 percent of its damage over the next 30 seconds. This can stack. Frozen Tundra (Support): Gain a Vel’Koz. At the start of combat, Vel’Koz slows the attack speed of all enemies by 30 percent for six seconds.

Zoe

Trouble Bubble has Zoe launch a bubble at the nearest non-infected enemy’s location, infecting all enemies hit with a virus that deals magic damage over the course of 10 seconds. Infected enemies take 10/10/20 percent more damage.

Zoe Hero Augments

Double Bubble (Carry) : Gain a Zoe. Zoe’s ability launches a second bubble at a different target, dealing 100 percent damage.

: Gain a Zoe. Zoe’s ability launches a second bubble at a different target, dealing 100 percent damage. Sleepy Time (Support): Gain a Zoe. At the start of combat, Zoe puts to sleep the three lowest health enemies, stunning them for a total of four seconds.

Four-cost Set Eight champions

Image via Riot Games

Players have a wide variety of tier-four champions to choose as primary carriers in Set Eight as there are a total of 12 TFT four-cost units.

Aurelion Sol

Aurelion Sol calls down 3/3/6 meteors with Meteor Shower on random enemies that explode on impact. Each meteor deals magic damage and applies a burn for 10 seconds, dealing 10 percent of the target’s maximum health as true damage and reducing incoming healing by 25 percent.

Aurelion Sol Hero Augments

Extinction Event (Carry) : Gain an Aurelion Sol. Aurelion Sol gains 40 ability power and his ability’s meteors are larger.

: Gain an Aurelion Sol. Aurelion Sol gains 40 ability power and his ability’s meteors are larger. Velocity Impact (Support): Gain an Aurelion Sol. His ability stuns enemies hit for two seconds.

Bel’Veth

Endless Banquet has Bel’Veth dash around her target and hit them with a fury of attacks at 250 percent of her attacks per second, with each dealing a percentage of attack damage as physical damage.

Bel’Veth Hero Augments

Back for Blood (Carry) : Gain a Bel’Veth. Bel’Veth gains 20 percent Omnivamp which is tripled while under 50 percent health.

: Gain a Bel’Veth. Bel’Veth gains 20 percent Omnivamp which is tripled while under 50 percent health. Voidmother (Support): Gain a Bel’Veth. At the start of combat, your strongest Bel’Veth creates two Voidspawns with 75 percent of their normal health in front of her.

Ekko

Ekko’s spell Star Diver grants him a shield for five seconds and taunts nearby enemies. Upon the shield breaking, Ekko emits a time field to nearby enemies dealing magic damage and slowing their attack speed by 50 percent for two seconds.

Ekko Hero Augments

Resonance (Carry) : Gain an Ekko. Ekko gains 30 percent attack speed and his attacks deal 50 bonus magic damage.

: Gain an Ekko. Ekko gains 30 percent attack speed and his attacks deal 50 bonus magic damage. Chronobreak (Support): Gain an Ekko. Upon fielding Ekko, he stuns all enemies for three seconds after 10 seconds of combat.

Miss Fortune

Bullet Time has Miss Fortune fire eight waves of bullets in a cone at her target over the course of two seconds. Each wave deals magic damage to the first target hit. Enemies hit by bullets in short succession take magic damage for each bullet instead.

Miss Fortune Hero Augments

Bunny Mercenary (Carry) : Gain a Miss Fortune. Miss Fortune’s ability covers a wider cone and she gains a 300 health shield while channeling.

: Gain a Miss Fortune. Miss Fortune’s ability covers a wider cone and she gains a 300 health shield while channeling. Make it Rain (Support): Gain a Miss Fortune. After every three rounds of combat having Miss Fortune on the battlefield, she grants 15 gold.

Samira

Samira knocks up and juggles her target for 1.5 seconds with Flair, rapidly firing bullets that deal a percentage of attack damage as physical damage. The bullets ricochet to nearby enemies, dealing 50 percent reduced damage.

Samira Hero Augments

Style and Flair (Carry) : Gain a Samira. Samira gains 30 percent attack damage. When she scores a takedown, Samira restores 35 percent of her maximum mana.

: Gain a Samira. Samira gains 30 percent attack damage. When she scores a takedown, Samira restores 35 percent of her maximum mana. Daredevil (Support): Gain a Samira. For every 10 Tactician health missing, Samira grants your team five percent attack speed.

Sejuani

Cyro Grenade has Sejuani throw a grenade at the closest enemy with the grenade exploding after a two-second delay. Enemies within a three-Hex radius are dealt magic damage and are stunned for 1.5/2/8 seconds.

Sejuani Hero Augments

Glacial Prison (Carry) : Gain a Sejuani. Sejuani gains 25 armor and magic resistance and her ability hits the entire board.

: Gain a Sejuani. Sejuani gains 25 armor and magic resistance and her ability hits the entire board. Shatter (Support): Gain a Sejuani. Sejuani’s ability stuns for 0.5 seconds longer and enemies take 20 percent more damage while stunned.

Sett

At the start of combat, Sett charges up Mecha SLAM!, becoming immune to crowd control and gaining a shield for 2.5 seconds. After the shield breaks or at the end of its duration, Sett unleashes a blast in a cone at the most enemies in range, dealing physical damage to all enemies inside. The damage increases up to three-star depending on how long his spell is charged for.

Sett Hero Augments

Punch Protocol (Carry) : Gain a Sett. Sett gains 20 armor and magic resistance. His ability knocks back the first enemy struck, destroying them if knocked off the battlefield.

: Gain a Sett. Sett gains 20 armor and magic resistance. His ability knocks back the first enemy struck, destroying them if knocked off the battlefield. Regenerative Shields (Support): Gain a Locket of Solari and a Sett. After the shields of Sett’s team break up, he recharges them at 40 percent strength for three seconds.

Soraka

Starcall has Soraka launch a star at her target. Each star deals magic damage and heals Soraka for 10 percent of her maximum health. Every three casts has Soraka launch 3/3/6 stars at the nearest enemy instead.

Soraka Hero Augments

Upgrade Berserk (Carry) : Gain a Soraka. After 15 seconds of combat, all of Soraka’s ability casts are empowered.

: Gain a Soraka. After 15 seconds of combat, all of Soraka’s ability casts are empowered. Infuse (Support): Gain a Soraka. Every five seconds, Soraka grants your team 20 mana.

Taliyah

Taliyah summons spiraling rocks with Weaver’s Wall in a line at enemies, dealing magic damage to all enemies hit. After a brief delay, the wall explodes, dealing additional magic damage to nearby enemies.

Taliyah Hero Augments

Stoneweaver (Carry) : Gain a Taliyah. Taliyah gains 30 ability power and her ability deals 40 percent more damage to enemies above 1,800 maximum health.

: Gain a Taliyah. Taliyah gains 30 ability power and her ability deals 40 percent more damage to enemies above 1,800 maximum health. Be the Stone (Support): Gain a Taliyah. At the start of combat, Taliyah shields the three highest health allies for 50 percent of their maximum health.

Viego

Viego becomes unstoppable with Heartbreaker, leaping toward the largest cluster of nearby enemies and slamming his sword down in front of the enemy with the lowest health, dealing magic damage to the primary target and magic damage to enemies nearby. If Viego takes out an enemy, he casts again with 25/20/0 reduced damage.

Viego Hero Augments

Heartstopper (Carry) : Gain a Viego. Viego gains 10 ability power and his ability deals up to 50 percent increased damage based on the enemy’s missing health.

: Gain a Viego. Viego gains 10 ability power and his ability deals up to 50 percent increased damage based on the enemy’s missing health. Partners in Crime (Support): Gain a Viego. Upon fielding Viego, your team gains 20 percent Omnivamp which is tripled when two or less allies remain.

Zac

Zac’s passive has him split into 2/2/4 smaller Zac blobs with 40/40/50 percent of Zac’s maximum health upon dying. The blobs taunt nearby enemies. Zac’s spell, Symbiotic Split has Zac bounce into the air and slam down on the board, dealing 11 percent of his current health as magic damage to nearby enemies while healing himself for 20 percent of his missing health.

Zac Hero Augments

Supersize (Carry) : Gain a Zac. Zac gains 1,000 bonus health and is immune to crowd control.

: Gain a Zac. Zac gains 1,000 bonus health and is immune to crowd control. Elastic Slingshot (Support): Gain a Zac. At the start of combat, Zac flings his two nearest allies to the enemy backline, knocking up enemies upon impact for three seconds.

Zed

Zed teleports behind his target and marks his enemy, shredding 20/30/60 armor for six seconds. He then activates Empowered Kill Mode for 6/6/15 seconds. While active, Zed’s attacks deal bonus physical damage. And every third attack damages all adjacent enemies, dealing 100 percent attack damage as physical damage.

Zed Hero Augments

Shadow Jutsu (Carry) : Gain a Zed. Zed gains 10 percent attack damage. When he kills an enemy, Zed gains 10 percent of their attack damage for the rest of combat.

: Gain a Zed. Zed gains 10 percent attack damage. When he kills an enemy, Zed gains 10 percent of their attack damage for the rest of combat. Contempt for the Weak (Support): Gain a Zed. Upon fielding Zed, your team gains 12 percent attack speed. Upon scoring a takedown, they dash to a new one and triple this bonus for 2.5 seconds.

Five-cost Set Eight champions

Image via Riot Games

Late-game champions remain a powerful addition in TFT, featuring a total of 8 five-cost units in Set Eight.

Aphelios

Placing Aphelios on the board gives players an option to choose a weapon for Aphelios.

Aphelios Hero Augments

Armor Piercing Rounds (Carry) : Gain an Aphelios. Aphelios’ attacks reduce the target’s armor by 10 percent for the rest of combat. This can stack.

: Gain an Aphelios. Aphelios’ attacks reduce the target’s armor by 10 percent for the rest of combat. This can stack. Locked and Loaded (Support): Gain an Aphelios. Upon fielding Aphelios, your team gains 15 percent attack damage and an additional five percent every five seconds.

Fiddlesticks

Fiddlesticks uses Dark Harvest to teleport into the largest clump of enemies and fears them for 1/1/3 seconds. For the next 5/5/30 seconds, Fiddlesticks drains the life from nearby enemies, dealing magic damage per second and healing himself for 20 percent of the damage dealt.

Fiddlesticks Hero Augments

Traumatic Memories (Carry) : Gain a Fiddlesticks. When an ally dies, Fiddlesticks gains 200 bonus health for the rest of combat.

: Gain a Fiddlesticks. When an ally dies, Fiddlesticks gains 200 bonus health for the rest of combat. Absolute Corruption (Support): Gain a Fiddlesticks. At the start of combat, Fiddlesticks grants its nearest ally 30 ability power and allows them to share its Corrupted souls.

Janna

Janna uses Twister! to target the largest group of units. Enemy units caught by the twister are knocked up for 0.5 seconds. When the twister stops, it expands and all nearby enemies are knocked up for 1.5/2/3 seconds and take damage over the course of three seconds.

Janna Hero Augments

Rapid Reporting (Carry) : Gain a Janna. Janna’s ability restores five mana per enemy hit.

: Gain a Janna. Janna’s ability restores five mana per enemy hit. Exaggerated Reporting (Support): Gain a Janna. All Forecaster’s effects are increased by 100 percent.

Leona

Leona uses Deus Ex Machina to call an orbital strike on her target. After a short delay, a laser fires on the target, dealing true damage per second to the target and dealing magic damage to nearby enemies.

Leona Hero Augments

Perfected Solar Flare (Carry) : Gain a Leona. Leona gains 30 ability power and her maximum mana is reduced by 20

: Gain a Leona. Leona gains 30 ability power and her maximum mana is reduced by 20 Eclipse Prime (Support): Gain a Leona. Upon fielding Leona, your team reduces all incoming damage by 30.

Mordekaiser

Moredekaiser transports the board into his realm with Skylines for 4/4/6 seconds, shredding the magic resistance of all enemies by 50/50/69 percent. He then summons a building behind him and slams it onto the board, dealing magic damage to all enemies hit.

Mordekaiser Hero Augments

Not so Heavy Metal (Carry) : Gain a Mordekaiser. Mordekaiser gains 20 ability power every five seconds.

: Gain a Mordekaiser. Mordekaiser gains 20 ability power every five seconds. Obliterate (Support): Gain a Mordekainser. At the start of combat, Mordekaiser reduces enemy armor and magic resistance by 20 percent.

Nunu & Willump

Nunu and Willump have a passive that has them slowly roll a ball around the board, dealing magic damage to all enemies it passes through while gaining 30/30/120 mana per second. Their spell, Biggest Roboball Ever! grows the ball and increases its speed. It also increases the damage dealt by 10 percent.

Nunu & Willump Hero Augments

Contagious Laughter (Carry) : Gain a Nunu. Nunu gains 30 ability power and restores 10 mana per second.

: Gain a Nunu. Nunu gains 30 ability power and restores 10 mana per second. They See Me Rolling (Support): Gain a Nunu. Upon fielding Nunu, your team gains 20 ability power and an additional five every five seconds.

Syndra

Syndra uses Force of Will to enshroud a random unit on your bench in an orb, granting them a shield and flinging them onto the board towards the closest enemy. The orb knocks up the and deals magic damage to any enemies hit. Traits are unaffected, except Corrupted.

Syndra Hero Augments

Power Overwhelming (Carry) : Gain a Syndra. Allies summoned by Syndra’s ability gain 30 percent attack damage—and 30 ability power, armor, and magic resistance.

: Gain a Syndra. Allies summoned by Syndra’s ability gain 30 percent attack damage—and 30 ability power, armor, and magic resistance. Empowered Reserves (Support): Gain a Syndra. Upon fielding Syndra, your team gains five ability power per unit on your bench.

Urgot

Urgot uses his spell Undertow to summon a gigantic wave behind his enemies that moves towards him, dealing 20/30/80 percent of their maximum health as magic damage. The wave’s force knocks enemies forward one Hex and stuns them for 1.2/1.5/5 seconds. For each champion hit, Urgot has a chance to dredge up treasure.

Urgot Hero Augments