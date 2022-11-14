TFT Set 8 Cheat Sheet: All traits and stats

A full guide to synergies and stats for every trait in TFT Set Eight.

Dragons are departing as Teamfight Tactics returns to a city landscape in Set Eight Monsters Attack!, featuring a large number of new traits and a few old-school favorites as well.

Scheduled to officially release on Dec. 7, there are a total of 28 traits within Set Eight Monsters Attack! Heroes are the overall theme for the new set, with some that may appear to look like villains. Each hero, or TFT Set Eight champion, has their own Hero Augment. And all of those heroes are showcased in the new traits, either synergizing with others or preferring to operate independently.

Here’s every TFT Set Eight trait in Monsters Attack!, along with stats, breakpoints, and synergies.

Ace (1 or 4)

The Ace trait is only active when players have one or four Ace units on the board. An Ace champion will execute an enemy when it drops below a health threshold.

One : Execute enemies under 15 percent health

: Execute enemies under 15 percent health Four: Execute enemies under 30 percent health

Set Eight champions with the Ace trait are Draven, Miss Fortune, Samira, and Mordekaiser.

A.D.M.I.N. (2/4/6)

The A.D.M.I.N. trait allows players to choose a cause and effect upon activating the trait, personalizing the trait. An additional effect and bonus outputs take place at higher breakpoints.

Two : Choose the cause and effect for the A.D.M.I.N. trait

: Choose the cause and effect for the A.D.M.I.N. trait Four : Choose an additional effect to go with the original cause and effect

: Choose an additional effect to go with the original cause and effect Six: Outputs from effects are increased by 160 percent

The A.D.M.I.N. Set Eight champions are Blitzcrank, Camille, LeBlanc, and Soraka.

Aegis (2/3/4/5)

Aegis units provide magic resistance to the team while gaining more for themselves. Magic resistance increases for both the team and Aegis units at each breakpoint.

Two : 25 magic resistance for the team and 50 for Aegis units

: 25 magic resistance for the team and 50 for Aegis units Three : 40 magic resistance for the team and 80 for Aegis units

: 40 magic resistance for the team and 80 for Aegis units Four : 60 magic resistance for the team and 120 for Aegis units

: 60 magic resistance for the team and 120 for Aegis units Five: 85 magic resistance for the team and 170 for Aegis units

Champions with the Aegis trait are Vi, Alistar, Ekko, and Leona.

Anima Squad (3/5/7)

Anima Squad units build up Fame upon taking out an enemy unit. Champions with the Anima Squad trait gain attack damage, ability power, and plus-four health according to their shared Fame. Power increases at each breakpoint.

Three : 20 percent attack damage and ability power

: 20 percent attack damage and ability power Five : 40 percent attack damage and ability power

: 40 percent attack damage and ability power Seven: 99 percent attack damage and ability power

The Anima Squad champions are Nasus, Sylas, Jinx, Vayne, Riven, and Miss Fortune.

Arsenal (Unique to Aphelios)

The Arsenal trait allows players to pick the weapons for Aphelios upon placing him on the board. Weapons change the spell effects for Aphelios.

Brawler (2/4/6/8)

Brawler units gain additional health that increases at each breakpoint.

Two : 20 percent maximum health

: 20 percent maximum health Four : 40 percent maximum health

: 40 percent maximum health Six : 50 percent maximum health

: 50 percent maximum health Eight: 89 percent maximum health

Brawler TFT Set Eight champions are Blitzcrank, Renekton, Lee Sin, Vi, Jax, Riven, and Sejuani.

Civilian (1/2/3)

Civilian units in Set Eight inspire allies to fight harder to protect them by gaining mana every two seconds the longer they remain alive. Mana increases at each breakpoint.

One : Two mana

: Two mana Two : Five mana

: Five mana Three: 10 mana

Civilian champions in TFT Set Eight are Galio, Sivir, and Janna.

Corrupted (Unique to Fiddlesticks)

At the start of combat, Fiddlesticks is dormant. Upon allies dying, Fiddlesticks uses the Corrupted trait to absorb their soul, granting him 15 ability power. Upon falling below 40 percent health, or when all allies have perished, Fiddlesticks will exit their dormant state and enter combat.

Defender (2/4/6)

Shortly after the start of combat, Defender units taunt nearby enemies. All allies gain bonus armor and Defender units gain more. Armor increases at each breakpoint.

Two : 30 armor for the team and 60 for Defender units

: 30 armor for the team and 60 for Defender units Four : 60 armor for the team and 120 for Defender units

: 60 armor for the team and 120 for Defender units Six: 100 armor for the team and 200 for Defender units

Chamions with the Defender trait are Poppy, Wukong, Rell, Riven, and Sett

Gadgeteen (3/5)

During each round of combat, Gadgeteen champions generate a random modified weapon that can be equipped on any unit. The weapons will fall apart after two rounds of use. Gadgeteen champions won’t make new weapons to replace the ones left on the bench. The number of weapons created increases at breakpoints.

Three : Create one weapon every round

: Create one weapon every round Five: Create two weapons every round

Gadgeteen champions in TFT Set Eight are Lulu, Poppy, Annie, Zoe, and Nunu.

Duelists (2/4/6/8)

All Duelist units gain attack speed from basic attacks, up to 10 stacks. Attack speed per stack increases with each breakpoint.

Two : Six percent attack speed per stack

: Six percent attack speed per stack Four : 12 percent attack speed per stack

: 12 percent attack speed per stack Six : 20 percent attack speed per stack

: 20 percent attack speed per stack Eight: 35 percent attack speed per stack

Champions with the Duelist trait are Gangplank, Kayle, Fiora, Yasuo, Nilah, Vayne, and Zed.

Forecaster (Unique to Janna)

Able to read the weather, Janna uses the Forecaster trait to buff all adjacent allies depending on the current weather conditions, which changes with each game.

Hacker (2)

At the start of combat, a Hacker unit summons an H4ckerr!m that takes the champion to the enemy backline. The rider can’t be targeted for the first “X” seconds of combat. At the time of writing, “X” has yet to be determined. All Hacker units gain Omnivamp. There are no breakpoints for the Hacker trait other than the activation at two.

Two: 20 percent Omnivamp

Hacker champions are LeBlanc, Zoe, and Zed.

Heart (2/4/6)

Upon casting a spell, Heart units grant all allies AP for the rest of combat. Ability power given to allies increases at each breakpoint.

Two : Five AP

: Five AP Four : 10 AP

: 10 AP Six: 15 AP

Champions with the Heart trait in Set Eight are Lulu, Lee Sin, Yuumi, Sona, Soraka, and Syndra.

LaserCorps (3/6/9)

Each LaserCorps champion in TFT Set Eight is assigned a combat drone. Upon attacking or getting hit by an attack, the drone has a 50 percent chance to deal magic damage to the LaserCorps unit’s target. There is a 0.5-second cooldown. Upon a LaserCorps unit perishing, the drone is re-assigned to the nearest living LaserCorps champion. Damage from a drone increases at each breakpoint.

Three : Drone lasers deal 50 magic damage

: Drone lasers deal 50 magic damage Six : Drone lasers deal 130 magic damage

: Drone lasers deal 130 magic damage NIne: Drone padres deal 210 magic damage and each LaserCorps unit gets another drone

LaserCorps champions are Ashe, Renekton, Yasuo, Senna, Sejuani, Zed, and Mordekaiser.

Mascot (2/4/6/8)

Upon perishing on the battlefield, Mascot champions retreat to the sideline to cheer on their team. Allies regenerate a percentage of maximum health every three seconds, which is increased by one percent for each cheering Mascot unit. Mascot units regenerate double. Regeneration increases at each breakpoint.

Two : Regenerate 1.5 percent of health

: Regenerate 1.5 percent of health Four : Regenerate 2.5 percent of health

: Regenerate 2.5 percent of health Six : Regenerate 4.5 percent of health

: Regenerate 4.5 percent of health Eight: Regenerate seven percent of health

Mascot units in TFT Set Eight are Galio, Nasus, Malphite, Yummi, Alistar, and Nunu.

Mecha: PRIME (3/5)

At the start of combat, players designate a PRIME, which combines with the two closes Mecha units, taking a portion of their base health and attack damage. Health and attack damage increases at each breakpoint.

Three : 75 percent health and attack damage

: 75 percent health and attack damage Five: 100 percent health and attack damage

Ox Force (1/2/3/4/5/6)

All Ox Force champions gain attack speed that increases with their missing health. Attack speed percentage ranges increase at each breakpoint. The first time an Ox Force unit would die during combat, they become Invulnerable for 1.5 seconds.

One : Five to 10 percent attack speed

: Five to 10 percent attack speed Two : Five to 15 percent attack speed

: Five to 15 percent attack speed Three : 30 to 60 percent attack speed

: 30 to 60 percent attack speed Four : 30 to 60 percent attack speed

: 30 to 60 percent attack speed Five : 60 to 120 percent attack speed

: 60 to 120 percent attack speed Six: 60 to 120 percent attack speed

Ox Force Set Eight champions are Talon, Annie, Fiora, Alistar, Virgo, and Aphelios.

Star Guardian (3/5/7/9)

Star Guardian units generate mana for the team at each breakpoint.

Three : 35 percent additional mana

: 35 percent additional mana Five : 60 percent additional mana

: 60 percent additional mana Seven : 100 percent additional mana

: 100 percent additional mana Nine: 150 percent additional mana

Champions that have the Star Guardian trait are Lux, Rell, Yummi, Kai’Sa, Nilah, Ekko, Taliyah, and Syndra.

Prankster (2/3)

Prankster units create a target dummy to escape attacks.

Two : When a Prankster unit falls below 50 percent health, it spawns a target dummy, dashes to a safe location, and restores 500 health.

: When a Prankster unit falls below 50 percent health, it spawns a target dummy, dashes to a safe location, and restores 500 health. Three: The enemy who kills a target dummy is stunned for 1.5 seconds.

Champions with the Prankster trait are Jinx, Zoe, and Ekko.

Recon (2/3/4)

Recon units gain attack range. Prior to casting, if there is an enemy in a nearby Hex, the Recon unit will dash to safety while gaining a bonus critical strike chance. The critical strike chance increases at each breakpoint.

Two : 10 percent critical strike chance

: 10 percent critical strike chance Three : 35 critical strike chance

: 35 critical strike chance Four: 60 critical strike chance and all spells from Recon units can Crit.

Champions with the Recon trait are Ashe, Ezreal, Kai’Sa, and Vayne.

Renegade (3/6)

Renegade champions deal a percentage of damage that increases at breakpoints. The last Renegade unit alive during combat deals more.

Three : 30 percent and 10 percent bonus damage

: 30 percent and 10 percent bonus damage Six: 60 percent and 20 percent bonus damage

Renegade Set Eight TFT champions are Sylas, Talon, Camille, Viego, and Leona.

Spellslinger (2/4/6)

Spellslinger units replace their next attack with an orb of magic that they fling at a random target every six seconds. The orb deals 75 percent of their ability power as magic damage. Spellslinger units gain increased AP with each breakpoint.

Two : 30 AP

: 30 AP Four : 60 AP

: 60 AP Six: 100 AP

Champions with the Spellslinger trait are Lux, Annie, LeBlanc, Sona, and Taliyah.

Supers (3)

There are no breakpoints for the Supers trait. Units that have the Supers trait grant allies 30 percent bonus damage at the start of combat. For every three-star unit on the team, the bonus damage percentage is increased by five percent.

Champions with the Supers trait are Gangplank, Lee Sin, and Malphite.

Sureshot (2/4)

Sureshot champions gain attack damage for the remainder of combat, every five seconds which increases with each breakpoint.

Two : 25 percent AD

: 25 percent AD Four: 50 percent AD

Champions with the Sureshot trait are Sivir, Senna, Samira, and Aphelios.

Threat

A TFT Set Eight champion with the Threat trait is unique. The Threat trait isn’t technically a trait as other Threat units don’t synergize or increase bonuses. Players can field any number of Threat units as they will act individually, having more power than other Set Eight champions.

Champions that have the Threat trait are Cho’Gath, Rammus, Vel’Koz, Aurelion Sol, Bel’Veth, Zac, Fiddlesticks, and Urgot.

Underground (3/5)

Underground champions in TFT Set Eight earn progress towards completing a heist with each combat win or loss. It takes nine total progressions to complete a heist. Upon completion, players may choose to take the rewards and start over or continue to get better rewards. Progress toward completing the heist with a win or loss increases at breakpoints.

Three : One progress after each player combat round and three progress with a loss

: One progress after each player combat round and three progress with a loss Five: Two progress after each player combat round and five progress after a loss

Champions with the Underground trait are Kayle, Ezreal, Vi, Sona, and Samira.