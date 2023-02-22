TFT Patch 13.4 notes: Set 8 items, Hero Augments, trait changes, and more

A large number of changes are dropping prior to the Mid-Set Finale.

Riot Games has dropped another large Teamfight Tactics update through Patch 13.4, which will determine the meta at the upcoming North American Mid-Set Finale.

Patch 13.4 is packed with small tweaks and significant changes, along with the release of Chibi Ahri in regular and Star Guardian form. New Little Legends variants were also added to the TFT Set Eight update and mobile support for iOS 12 has been officially discontinued.

Here are the official notes for TFT Patch 13.4.

Patch 13.4 TFT Set 8 system changes

Several system changes are taking place in Patch 13.4 to improve the overall gameplay experience. Players losing combat rounds by more than five units are in for a break, with a new system change that deals one less player damage during those fights. Finding the right component will get easier, with component anvil choices increasing from three to four.

And gold distribution during creep rounds will no longer have the final minion offer the only gold during that round, allowing players time to purchase units from the shop with gold received during a minion round.

Patch 13.4 TFT Set 8 item changes

Over 10 TFT Set Eight items were adjusted in Patch 13.4. Ability power items like Morellonomicon and Chalice of Power were buffed while the Omnivamp for Hextech Gunblade was nerfed.

Bloodthirster : Attack damage increased from 10 to 20 percent

: Attack damage increased from 10 to 20 percent Chalice of Power : Starting mana increased from 15 to 30

: Starting mana increased from 15 to 30 Deathblade : Attack damage increased from 60 to 66 percent

: Attack damage increased from 60 to 66 percent Gargoyle’s Stoneplate : Starting armor and magic resistance increased from 20 to 30

: Starting armor and magic resistance increased from 20 to 30 Hand of Justice : Base Omnivamp increased from 10 to 15 percent

: Base Omnivamp increased from 10 to 15 percent Hextech Gunblade : Omnivamp reduced from 25 to 22 percent

: Omnivamp reduced from 25 to 22 percent Morellonomicon : Ability power increased from 20 to 25

: Ability power increased from 20 to 25 Protector’s Vow : Starting mana increased from 30 to 45

: Starting mana increased from 30 to 45 Quicksilver : Magic resistance increased from 20 to 30

: Magic resistance increased from 20 to 30 Sunfire Cape : Health reduced from 300 to 250

: Health reduced from 300 to 250 Zeke’s Herald: Health increased from 150 to 250

Patch 13.4 TFT Set 8 trait balance changes

Only a few TFT Set Eight traits received balance adjustments in Patch 13.4, with a majority of the changes taking place in the ADMIN trait. Gadgeteen received an item shakeup while the bonus damage from the Sureshot trait was nerfed.

ADMIN : The breakpoint of four now boosts all effects by 30 percent

: The breakpoint of four now boosts all effects by 30 percent ADMIN : Drop below 66 percent health—Attack damage reduced from 80 to 75 percent

: Drop below 66 percent health—Attack damage reduced from 80 to 75 percent ADMIN : Drop below 66 percent health—Ability power reduced from 80 to 75

: Drop below 66 percent health—Ability power reduced from 80 to 75 ADMIN : Drop below 66 percent health—Attack speed reduced from 80 to 75 percent

: Drop below 66 percent health—Attack speed reduced from 80 to 75 percent ADMIN : Drop below 66 percent health—Chance to drop gold reduced from 100 to 60 percent with “every five seconds” chance to drop gold also getting reduced from 25 to 20 percent

: Drop below 66 percent health—Chance to drop gold reduced from 100 to 60 percent with “every five seconds” chance to drop gold also getting reduced from 25 to 20 percent ADMIN : Start of combat—Attack damage reduced from 50 to 45 percent

: Start of combat—Attack damage reduced from 50 to 45 percent ADMIN : Start of combat—Ability power reduced from 50 to 45

: Start of combat—Ability power reduced from 50 to 45 ADMIN : Start of combat—Mana reduced from 50 to 45

: Start of combat—Mana reduced from 50 to 45 ADMIN : Start of combat—Chance to drop gold reduced from 50 to 45 percent

: Start of combat—Chance to drop gold reduced from 50 to 45 percent ADMIN : On ally death—Mana reduced from 20 to 15

: On ally death—Mana reduced from 20 to 15 ADMIN : On ally death—The chance to drop gold was reduced from 33 to 25 percent

: On ally death—The chance to drop gold was reduced from 33 to 25 percent ADMIN : On kill—The chance to drop gold from the unit that eliminated an enemy was reduced from 50 to 40 percent

: On kill—The chance to drop gold from the unit that eliminated an enemy was reduced from 50 to 40 percent ADMIN : Team bonus of every five seconds having a chance to drop gold was reduced from 12 to 10 percent

: Team bonus of every five seconds having a chance to drop gold was reduced from 12 to 10 percent ADMIN : Team bonus at the start of combat with a chance to drop gold was reduced from 25 to 20 percent

: Team bonus at the start of combat with a chance to drop gold was reduced from 25 to 20 percent Gadgeteen : The item Springloaded Rapid Firecannon has been replaced with a Gadgeteen Titan’s Resolve.

: The item Springloaded Rapid Firecannon has been replaced with a Gadgeteen Titan’s Resolve. Gadgeteen Titan’s Resolve : The item grants two percent attack damage, ability power, and attack speed when attacking or taking damage. It can stack up to 30 times and at full stacks, grants 30 armor and magic resistance.

: The item grants two percent attack damage, ability power, and attack speed when attacking or taking damage. It can stack up to 30 times and at full stacks, grants 30 armor and magic resistance. Hacker : A bug fix where units were attempting to target the H4ckerr!m will no longer happen, preventing strange movement paths at the start of combat

: A bug fix where units were attempting to target the H4ckerr!m will no longer happen, preventing strange movement paths at the start of combat Hacker : The Hacked unit will target the closest enemy on the backline as opposed to the lowest-health enemy on the backline

: The Hacked unit will target the closest enemy on the backline as opposed to the lowest-health enemy on the backline Mecha PRIME : Attack damage and ability power adjusted from 60/45 to 60/55

: Attack damage and ability power adjusted from 60/45 to 60/55 Sureshot: Bonus attack damage reduced from 8/20 to 6/16 percent every four seconds

Patch 13.4 TFT Set 8 champion balance changes

Similar to past updates, Patch 13.4 didn’t place a large focus on TFT Set Eight champion nerfs and buffs. Most of the adjustments are small tweaks that should improve AP carriers.

One-cost

Lulu: Spell damage buffed from 260/390/580 to 270/405/605

Galio: Shield buffed from 200/240/280 to 225/250/275

Gangplank: Cleansing crowd control removed upon casting

Two-cost

Camille: Spell attack damage ratio increased from 190/200/215 to 210 percent across the board

Lee Sin: A bug fix was applied that prevents two Lee Sin units from removing each other’s mana locks

Malphite: Health increased from 700 to 800

Malphite: Spell damage buffed from 140/210/325 to 150/225/350

Fiora: Spell damage reduction increased from 15 to 20 percent

Three-cost

Jax: A bug fix was applied that has Jax’s spell damage properly update with AP changes during the fight

Jax: Spell base damage reduced from 110/165/285 to 80/125/210

Kai’Sa: Spell attack speed bonus adjusted from 40/45/55 to 45 percent across the board

LeBlanc: Spell damage reduced from 85/105/130 to 75/110/135

LeBlanc: Spell number of sigils increased from 5/6/8 to 6/6/8

LeBlanc: Spell total damage buffed from 425/630/1040 to 450/660/1080

Four-cost

Aurelion Sol: Meteor damage increased from 145/215/435 to 155/230/450

Bel’Veth: Attack damage reduced from 80 to 75

Bel’Veth: Dash selection improved

Soraka: Spell damage adjusted from 225/340/750 to 235/350/750

Taliyah: Spell damage buffed from 70/100/250 to 75/115/275

Taliyah: Spell explosion damage buffed from 210/315/945 to 225/335/999

Zed: Health increased from 950 to 1000

Zed: Spell attack damage ratio increased from 125 to 135 percent

Zed: Armor reduction duration changed from 6/6/6 to 7/7/7

Five-cost

Aphelios: Gravitum (purple) attack damage ratio changed from 130/130/800 to 140/140/800 percent

Aphelios: Infernum (blue) attack damage ratio adjusted from 275/275/1500 to 260/260/1500 percent

Aphelios: Severum (red) attack damage ratio changed from 300/300/2000 to 320/320/1500 percent

Aphelios: Severum (red) number of targets buffed at three-star from 2/2/2 to 2/2/10

Urgot: Health nerfed from 1,100 to 1,000

Urgot: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 50 to 40

Urgot: Spell maximum health percentage damage reduced from 10/15/99 to 5/8/75 percent

Patch 13.4 TFT Set 8 Hero Augment changes

With Hero Augments receiving a huge buff in Patch 13.3, the Patch 13.4 update continued to improve balance across the board. Most of the changes were applied to TFT Set Eight one-cost and three-cost Hero Augments.

One-cost

Ashe Laser Focus (carry): Attack speed increased from 45 to 50 percent

Blitzcrank Rocket Grab (support): Bonus health increased from 300 to 400

Gangplank Flaming Ricochet (carry): Damage to the second target bounce reduced from 100 to 90 percent

Lulu Growth Spurt (carry): Bonus health reduced from 125 to 100

Lux Illuminating Singularity (carry): Lux’s second cast of her ability damage reduced from 150 to 135 percent

Nasus Stacks on Stacks (carry): Attack damage increased from 10 to 15 percent

Poppy Bigger, Better, Buckler (carry): Armor reduced from 200 to 180

Renekton Reign of Anger (carry): Attack speed reduced from 75 to 65 percent

Sylas Kingslayer (carry): Increased damage dealt reduced from 40 to 35 percent

Sylas Petricite Chains (support): A bug fix was applied that has mana granted only once, no matter the number of Sylas units on the board

Sylas Petricite Chains (support): Only the strongest Sylas mana-reaves

Two-cost

Camile Hextech Retribution (support): Team bonus damage reduced from 10 to eight percent

Malphite Rock Solid (carry): Ability power equal to his armor increased from 150 to 180 percent

Yasuo Spirit of the Exile (support): Attack speed reduced from 25 to 22 percent

Yuumi Zoomies (support): Attack speed increased from 20 to 22 percent

Three-cost

LeBlanc Mirror Image (support): Health from duplicate increased from 70 to 75 percent

Nilah Gifted (carry): Ability power increased from 40 to 45

Nilah Jubilant Veil (support): Allies near her that gain immunity and crowd control increased from four to five

Nilah Jubilant Veil (support): Duration of crowd control immunity increased from 20 to 30 seconds

Riven Reverberation (carry): Ability power reduced from 20 to 15

Senna: Corps Formation (support): Only the strongest Senna grants attack damage

Sona Undercurrent (support): Allies granted mana increased from two to three

Vayne Spread Shot (carry): Damage reduced from 75 to 65 percent

Vel’Koz Frostburn (carry): Additional damage dealt increased from 300 to 400 percent

Vel’Koz Frozen Tundra (support): Enemies Chilled increased from eight to 10 seconds

Zoe Double Bubble (carry): Damage increased from 60 to 70 percent

Zoe Sleepy Time (support): Lowest health enemies stunned increased from three to four

Four-cost

Aurelion Sol Extinction Event (carry): Ability power increased from 10 to 15

Ekko Resonance (carry): Bonus percent damage of magic resistance dealt increased from 300 to 400 percent

Miss Fortune Make it Rain (support): Stage three gold reduced from 10 to eight

Sejuani Shatter (support): Bonus damage increased from 20 to 33 percent

Zed Shadow Jutsu (carry): Attack damage increased from 15 to 20 percent and enemies’ attack damage gained increased from 15 to 20 percent

Zed Contempt for the Weak (support): Attack damage steal increased from 15 to 20 percent

Five-cost

Aphelios Locked and Loaded (support): Attack damage gained by the team reduced from 10 to five percent

Janna Rapid Reporting (carry): Ability power increased from 50 to 80

Nunu Contagious Laughter (carry): Ability power increased from 10 to 20

Nunu They See Me Rolling (support): Bonus ability power increased from 20 to 25

Syndra Power Overwhelming (carry): Attack damage and ability power increased from 80 to 100

Patch 13.4 TFT Set 8 regular Augment changes

Only a few minor changes were applied to regular TFT Set eight Augments in Patch 13.4. LaserCorps Crest was removed and Gadgeteen received a Crest Augment.

Ancient Archives (Gold) : Gold received increased from two to four

: Gold received increased from two to four Big Friend (Gold) : Damage reduction reduced from 12 to 10 percent

: Damage reduction reduced from 12 to 10 percent Built Different (Prismatic) : Health gained increased from 225/300/375/450 to 250/350/450/550

: Health gained increased from 225/300/375/450 to 250/350/450/550 Cybernetic Shell (Prismatic) : Armor increased from 40 to 50

: Armor increased from 40 to 50 Cybernetic Uplink (Prismatic) : Restored mana increased from three to 3.5 per second

: Restored mana increased from three to 3.5 per second Electrocharge (Prismatic) : Damage dealt upon receiving critical strikes increased from 95/125/155/185 to 100/135/170/205

: Damage dealt upon receiving critical strikes increased from 95/125/155/185 to 100/135/170/205 Knife’s Edge (Prismatic) : Attack damage gained increased from 45 to 55 percent

: Attack damage gained increased from 45 to 55 percent Anima Squad Crown : The item gained changed from Ionic Spark to Protector’s Vow

: The item gained changed from Ionic Spark to Protector’s Vow Duelist Crown : Removed

: Removed Gadgeteen Heart : The champion gained was changed from Annie to Poppy

: The champion gained was changed from Annie to Poppy Gadgeteen Crest : New Augment at Gold tier

: New Augment at Gold tier Gadgeteen Heart : Moved from Gold to Silver tier

: Moved from Gold to Silver tier Gadegeteen Soul : Now called Gadgeteen Crown

: Now called Gadgeteen Crown Gadgeteen Crown : Now grants a Gadgeteer emblem instead of giving plus-one Gadgeteen

: Now grants a Gadgeteer emblem instead of giving plus-one Gadgeteen LaserCorps Heart : Moved from Silver to Gold tier

: Moved from Silver to Gold tier LaserCorps Crest : Removed

: Removed High-End Shopping : Gold gained reduced from 10 to three

: Gold gained reduced from 10 to three Threat Level Maximum: Health gained by Threats reduced from 75 to 60 for every Threat champion on your board

Patch 13.4 bug fixes

