TFT Set 8 competitive NA roadmap: Formats and updates

Riot Games and Wisdom have partnered again for the Set Eight Teamfight Tactics season, applying several changes to Cup tournaments.

Following the release of Monsters Attack! on Dec. 7, competitive TFT players will have until Jan. 14 to prepare for the first tournament of Set Eight. All NA tournaments will feature a 40 percent increased total prize pool. And Cup tournaments throughout Set Eight will contain a new final cut format, along with greater breakpoints between qualifier points earned based on a Cup placement, according to Wisdom.

All TFT Set Eight NA tournaments

There are a total of six tournaments that take place prior to the Set Eight World Championship.

Similar to previous seasons, two Cup tournaments will feed into the Mid-Set Finale. And the back half of the year will have a Mecha Cup and the NA Last Chance Qualifier leading up to the Regional Finals. Only Cup tournaments are receiving changes in TFT Set Eight organized play.

Defender Cup : Jan. 14 to 15, and Jan. 21 to 22

: Jan. 14 to 15, and Jan. 21 to 22 Corrupted Cup : Feb. 11 to 12, and Feb. 18 to 19

: Feb. 11 to 12, and Feb. 18 to 19 Mid-Set Finale : March 3 to 5

: March 3 to 5 Mecha Cup : April 15 to 16 and April 22 to 23

: April 15 to 16 and April 22 to 23 NA Last Chance Qualifier : April 29 to 30

: April 29 to 30 Regional Finals: May 12 to 14

NA Cup tournament formats

All TFT Set Eight Cup tournaments will take place over the course of four days. Day one will feature 160 players through sign-ups. Only the top 32 advance to the third day where the top 32-seeded players for the Cup tournament will join the competition.

Of the total 64 players competing during day three, 32 will advance to the final day. After five games played on the final day, the field will get reduced to 16, and then to eight after six games. The seventh and final game will showcase the top eight from day four without a reset in points.

Players who finish in the top four of the Defender and Corrupted Cup will earn a direct invite to the Mid-Set Finale.

Top four from the Mecha Cup will earn an invite to the Regional Finals.

Qualifier Cup points

Qualifier points return for TFT Set Eight but with a slightly new look.

Points from all three Cups are equal to one another, featuring a slight increase in breakpoints between placement finishes. The difference in points between a first at a Cup tournament and a 16th-place finish is 16 points.

First: 55 points

Second: 50 points

Third to Fourth: 48 points

Fifth to sixth: 46 points

Seventh to eighth: 44 points

Nine to 12th: 41 points

13th-16th: 39 points

All TFT Set Eight NA Prize pool increases

The prize pool for all TFT North America tournaments has been increased by 40 percent for the Set Eight season. Set Seven Worlds showcased a substantial prize payout increase, which is carrying over into the NA circuit.

Cup Tournaments: Increased from $7,500 to $12,500

Mid-Set Finale: Increased from $20,000 to $25,000

Regional Finals: Increased from $25,000 to $35,000

No dates or prize pool information for TFT Set Eight Worlds has been released by Riot Games at the time of writing.