TFT 13.1 C-patch notes: All balance changes and updates

Riot Games has skipped Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.2 following a system attack and has instead released a second mid-patch update to Patch 13.1, containing over 50 balance changes.
A social engineering attack has forced Riot to postpone the official TFT Patch 13.2 changes. In the update’s place is a C-patch, containing all balance changes. All major changes and reworks have been pushed to Patch 13.3, scheduled to drop on Feb. 8. The TFT 13.1 C-patch will hit the live servers on Jan. 26.
There were no bug fixes or system changes applied in the second mid-set update, only balance changes. And the only regular Augment change was applied to Cruel Pact, with the Tactician health regeneration per turn reduced from three to two.
Here are the full TFT 13.1 C-patch notes, according to Riot.
13.1 C-patch TFT trait changes
Mostly minor adjustments were applied to the Set Eight TFT traits, reducing the power level of ADMIN “on ally death” effects and drone damage applied from LaserCorps activation at the breakpoints of three and six. And the Duelist trait lost some of its speed at the breakpoints of four and six.
- ADMIN: “On ally death” mana gained reduced from 40 to 20
- ADMIN: “On ally death” the chance to drop gold reduced from 40 to 33 percent
- Aegis: Magic resistance adjusted from 20/35/50/75 to 20/40/60/90
- Brawler: Health adjusted from 20/40/65/90 to 20/40/65/99 percent
- Duelist: Attack speed per stack adjusted from 5/10/16/24 to 5/9/15/24
- LaserCorps: Drone damage adjusted from 65/165/200 to 60/150/200
- Mascot: Maximum health regeneration per two seconds adjusted from 1.5/2.5/4.5/10 to 1.54/2.75/5.5/10 percent
- Spellslinger: Ability power adjusted from 25/55/85/125 to 25/60/95/140
- Sureshot: Attack damage bonus adjusted from 10/20 to 8/20 percent
13.1 C-patch TFT item changes
Mostly Radiant and Ornn items were adjusted in the 13.1 C-patch. Dragon Claw, however, did get a slight nerf in health regeneration.
- Radiant Runaan’s Hurricane: Attack speed reduced from 40 to 20 percent
- Radiant Spear of Shojin: Ability power increased from 30 to 50
- Radiant Spear of Shojin: Mana on third attack increased from 30 to 40
- Anima Visage: Health increased from 150 to 250
- Deaths Defiance: Omnivamp increased from 20 to 25 percent
- Dragon Claw: Maximum health regeneration reduced from five to four percent
- Infinity Force: Additionally grants plus-25 mana and plus-25 critical strike chance
- Manazane: Mana restore reduced from 150 to 120
- The Collector: Attack damage reduced from 30 to 20 percent
13.1 C-patch TFT champion changes
Aphelios and his weapons received a large number of changes in the 13.1 C-patch, despite adjustments that were made in the original update. Miss Fortune had her spell nerfed, along with Samira. Sett had his mana nerfed slightly and both Aurelion Sol and Bel’Veth were given significant buffs.
One-cost
- Ashe: Attack damage increased from 55 to 60
- Gangplank: Spell damage buffed from 200/300/450 to 210/315/475
- Lulu: Spell damage buffed from 240/360/540 to 260/390/580
- Wukong: Armor and magic resistance adjusted from 50/75/100 to 60/70/80
Two-cost
- Ezreal: Spell damage buffed from 215/320/510 to 230/345/535
- Fiora: Spell damage increased at three-star from 30/40/50 to 30/40/55
- Lee Sin: Armor and magic resistance increased from 45 to 50
- Lee Sin: Spell attack damage ratio buffed from 240/240/250 to 275/275/280 percent
- Rell: Health increased from 750 to 800
- Yuumi: Spell projectile damage buffed from 220/330/510 to 230/345/535
Three-cost
- Zoe: Spell damage buffed from 375/550/925 to 390/585/975
Four-cost
- Aurelion Sol: Spell meteor damage buffed from 135/200/400 to 145/215/435
- Bel’Veth: Attack damage ratio buffed from 50/50/150 to 75/75/200 percent
- Miss Fortune: Spell first bullet damage nerfed from 45/65/210 to 40/60/180
- Miss Fortune: Spell subsequent bullet damage nerfed from 25/35/105 to 20/30/100
- Samira: Spell base damage nerfed at one and two-star from 100/130/666 to 80/100/666
- Samira: Attack damage ratio nerfed from 500/525/1500 to 480/490/1250
- Sejuani: Health increased from 950 to 1,000
- Sejuani: Armor and magic resistance increased from 60 to 70
- Sett: Mana nerf from 75/150 to 80/180
- Viego: Spell damage falloff increased from 18/18/1 to 20/20/10 percent
- Zed: Spell armor shred buffed from 15/20/50 to 20/30/100
Five-cost
- Aphelios: Attack damage increased from 75 to 80
- Aphelios: Purple weapon Gravitum attack damage ratio reduced from 150/150/1500 to 130/130/800 percent
- Aphelios: Purple weapon Gravitum base damage adjusted from 45/75/2000 to 45/75/500
- Aphelios: Purple weapon Gravitum stun duration adjusted from 1.5/2/15 to 1.25/2/15 seconds
- Aphelios: Blue weapon Infernum spell attack damage percent increased from 225/225/1500 to 275/275/1500 percent
- Aphelios: Blue weapon Infernum base damage increased from 45/75/2000 to 55/85/2000
- Aphelios: Blue weapon Infernum conde radius increased slightly
- Aphelios: Red weapon Severum spell base damage increased from 45/75/2000 to 55/85/2000
- Nunu: Armor and magic resistance buffed from 55 to 60
13.1 C-patch TFT Hero Augments
Endless Pizza, one of the best TFT Set Eight Hero Augments, was nerfed twice in the 13.1 C-patch while Jax’s carry Hero Augment was buffed.
- Ashe Corps Focus (support): Base attack speed reduced from 20 to 15 percent
- Galio Justice Punch (carry): Mana reduction increased from 50 to 70
- Talon Ox-ian Rage (support): Base attack damage and ability power reduced from 12 to 10
- Wukong Re-Energize (support): Mana restored reduced from 60 to 50 percent
- Sivir Endless Pizza (support): Missing health heal percentage reduced from 15 to 12 percent
- Sivir: Endless Pizza (support): Pizza time to proc increased from seven to eight seconds
- Lee Sin Cleansing Safeguard (carry): Missing health percentage heal increased from 12 to 18 percent
- Yasuo Siphoning Winds (carry): Omnivamp increased from 50 to 60 percent
- Cho’Gath Energy Void (carry): Magic resistance steal increased from 60 to 70 percent
- Jax Relentless Assualt (carry): Speed per third attack increased from nine to 12 percent
- Vel’Koz Frostburn (carry): Burn bonus damage percent increased from 200 to 300 percent
- Miss Fortune Bunny Mercenary (carry): Shield health reduced from 250 to 200
- Syndra Power Overwhelming (carry): Ability power, attack damage, armor, and magic resistance increased from 70 to 80
All TFT Set Eight 13.1 C-patch balance changes will drop on the live servers on Jan. 26.