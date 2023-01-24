TFT 13.1 C-patch notes: All balance changes and updates

Over 50 changes are shipped, with major changes coming in Patch 13.3.

Riot Games has skipped Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.2 following a system attack and has instead released a second mid-patch update to Patch 13.1, containing over 50 balance changes.

A social engineering attack has forced Riot to postpone the official TFT Patch 13.2 changes. In the update’s place is a C-patch, containing all balance changes. All major changes and reworks have been pushed to Patch 13.3, scheduled to drop on Feb. 8. The TFT 13.1 C-patch will hit the live servers on Jan. 26.

There were no bug fixes or system changes applied in the second mid-set update, only balance changes. And the only regular Augment change was applied to Cruel Pact, with the Tactician health regeneration per turn reduced from three to two.

Here are the full TFT 13.1 C-patch notes, according to Riot.

13.1 C-patch TFT trait changes

Image via Riot Games

Mostly minor adjustments were applied to the Set Eight TFT traits, reducing the power level of ADMIN “on ally death” effects and drone damage applied from LaserCorps activation at the breakpoints of three and six. And the Duelist trait lost some of its speed at the breakpoints of four and six.

ADMIN : “On ally death” mana gained reduced from 40 to 20

: “On ally death” mana gained reduced from 40 to 20 ADMIN : “On ally death” the chance to drop gold reduced from 40 to 33 percent

: “On ally death” the chance to drop gold reduced from 40 to 33 percent Aegis : Magic resistance adjusted from 20/35/50/75 to 20/40/60/90

: Magic resistance adjusted from 20/35/50/75 to 20/40/60/90 Brawler : Health adjusted from 20/40/65/90 to 20/40/65/99 percent

: Health adjusted from 20/40/65/90 to 20/40/65/99 percent Duelist : Attack speed per stack adjusted from 5/10/16/24 to 5/9/15/24

: Attack speed per stack adjusted from 5/10/16/24 to 5/9/15/24 LaserCorps : Drone damage adjusted from 65/165/200 to 60/150/200

: Drone damage adjusted from 65/165/200 to 60/150/200 Mascot : Maximum health regeneration per two seconds adjusted from 1.5/2.5/4.5/10 to 1.54/2.75/5.5/10 percent

: Maximum health regeneration per two seconds adjusted from 1.5/2.5/4.5/10 to 1.54/2.75/5.5/10 percent Spellslinger : Ability power adjusted from 25/55/85/125 to 25/60/95/140

: Ability power adjusted from 25/55/85/125 to 25/60/95/140 Sureshot: Attack damage bonus adjusted from 10/20 to 8/20 percent

13.1 C-patch TFT item changes

Image via Riot Games

Mostly Radiant and Ornn items were adjusted in the 13.1 C-patch. Dragon Claw, however, did get a slight nerf in health regeneration.

Radiant Runaan’s Hurrican e: Attack speed reduced from 40 to 20 percent

e: Attack speed reduced from 40 to 20 percent Radiant Spear of Shojin : Ability power increased from 30 to 50

: Ability power increased from 30 to 50 Radiant Spear of Shojin : Mana on third attack increased from 30 to 40

: Mana on third attack increased from 30 to 40 Anima Visage : Health increased from 150 to 250

: Health increased from 150 to 250 Deaths Defiance : Omnivamp increased from 20 to 25 percent

: Omnivamp increased from 20 to 25 percent Dragon Claw : Maximum health regeneration reduced from five to four percent

: Maximum health regeneration reduced from five to four percent Infinity Force : Additionally grants plus-25 mana and plus-25 critical strike chance

: Additionally grants plus-25 mana and plus-25 critical strike chance Manazane : Mana restore reduced from 150 to 120

: Mana restore reduced from 150 to 120 The Collector: Attack damage reduced from 30 to 20 percent

13.1 C-patch TFT champion changes

Image via Riot Games

Aphelios and his weapons received a large number of changes in the 13.1 C-patch, despite adjustments that were made in the original update. Miss Fortune had her spell nerfed, along with Samira. Sett had his mana nerfed slightly and both Aurelion Sol and Bel’Veth were given significant buffs.

One-cost

Ashe : Attack damage increased from 55 to 60

: Attack damage increased from 55 to 60 Gangplank : Spell damage buffed from 200/300/450 to 210/315/475

: Spell damage buffed from 200/300/450 to 210/315/475 Lulu : Spell damage buffed from 240/360/540 to 260/390/580

: Spell damage buffed from 240/360/540 to 260/390/580 Wukong: Armor and magic resistance adjusted from 50/75/100 to 60/70/80

Two-cost

Ezreal : Spell damage buffed from 215/320/510 to 230/345/535

: Spell damage buffed from 215/320/510 to 230/345/535 Fiora : Spell damage increased at three-star from 30/40/50 to 30/40/55

: Spell damage increased at three-star from 30/40/50 to 30/40/55 Lee Sin : Armor and magic resistance increased from 45 to 50

: Armor and magic resistance increased from 45 to 50 Lee Sin : Spell attack damage ratio buffed from 240/240/250 to 275/275/280 percent

: Spell attack damage ratio buffed from 240/240/250 to 275/275/280 percent Rell : Health increased from 750 to 800

: Health increased from 750 to 800 Yuumi: Spell projectile damage buffed from 220/330/510 to 230/345/535

Three-cost

Zoe: Spell damage buffed from 375/550/925 to 390/585/975

Four-cost

Aurelion Sol : Spell meteor damage buffed from 135/200/400 to 145/215/435

: Spell meteor damage buffed from 135/200/400 to 145/215/435 Bel’Veth : Attack damage ratio buffed from 50/50/150 to 75/75/200 percent

: Attack damage ratio buffed from 50/50/150 to 75/75/200 percent Miss Fortune : Spell first bullet damage nerfed from 45/65/210 to 40/60/180

: Spell first bullet damage nerfed from 45/65/210 to 40/60/180 Miss Fortune : Spell subsequent bullet damage nerfed from 25/35/105 to 20/30/100

: Spell subsequent bullet damage nerfed from 25/35/105 to 20/30/100 Samira : Spell base damage nerfed at one and two-star from 100/130/666 to 80/100/666

: Spell base damage nerfed at one and two-star from 100/130/666 to 80/100/666 Samira : Attack damage ratio nerfed from 500/525/1500 to 480/490/1250

: Attack damage ratio nerfed from 500/525/1500 to 480/490/1250 Sejuani : Health increased from 950 to 1,000

: Health increased from 950 to 1,000 Sejuani : Armor and magic resistance increased from 60 to 70

: Armor and magic resistance increased from 60 to 70 Sett : Mana nerf from 75/150 to 80/180

: Mana nerf from 75/150 to 80/180 Viego : Spell damage falloff increased from 18/18/1 to 20/20/10 percent

: Spell damage falloff increased from 18/18/1 to 20/20/10 percent Zed: Spell armor shred buffed from 15/20/50 to 20/30/100

Five-cost

Aphelios : Attack damage increased from 75 to 80

: Attack damage increased from 75 to 80 Aphelios : Purple weapon Gravitum attack damage ratio reduced from 150/150/1500 to 130/130/800 percent

: Purple weapon Gravitum attack damage ratio reduced from 150/150/1500 to 130/130/800 percent Aphelios : Purple weapon Gravitum base damage adjusted from 45/75/2000 to 45/75/500

: Purple weapon Gravitum base damage adjusted from 45/75/2000 to 45/75/500 Aphelios : Purple weapon Gravitum stun duration adjusted from 1.5/2/15 to 1.25/2/15 seconds

: Purple weapon Gravitum stun duration adjusted from 1.5/2/15 to 1.25/2/15 seconds Aphelios : Blue weapon Infernum spell attack damage percent increased from 225/225/1500 to 275/275/1500 percent

: Blue weapon Infernum spell attack damage percent increased from 225/225/1500 to 275/275/1500 percent Aphelios : Blue weapon Infernum base damage increased from 45/75/2000 to 55/85/2000

: Blue weapon Infernum base damage increased from 45/75/2000 to 55/85/2000 Aphelios : Blue weapon Infernum conde radius increased slightly

: Blue weapon Infernum conde radius increased slightly Aphelios : Red weapon Severum spell base damage increased from 45/75/2000 to 55/85/2000

: Red weapon Severum spell base damage increased from 45/75/2000 to 55/85/2000 Nunu: Armor and magic resistance buffed from 55 to 60

13.1 C-patch TFT Hero Augments

Image via Riot Games

Endless Pizza, one of the best TFT Set Eight Hero Augments, was nerfed twice in the 13.1 C-patch while Jax’s carry Hero Augment was buffed.

Ashe Corps Focus (support) : Base attack speed reduced from 20 to 15 percent

: Base attack speed reduced from 20 to 15 percent Galio Justice Punch (carry) : Mana reduction increased from 50 to 70

: Mana reduction increased from 50 to 70 Talon Ox-ian Rage (support) : Base attack damage and ability power reduced from 12 to 10

: Base attack damage and ability power reduced from 12 to 10 Wukong Re-Energize (support) : Mana restored reduced from 60 to 50 percent

: Mana restored reduced from 60 to 50 percent Sivir Endless Pizza (support) : Missing health heal percentage reduced from 15 to 12 percent

: Missing health heal percentage reduced from 15 to 12 percent Sivir: Endless Pizza (support) : Pizza time to proc increased from seven to eight seconds

: Pizza time to proc increased from seven to eight seconds Lee Sin Cleansing Safeguard (carry) : Missing health percentage heal increased from 12 to 18 percent

: Missing health percentage heal increased from 12 to 18 percent Yasuo Siphoning Winds (carry) : Omnivamp increased from 50 to 60 percent

: Omnivamp increased from 50 to 60 percent Cho’Gath Energy Void (carry) : Magic resistance steal increased from 60 to 70 percent

: Magic resistance steal increased from 60 to 70 percent Jax Relentless Assualt (carry) : Speed per third attack increased from nine to 12 percent

: Speed per third attack increased from nine to 12 percent Vel’Koz Frostburn (carry) : Burn bonus damage percent increased from 200 to 300 percent

: Burn bonus damage percent increased from 200 to 300 percent Miss Fortune Bunny Mercenary (carry) : Shield health reduced from 250 to 200

: Shield health reduced from 250 to 200 Syndra Power Overwhelming (carry): Ability power, attack damage, armor, and magic resistance increased from 70 to 80

All TFT Set Eight 13.1 C-patch balance changes will drop on the live servers on Jan. 26.