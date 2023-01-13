Riot rushes out Rammus buffs after League Patch 13.1 changes tank his win rate

League of Legends Patch 13.1 has brought about heavy nerfs to Rammus, leaving the champion in a miserable state with a win rate of only 45.45 percent, according to stats site U.GG. Seeing the devs might have been too harsh on our OK boy, Riot Games is looking to give Rammus some much-needed buffs in Patch 13.2.

To hopefully fix Rammus’ win rate that has, between two patches dropped by a whopping 10 percent, Riot will basically revert all live changes increasing Rammus’ base health from 614 to 675, base attack damage from 53 to 55, base armor from 36 to 40, and Defensive Ball Curl’s flat armor from 25 to 35.

Rammus buffs:

– Base health increased from 614 to 675

– Base AD increased from 53 to 55

– Base armor increased from 36 to 40

– W flat armor increased from 25 to 35

Rammus was definitely in line for nerfs with Patch 13.1, but it seems like Riot overdid it with nerfs to his base stats, and his interaction between Jak’Sho the Protean and Rammus’ Defensive Ball Curl was tweaked to “the two interact more cleanly with one another.”

Aside from that, Jak’Sho the Protean, starting Patch 13.1, no longer heals champions from minions and monsters, and the final icing on the cake, the devs nerfed Legend: Tenacity from a total of 30 percent Tenacity to 20 percent.

Basically reverts, these changes should help Rammus to once again find his way to the jungle on Summoner’s Rift. Bearing in mind Rammus’ favorite item and rune got nerfed, the champion should be in a strong spot without his win rate crossing that 50 percent mark.