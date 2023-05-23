The League of Legends pro scene may be in a lull following JD Gaming’s victory in London but the game is still very much full tilt when it comes to changes in Season 13⁠—a trend that only continues with League Patch 13.11 next week.

Champions are back on the menu this update after largely missing out last time around while 10 items, mainly bot lane picks, are getting follow-up changes.

In all, the Riot developers are plotting up to 23 buffs, nerfs, and adjustments, including the long-anticipated arrival of the major Rell rework as well as nerfs for several stronger champions like Aurelion Sol, Jinx, Aphelios, and Amumu and buffs for Azir, Akali, Twisted Fate, and plenty more.

“Overall tough to judge initial ADC strength with the plethora of builds, especially when tuning some very powerful items,” the devs wrote on Twitter on May 22 before confirming Galeforce and Stormrazer are in their sights.

There were “good shifts,” they added, but more is needed.

And for all you League skin collectors there’s great news for you too: the custom skins for reigning world champions DRX are finally landing in-store in June.

League Patch 13.11 release date

This time around, the next League update of 2023 will actually be shipped out around 24 hours later than usual, on Thursday, June 1⁠—according to Riot’s patch schedule. While the wait may be a bit of a pain, and I feel your pain on that, once the day arrives we can all start patching early in the morning.

Luckily for me, I’m down under in Australia so my update cycle begins pretty early, at around 10am (AEDT). Here’s the key patch roll out times for some of the major League servers across the globe:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

There will be several hours of downtime once the patch begins. Matchmaking and competitive queues will be disabled across all League servers three hours before the update is officially deployed and set live.

Image via Riot Games

What’s coming in League Patch 13.11?

Rell rework finally rolls onto the Rift

The wait is finally over for the Iron Maiden to return⁠—on June 1, after months and months of delays, the Rell midscope update will finally grace the Rift.

The headlining change for Rell is that, following her midscope update, she should have easier ways to start teamfights. Riot wants to turn her into more of a playmaking pick via the rework, and has even spiced in a few buffs for her jungle potential to see if she can work as an engage champ there.

Related: Rell finally gets League update: All buffs and rework changes

Image via Riot Games

12 champs, 10 items tweaked in midseason follow-up

Following the huge League Patch 13.10 changes that hit basically every item in Riot’s flagship title (trust me, I had to type out every buff and nerf last week), the developers are taking a second swing to hit some outliers.

This includes buffs for Duskblade, Kraken Slayer, Moonstone Renewer, Navori Quickblades, and the newly-returned Statikk Shiv. Heading the other way are Ardent Censor, Echoes of Helia, Galeforce, Youmuu’s Ghostblade, and Stormrazer, the last of which has basically become must-build recently.

On the champion side, Akali, Aurelion Sol, Ivern, Kalista, Rek’Sai, Renekton, Twisted Fate, Azir, Ivern, Amumu, Aphelios, Kog’Maw and Jinx are getting changes.

Image via Riot Games

Glory for DRX as Worlds 2022 skins finally arrive

Six months after their glorious Cinderella run to the 2022 World Championship, the DRX roster is finally seeing their personalized League skins added to the store. The team’s picks include Aatrox, Akali, Ashe, Caitlyn, Kindred, and Maokai.

The championship skin line will also, for the first time, be getting a Prestige variant included alongside the usual releases. The lucky champ this update is Aatrox.

Here are all the new skins coming this patch:

These DRX skins will go live during the League Patch 13.11 cycle.

Image via Riot Games

Here are all the early patch notes for the June 1 update. Remember, until Riot releases the official notes, any of these buffs, nerfs, and changes are still tentative and we could see them pulled at any time.

League Patch 13.11 early patch notes

Champions

Buffs

Akali

Azir

Ivern

Kalista

Rek’Sai

Renekton

Twisted Fate

Nerfs

Aurelion Sol

Amumu

Aphelios

Kog’Maw

Jinx

Rell midscope update

Base Stats

Base attack speed increased from 0.55 to 0.625.

Attack speed ratio increased from 0.55 to 0.625.

Attack speed growth reduced from two to 1.5 percent.

Armor growth reduced from 4.2 to three.

Magic resistance growth reduced from 2.05 to one.

Base movement speed reduced from 335 to 330.

Break the Mold

Resistance steal reduced from 10 to 2.5 percent

Minimum resistance reduction reduced from 5-12 (based on level) to 1.25-3 (based on level).

Duration increased from four to five seconds.

New Effect: Resistance steal now stacks up to five times per target, abilities now apply one stack per target, gained resistances remain for the full duration even if a target dies.

Remved: No longer steals resistances from minions, no longer deals 8-16 (based on level) bonus magic damage on-hit, damaging a new target no longer refreshes duration on all targets.

Shattering Strike

Base damage reduced from 70-250 to 60-200.

Damage against monsters increased from 100 to 250 percent.

Cast time increased from 0.35 to 0.5 seconds.

Forward range reduced from 685 to 520 units.

Backward range increased from 150 to 220 units.

Cooldown increased from 9-5 to 11-9 seconds.

New effect: Now stuns targets hit for 0.75 seconds, now lunges forward 100 units when casting (does not count as a movement spell).

Removed: Damage is no longer reduced to 50 percent against targets beyond the first, no longer heals herself or tethered ally for 10-30 (plus 30 percent ability power) (plus four percent of missing health) per champion hit.

Ferromancy: Crash Down

Removed: No longer passively grants her 5-15 percent (based on level) bonus movement speed.

Bonus resistances increased from 10 to 12 percent.

Damage against monsters increased from 100 to 250 percent.

Base damage reduced from 70-210 to 70-190.

Base shield reduced from 35-135 to 30-130.

Shield health ratio reduced from 12 to 10 percent maximum health.

Slide distance reduced from 375 to 320 units.

Effect radius reduced from 200 to 180 units.

Dash range reduced from 500 to 400 units.

Knock up duration reduced from one to 0.75 seconds.

Ferromancy: Mount Up

New effect: Now passively grants her 15-35 percent bonus attack speed and 75 bonus attack range while dismounted.

New effect: She is now slowed by 15 percent while dismounted, bonus movement speed now decays over the duration.

Bonus movement speed changed to 30 percent at all ranks from 25-45 percent.

Damage against monsters increased to 250 percent from 100 percent.

Removed: Base movement speed is no longer changed to 280 while dismounted, movement speed is no longer capped at 290−400 (based on level) while dismounted.

Full Tilt (New E)

Cost 40 mana

Cooldown 15 seconds

Range 1,200 units

Passive – Mounted Alacrity: Rell gains 5-50 (based on level) bonus movement speed, reduced to 50 percent in combat.

Active: Rell and an ally charge, gaining up to 15-25 percent bonus movement speed for three seconds, doubled when moving towards enemies or a bonded ally within 1,200 units. Rell’s next basic attack or Shattering Strike within three seconds explodes in a 300 unit radius, deal 25-60 (plus 30 percent ability power)(plus 2-4 percent of target’s maximum health) magic damage. Deals 250 percent damage against monsters.

Items

Buffs

Duskblade

Kraken Slayer

Moonstone Renewer

Navori Quickblades

Statikk Shiv

Nerfs

Ardent Censor

Echoes of Helia

Galeforce

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Stormrazer

Runes

Coming soon…

Systems

Coming soon…

General

Coming soon…

Skins

DRX Aatrox

DRX Akali

DRX Ashe

DRX Caitlyn

DRX Kindred

DRX Maokai

Prestige DRX Aatrox

About the author