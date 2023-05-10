Oh boy, this is a big one. League of Legends Patch 13.10 is just over the horizon, and the Riot Games developers weren’t lying when they said they promised to use the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational lull to shake up the game.

That said, there are actually not too many champion changes coming in the May update, though that doesn’t exactly make it light reading. Instead, Riot is shipping four new items⁠—though technically one is a returning upgrade⁠—and making changes to nearly every other item on the Rift, according to balance boss Riot Phroxzon, who unveiled the new changes on May 9.

Neeko and several ADCs are the only champs actually being tweaked after Ivern’s midscope update was delayed slightly.

This patch is quite skinny in the skins department too with just three characters getting cosmetic variants, though those three lucky champions are set to be decked out in some awesome new Snow Moon skins.

Here’s everything you need to know about League Patch 13.10.

League Patch 13.10 release date

The next update of 2023 will roll out on Wednesday, May 17, according to Riot’s patch schedule. As per usual, the patch will roll out worldwide across the day, starting in Australia at around 10am (AEDT). Here are the key patch rollout times for some of the major League servers:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

There will be several hours of downtime once the patch begins. Matchmaking and competitive queues will be disabled across all League servers three hours before the update is officially deployed and set live.

What’s coming in League Patch 13.10?

Four new items hit the store

Four new items, or rather three new items and the glorious return of one classic, are landing in the League store in this update. They are new Mythic item Echoes of Helia, two Epic support items called Lifewell Pendant and Chalice of Blessing, and Statikk Shiv.

These new items are mostly themed for the bot lane, with AD carries and supports likely licking their lips over the new toys.

Related: Riot introduces new League items and brings back a bot lane classic

Image via Riot Games

Ivern midscope suffers release delay

While the long-awaited Ivern midscope update was originally slated to hit live servers this patch, the Riot devs have instead decided to keep him in the cooking pot for at least two more weeks.

Once he is ready to go, the Green Father will have his base range stats, his Q, W, E, and ultimate abilities, and his Friend of the Forest passive tweaked. In particular, the League update squad is trying to make Ivern’s Daisy ultimate more threatening and is stuffing a little more AI power into her coding.

Image via Riot Games

Winter comes to the Rift for three League champs

This mid-May patch will see just three League characters get new skins⁠—Ahri, Morgana, and Varus. While it’s a smaller bundle this time around, the next 2023 cosmetics look incredible, with the trio all getting dark snow-themed glow-ups thanks to the debuting Snow Moon variant line.

Here are all the new skins coming this patch:

These Snow Moon skins will go live during the League Patch 13.10 cycle.

Image via Riot Games

⁠Here are all the early patch notes for the May 17 update. Remember, until Riot releases the official notes, any of these buffs, nerfs, and changes are still tentative and could be pulled for a later League update at any time.

League Patch 13.10 early patch notes

Champions

Neeko

Ability power ratios on ADCs

Ivern (delayed to 13.11)

Items

New Items

Statikk Shiv (Legendary)

Lifewell Pendant (Epic)

Chalice of Blessing (Epic)

Echoes of Helia (Mythic)

Large Adjustments

Assassin Mythics

ADC Mythics and Legendaries

Support Mythics and Legendaries

Small Adjustments

Mage Legendaries

Tank Legendaries

Fighter Mythics and Legendaries

Runes

Coming soon…

Systems

Teleport

Unleashed Teleport timer reduced from 14:00 to 10:00.

Minions

NEW: After the first wave and before 14 minutes, side lane minions gain increased movement speed, matching the time it takes for two opposing minion waves to meet at the midpoint of top lane and bot lane, with the time it takes for the mid lane.

NEW: Minions that are targeting towers now ignore “call for help” signals against enemy champions.

Jungle Plants

Blast Cone spawn timer increased from 5:00-5:30 to 9:00-9:30.

Fountain

Mana regeneration per tick increased from 2.1 to 3.1 percent maximum mana.

Homeguard timer reduced from 20:00 to 14:00.

Turrets

NEW: Champions’ basic attacks against turrets deals 100 percent base attack damage (Plus 100 percent bonus attack damage) and (Plus 60 percent ability power).

REMOVED: Champions’ basic attacks against turrets deal 100 percent base attack damage plus the highest of 100 percent bonus attack damage or 60 percent bonus ability power.

Bulwark bonus resistances per stack increased from 0−180 (based on nearby enemy champions) to 45−225 (based on nearby enemy champions).

Oracle Lens

Radius reduced from 750 at all levels to 600-750 (based on level) units.

Duration reduced from 10 to six seconds.

NEW: Now stores up to two charges.

Cooldown increased from 120-60 (based on average champion level) to 160-100 (based on average champion level).

General

Missing indicators to be returned to the scoreboard.

Skins