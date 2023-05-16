Riot delays LoL Patch 13.10 in all regions

Many League of Legends players are anxiously awaiting one of the biggest updates to the game this year with Patch 13.10, in part due to all of the information Riot Games has given to the public about the patch. Those people will, however, have to wait just a bit longer for the sweeping changes because the developers have run into an unexpected delay, Riot announced today.

As a result, instead of releasing on Wednesday, May 17, Patch 13.10 should be dropping about a day later than usual on May 18. The reason for the delay was not specified by the developers, but one could only imagine the issues that could come with the number of different changes being implemented in a single patch.

Heads up players, we're experiencing a delay in patch 13.10 deploying for all regions. We expect the patch to deploy approximately 24 hours later than usual. — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 16, 2023

In this upcoming midseason update, Riot addressed several different problem areas in the game, including the itemization options for a handful of roles, along with changes to early-game play, ARAM, and some new Snow Moon cosmetics for Ahri, Morgana, and Varus. There will also be a Mythic Shop rotation, so any players hunting for a specific prestige skin should check things out.

Marksmen are getting massive changes to their item paths and options, with some items getting shifted into a different tier, like Navori Quickblades and Infinity Edge becoming Mythic choices over Immortal Shieldbow and Kraken Slayer. Additionally, a popular item has made its return with Statikk Shiv coming back as a Legendary item.

Support players are also getting more options in the shop, with a new Mythic called the Echoes of Helia that gives enchanters more damage and healing through the item’s unique Soul Siphon passive. The item will be built with a new component called the Chalice of Blessing, while a new tank support item is being introduced as a component for Knight’s Vow.

Lastly, assassin players are getting some power shifts in their own builds, with Youmuu’s Ghostblade and Duskblade of Draktharr getting terrifying new passives. The former now has a burst-like passive with Haunt, while the latter causes the user to become untargetable after a takedown.

If everything else goes to plan, League Patch 13.10 should now be released on Thursday, May 18.

