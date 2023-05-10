All upcoming 2023 LoL mid-season ADC item changes

Over the last several seasons, the AD carry position has become one of the most important roles in League of Legends. Their firepower as a reliable, late-game carry cannot be denied, since they can be used as a back-up plan if things go wrong or a first option to play around from the first minute onward. Item changes can play a big part in determining which champions are the best as ADCs.
Later this year, the AD carry role will be going through a major shift as multiple different items are being given changes across the board in various roles. Some experienced marksmen will also be ecstatic to find a fan favorite item making its return to the store, as Statikk Shiv appears as a new Legendary item for players to use.
Here are all of the upcoming mid-season ADC item changes that are expected to hit live servers with League Patch 13.10 on Wednesday, May 17.
Every midseason ADC item change in LoL
Legendary items
Mortal Reminder
- Added five attack damage
Mercurial Scimitar
- Added 10 magic resist
Maw of Malmortius
- Added 15 seconds cooldown
- 100 gold price reduction, reduced effect duration
Phantom Dancer
- Added five percent attack speed
- New build path: Zeal + Long Sword + Hearthbound Axe
Runaan’s Hurricane
- 200 gold price increase
- Peck passive: Attacks apply 30 additional magic damage on-hit
- Wind’s Fury passive: When attacking an enemy, user fires bolts at up to two enemies near target, with each bolt dealing 50 percent physical damage. Bolts can apply on-hit effects and critically strike.
Bloodthirster
- Added three percent life steal
- New Engorge passive: When over 50 percent health, gain additional 10 to 40 attack damage.
Kraken Slayer
- No longer a Mythic
- Added five percent attack speed
- 25 attack damage reduction
- No longer deals on-hit true damage
- New Bring It Down passive: Every third attack applies 20 bonus magic damage. Can activate on the same target within six seconds, which increases damage by 50 percent.
Stormrazor
- 300 gold increase
- Added 10 attack damage
- Slow removed
- New Bolt passive: Energized attack applies 25 bonus magic damage and grants bonus 45 percent movement speed for one second.
- New build path: Noonquiver + Cloak of Agility + Kircheis Shard
Rapid Firecannon
- 500 gold increase
- Added 20 attack speed
- 30 attack damage reduction
- Sharpshooter passive: Energized attacks apply 60 to 140 bonus magic damage, while gaining up to 35 percent attack range.
- New build path: Kircheis Shard + Zeal + Longsword
Lord Dominik’s Regards
- Giant Slayer now deals up to 25 percent bonus physical AND magic damage.
Statikk Shiv
- New build path: Noonquiver + Kircheis Shard + Cloak of Agility
- 45 attack damage
- 25 percent attack speed
- 20 percent critical strike chance
Immortal Shieldbow
- No longer a Mythic item
- New Lifeline passive: When taking damage that reduces health below 30 percent, gain a 215 to 500 shield for three seconds and gain 30 percent attack speed for eight seconds on an eight-second cooldown.
- 20 percent attack speed reduction
- New build path: Vampiric Scepter + Cloak of Agility + Pickaxe
Mythic items
Galeforce
- Added seven percent movement speed
- Mythic passive gets five attack damage increase
- Five attack damage reduction
- Five attack speed reduction
- New build path: BF Sword + Zeal + Long Sword
Navori Quickblades
- Is now a Mythic item
- Mythic passive gives five attack haste
- 40 percent crit no longer needed for Transcendence passive
Infinity Edge
- Added 35 percent critical strike damage
- Mythic passive gives five additional attack damage
- 40 percent crit no longer needed for Perfection passive
Guinsoo’s Rageblade
- Is now a Mythic item
- Added 30 attack damage
- Added 30 ability power
- Wrath passive deals 30 on-hit magic damage
- Seething Strike passive: Basic attacks give eight percent attack speed, stacking up to four times for 32 percent attack speed. When fully stacked, every third attack applied on-hit effect twice.
- Mythic passive gives additional five percent armor penetration and six percent magic penetration.
- 20 percent critical strike reduction
- 20 percent attack speed reduction
- New build path: Rageknife + Amplifying Tome + Pickaxe