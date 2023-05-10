All upcoming 2023 LoL mid-season ADC item changes

Over the last several seasons, the AD carry position has become one of the most important roles in League of Legends. Their firepower as a reliable, late-game carry cannot be denied, since they can be used as a back-up plan if things go wrong or a first option to play around from the first minute onward. Item changes can play a big part in determining which champions are the best as ADCs.

Later this year, the AD carry role will be going through a major shift as multiple different items are being given changes across the board in various roles. Some experienced marksmen will also be ecstatic to find a fan favorite item making its return to the store, as Statikk Shiv appears as a new Legendary item for players to use.

Here are all of the upcoming mid-season ADC item changes that are expected to hit live servers with League Patch 13.10 on Wednesday, May 17.

Every midseason ADC item change in LoL

Legendary items

Mortal Reminder

  • Added five attack damage

Mercurial Scimitar

  • Added 10 magic resist

Maw of Malmortius

  • Added 15 seconds cooldown
  • 100 gold price reduction, reduced effect duration

Phantom Dancer

  • Added five percent attack speed
  • New build path: Zeal + Long Sword + Hearthbound Axe

Runaan’s Hurricane

  • 200 gold price increase
  • Peck passive: Attacks apply 30 additional magic damage on-hit
  • Wind’s Fury passive: When attacking an enemy, user fires bolts at up to two enemies near target, with each bolt dealing 50 percent physical damage. Bolts can apply on-hit effects and critically strike.

Bloodthirster

  • Added three percent life steal
  • New Engorge passive: When over 50 percent health, gain additional 10 to 40 attack damage.

Kraken Slayer

  • No longer a Mythic
  • Added five percent attack speed
  • 25 attack damage reduction
  • No longer deals on-hit true damage
  • New Bring It Down passive: Every third attack applies 20 bonus magic damage. Can activate on the same target within six seconds, which increases damage by 50 percent.

Stormrazor

  • 300 gold increase
  • Added 10 attack damage
  • Slow removed
  • New Bolt passive: Energized attack applies 25 bonus magic damage and grants bonus 45 percent movement speed for one second.
  • New build path: Noonquiver + Cloak of Agility + Kircheis Shard

Rapid Firecannon

  • 500 gold increase
  • Added 20 attack speed
  • 30 attack damage reduction
  • Sharpshooter passive: Energized attacks apply 60 to 140 bonus magic damage, while gaining up to 35 percent attack range.
  • New build path: Kircheis Shard + Zeal + Longsword

Lord Dominik’s Regards

  • Giant Slayer now deals up to 25 percent bonus physical AND magic damage.

Statikk Shiv

  • New build path: Noonquiver + Kircheis Shard + Cloak of Agility
  • 45 attack damage
  • 25 percent attack speed
  • 20 percent critical strike chance

Immortal Shieldbow

  • No longer a Mythic item
  • New Lifeline passive: When taking damage that reduces health below 30 percent, gain a 215 to 500 shield for three seconds and gain 30 percent attack speed for eight seconds on an eight-second cooldown.
  • 20 percent attack speed reduction
  • New build path: Vampiric Scepter + Cloak of Agility + Pickaxe

Mythic items

Galeforce

  • Added seven percent movement speed
  • Mythic passive gets five attack damage increase
  • Five attack damage reduction
  • Five attack speed reduction
  • New build path: BF Sword + Zeal + Long Sword

Navori Quickblades

  • Is now a Mythic item
  • Mythic passive gives five attack haste
  • 40 percent crit no longer needed for Transcendence passive

Infinity Edge

  • Added 35 percent critical strike damage
  • Mythic passive gives five additional attack damage
  • 40 percent crit no longer needed for Perfection passive

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

  • Is now a Mythic item
  • Added 30 attack damage
  • Added 30 ability power
  • Wrath passive deals 30 on-hit magic damage
  • Seething Strike passive: Basic attacks give eight percent attack speed, stacking up to four times for 32 percent attack speed. When fully stacked, every third attack applied on-hit effect twice.
  • Mythic passive gives additional five percent armor penetration and six percent magic penetration.
  • 20 percent critical strike reduction
  • 20 percent attack speed reduction
  • New build path: Rageknife + Amplifying Tome + Pickaxe