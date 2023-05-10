All upcoming 2023 LoL mid-season ADC item changes

Over the last several seasons, the AD carry position has become one of the most important roles in League of Legends. Their firepower as a reliable, late-game carry cannot be denied, since they can be used as a back-up plan if things go wrong or a first option to play around from the first minute onward. Item changes can play a big part in determining which champions are the best as ADCs.

Later this year, the AD carry role will be going through a major shift as multiple different items are being given changes across the board in various roles. Some experienced marksmen will also be ecstatic to find a fan favorite item making its return to the store, as Statikk Shiv appears as a new Legendary item for players to use.

Related: All 2023 LoL midseason assassin item changes

Here are all of the upcoming mid-season ADC item changes that are expected to hit live servers with League Patch 13.10 on Wednesday, May 17.

Every midseason ADC item change in LoL

Legendary items

Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games

Mortal Reminder

Added five attack damage

Mercurial Scimitar

Added 10 magic resist

Maw of Malmortius

Added 15 seconds cooldown

100 gold price reduction, reduced effect duration

Phantom Dancer

Added five percent attack speed

New build path: Zeal + Long Sword + Hearthbound Axe

Runaan’s Hurricane

200 gold price increase

Peck passive: Attacks apply 30 additional magic damage on-hit

Wind’s Fury passive: When attacking an enemy, user fires bolts at up to two enemies near target, with each bolt dealing 50 percent physical damage. Bolts can apply on-hit effects and critically strike.

Bloodthirster

Added three percent life steal

New Engorge passive: When over 50 percent health, gain additional 10 to 40 attack damage.

Kraken Slayer

No longer a Mythic

Added five percent attack speed

25 attack damage reduction

No longer deals on-hit true damage

New Bring It Down passive: Every third attack applies 20 bonus magic damage. Can activate on the same target within six seconds, which increases damage by 50 percent.

Stormrazor

300 gold increase

Added 10 attack damage

Slow removed

New Bolt passive: Energized attack applies 25 bonus magic damage and grants bonus 45 percent movement speed for one second.

New build path: Noonquiver + Cloak of Agility + Kircheis Shard

Rapid Firecannon

500 gold increase

Added 20 attack speed

30 attack damage reduction

Sharpshooter passive: Energized attacks apply 60 to 140 bonus magic damage, while gaining up to 35 percent attack range.

New build path: Kircheis Shard + Zeal + Longsword

Lord Dominik’s Regards

Giant Slayer now deals up to 25 percent bonus physical AND magic damage.

Statikk Shiv

New build path: Noonquiver + Kircheis Shard + Cloak of Agility

45 attack damage

25 percent attack speed

20 percent critical strike chance

Immortal Shieldbow

No longer a Mythic item

New Lifeline passive: When taking damage that reduces health below 30 percent, gain a 215 to 500 shield for three seconds and gain 30 percent attack speed for eight seconds on an eight-second cooldown.

20 percent attack speed reduction

New build path: Vampiric Scepter + Cloak of Agility + Pickaxe

Mythic items

Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games

Galeforce

Added seven percent movement speed

Mythic passive gets five attack damage increase

Five attack damage reduction

Five attack speed reduction

New build path: BF Sword + Zeal + Long Sword

Navori Quickblades

Is now a Mythic item

Mythic passive gives five attack haste

40 percent crit no longer needed for Transcendence passive

Infinity Edge

Added 35 percent critical strike damage

Mythic passive gives five additional attack damage

40 percent crit no longer needed for Perfection passive

Guinsoo’s Rageblade