All 2023 LoL midseason assassin item changes

Hidden in the shadows with some new tools at their disposal.

Right after the 2023 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational, Riot Games plans to make some sweeping changes to multiple items systems across almost every role in the game, including tanks, supports, AD carries, and fighters.

There are also a collection of items getting changed for assassins, which should bring equal parts excitement and dread from the player base. From two iconic items getting terrifying new passives to a couple of other recognizable tools getting a revamp, Zed and Katarina mains will want to take a good look at the upcoming changes to these important items when they drop on live servers, which is expected to happen on Wednesday, May 17 with Patch 13.10.

Here are all of the 2023 midseason assassin item changes headed to League.

Every midseason assassin item change in LoL

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Youmuu’s is now a Mythic item

60 Attack Damage

18 Lethality

20 Ability Haste

New active – Wraith Step: Gain 25 percent movement speed and Ghosted effect for six seconds (with a 45-second cooldown). During active time, player generates stacks two times faster.

New Haunt passive: Gain up to 100 Spectral Shards while moving, which gives up to 50 movement speed out of combat based on amount of shards. At max shards, player gains 10-20 extra Lethality, and shards reset four seconds after dealing damage to enemy champ.

Mythic passive: Grants all other Legendary items an extra eight attack damage.

Duskblade of Draktharr

60 Attack Damage

18 Lethality

20 Ability Haste

New Nightstalker passive: Abilities deal up to 15 percent extra damage based on target missing health. If a champion damaged by the item holder dies within the last three seconds, the item holder becomes Untargetable from non-structures for 1.5 seconds on a 10-second cooldown.

Mythic passive: Grants all other Legendary items extra five ability haste and five movement speed.

Prowler’s Claw

Prowler’s is now a Legendary.

55 Attack Damage

15 Lethality

15 Ability Haste

New Sandstrike passive: After dashing, blinking, or leaving stealth, next attack on a champion deals an extra 35 percent bonus physical damage for melee/25 percent bonus physical damage for ranged, on a five-second cooldown. If damage is dealt by a melee champion, the attack also slow the opponent by 99 percent for 0.5 seconds.

The Collector