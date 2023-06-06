League Patch 13.12 patch notes

Riot has been particularly change-happy in 2023 and that isn’t slowing down an inch in League of Legends Patch 13.12, with 19 champions, six items, and even the Crest of Cinders jungle buff being tweaked this update.

On the menu this cycle is help for “languishing” champions.

That includes some long-standing favorites like Sivir, Nasus, and the ever-changing Ryze, all of whom have slipped out of the metagame entirely this season.

Following the mega item work Riot did last week the devs are following up with changes for top picks like Ardent Censor, Imperial Mandate, and Rapid Firecannon, though League development boss Matt Leung-Harrison did add they are only really worried about “over or underperforming ADC and support items.”

Lucian and Rumble will also be getting adjustments.

And, finally, on the skin front—yes, I can see everyone already reaching for their wallets—the fantastical Shan Hai Scrolls range from early season 11 is getting another run.

When will League Patch 13.12 go live?

The next June update will be back on schedule after League Patch 13.11 was, quite annoyingly I must say, delayed 24 hours. Apparently, I don’t have the perfect memory I thought I did because I totally forgot it was running late and tried to play a few games with the new Rell rework⁠—without much success, of course.

Thankfully, Riot is back on schedule this cycle. Patch 13.12 will start staging in Australia around 10am (AEDT) before rolling out on major League servers.

Here are all the key times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

Expect several hours of downtime once Riot begins. Matchmaking and competitive queues will be disabled across all League servers three hours before the scheduled June update.

As always, we can expect some downtime as the League update arrives. Image via Riot Games

What’s in League Patch 13.12?

Riot target “overperformers” from ranked, pro play

The Riot devs are trying to reign in several pro stapes and more solo queue “overperformers” in this update, including top picks like Zeri, Gragas, and Lulu. Recent debutant Milio and reworked Yuumi are also on the grill for nerfs.

Alongside the nerfs, eight champions⁠—including Ryze, Kai’Sa, and Nasus⁠—will get buffs after the Patch 13.11 item changes knocked them down one too many pegs.

Top ever-popular character picks, Lucian and Rumble, will get some more sweeping changes in this update too. The Riot devs want Lucian to “performer better with more supports” (read, more than just Nami) while Rumble apparently needs a bit more help making an impact in extended engagements.

Riot has finally had enough of Gragas flopping around in pro play—and I can’t wait to see him benched for a while either. Image via Riot Games

Shan Hai Scrolls skin line gets four-champ rerun

The Shan Hai Scrolls skin line, which originally debuted early in season 11, is returning to the League shopfront again via a 2023 re-run. This time around four champions getting mythological variants as part of the popular cosmetic collection will be Bard, Kog’Maw, Tahm Kench, and Lillia.

Leona will also be getting a standalone skin: a pink, purple, and silver-themed Crystalis Motus variant available for Mythic Essence.

Here are all the skins coming in this patch:

These Shan Hai Scrolls skins will go live during the Patch 13.12 cycle.

Fawn jungler Lillia is one of four lucky League champions getting an incredible new Shan Hai Scrolls variant. Image via Riot Games

I’ve put together all the early League patch notes for the June 14 update below. Remember, until Riot releases the official notes, any of these buffs, nerfs, and changes are still tentative and we could see them pulled at any time.

League Patch 13.12 patch notes

Champions

Buffs

Ashe (support, bot lane)

Gangplank

Nasus

Orianna

Ryze

Sivir

Viktor

Kai’Sa (evolution breakpoints)

Nerfs

Gragas (top)

Kha’Zix

Kog’Maw

K’Sante

Lulu

Milio

Rell (support, jungle)

Yuumi

Zeri

Adjustments

Lucian

Rumble

Items

Nerfs

Ardent Censor

Bloodthirster

Galeforce

Imperial Mandate

Rapid Firecannon

Adjustments

Duskblade

Runes

Overheal

Systems

Crest of Cinders

General

Coming soon…

Skins

Shan Hai Scrolls Bard

Shan Hai Scrolls Kog’Maw

Shan Hai Scrolls Lillia

Shan Hai Scrolls Tahm Kench

Crystalis Motus Leona

