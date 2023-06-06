Rell is getting even more changes in LoL following turbulent midscope update launch week

It hasn’t even been a full week since Riot Games pushed Rell’s midscope update to the live League of Legends servers, but the champion is already being listed for even more changes thanks to her massively fluctuating win rate.

Riot Raptorr, design manager on the champions team for League, provided insight into upcoming changes to Rell today that were hinted at in last night’s patch preview for Patch 13.12, which is expected to release on June 14. The Iron Maiden received her long-awaited midscope update alongside Patch 13.11 that aimed to make her a more effective engage pick in the support role—as well as the jungle—but was released with incredibly low win rates and required a hotfix.

🧲Hello friends! Got a batch of Rell updates, including a highly-requested speedup to her Q cast time.



Overall these should power her down a tad in both Supp and Jungle, as well as put some limits on how silly her numbers can get with AP in the jungle.



To make Rell’s Q “more reliable to land in lane and set up Ws,” Riot is reducing its cast time by 0.1 seconds, while also taking away a bit of its damage due to its power as a crowd control option. Similarly, the damage on Rell’s W is being lowered slightly at all ranks to focus more on her role as a tank rather than a damage-dealer.

Rell’s newest ability, Full Charge on her E, has been catching numerous players off guard not only due to its power as an initiation tool but the sheer damage Rell is capable of inflicting when she hits a target after charging forward. It will now deal significantly less damage at all ranks, as well as have a lower max health percentage multiplier.

Riot is still set on making Rell a viable jungler to not confine her solely to the support role, but she’s been making too big of an impact in early-game camp clearing, giving her easier access to quicker ganks than champions designed primarily to be junglers. Therefore, the damage she does to monsters with her Q and W dismount are being lowered, while the numbers to her W remount and E to jungle monsters are also being tuned to no longer deal a flat percentage at all ranks.

As of now, it is unclear if this round of changes to Rell will be patched in like her hotfix from earlier this week. But due to her appearance in last night’s patch preview, it’s more than likely that these changes will be put on the PBE for testing with an official release within Patch 13.12.

